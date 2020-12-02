Juice Wrld’s Mom Shares Touching Tribute In Honor Of His Birthday

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Barack Obama's advice about the using the term “defund the police” is receiving mixed reviews. The former commander in chief explained his issue with the “slogan” in an interview on the Snapchat show Good Luck America.
Obama cautioned against using the term as he feels it to be exclusionary. “If you want people to buy your sneakers you’re going to market it to your audience. It’s no difference in terms of ideas,” he explained. “If you believe, as I do, that we should be able to reform the criminal justice system so that it's not biased and treats everybody fairly, I guess you can use a snappy slogan, like ‘defund the police.’ But you know, you lost a big audience the minute you say it, which makes it a lot less likely that you're actually going to get the changes you want done.”
He also suggested that instead of “defund the police” people should say: “Let’s reform the police department so that everybody’s treated fairly.”
The 59-year-old politician seemingly theorized that the use of “defund the police” may have cost Democrats House seats in the recent election. “The key is deciding do you want to actually get something done, or do you want to feel good among the people you already agree with? If you want to get something done in a democracy, in a country as big and diverse as ours, than you got to be able to meet people where they are and play a game of addition and not subtraction.”
Read some of the reactions to his comments below.
With all due respect, Mr. President—let’s talk about losing people. We lost Michael Brown Jr. We lost Breonna Taylor. We’re losing our loved ones to police violence.
It’s not a slogan. It’s a mandate for keeping our people alive. Defund the police. https://t.co/Wsxp1Y1bBi
— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) December 2, 2020
Imagine if Obama came out and gave a quick speech about how Defund the Police means reallocating resources to organizations that can help, instead of using cops to deal with things like mental health situations.
Says a lot about the man that he instead criticizes slogans.
— Dave Anthony PHD, MD, Esquire. (@daveanthony) December 2, 2020
obama doesn't like "defund the police" as a slogan because it is a specific actionable thing with a clear goal in mind. hope, change, yes we can & all that are better because they don't require you to actually do anything after saying them
— Shaun (@shaun_vids) December 2, 2020
What if activists aren’t PR firms for politicians & their demands are bc police budgets are exploding, community resources are shrinking to bankroll it, & ppl brought this up for ages but it wasn’t until they said “defund” that comfortable people started paying attn to brutality
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 2, 2020
The phrase 'defund the police' is awkward and misleading. It doesn't accurately convey the need to reallocate funding so that social services and policing are properly weighted.
The phrase mangles the meaning in a way that guarantees that many won't ever even hear it.
— Floss Obama🎅🏾 (@FlossObama) December 3, 2020
Obama is right. Defund the Police is a bad slogan. Reform the Police is better.
— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) December 2, 2020
obama is right. y’all need to stop saying defund the police when we mean abolish the police
— anti-lawn aktion (@antihoa) December 2, 2020
No one can push neoliberal thought like Obama. Suddenly, EVERYONE has decided that "defund the police" is just a slogan, and that it is responsible for Dems losing even tho none of them supported it.
The aim is to undermine activists just like he did w/ the potential NBA strike.
— Honeyves (@AdamantxYves) December 2, 2020
I need Barack Obama to leave the sloganeering to the movement.
Defund. The. Police.
We are keeping it. We are demanding it.
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) December 2, 2020
We lose people in the hands of police. It’s not a slogan but a policy demand. And centering the demand for equitable investments and budgets for communities across the country gets us progress and safety. https://t.co/Vu6inw4ms7
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 2, 2020
G Herbo and several others including his manager, have been charged along with a few crew members in a $1.5 million federal fraud case. The 25-year-old rapper, born Herbert Wright III, is accused of committing identity theft by using stolen credit cards and IDs to pay for lavish gifts and vacations over a four-year period, the Chicago Tribune reports.
The 14-count indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts in September and publicized on Wednesday (Dec. 2), alleges that Herbo, his manager and promoter, Antonio “T-Glo” Strong.
The other defendants named in the case are Joseph “Joe Rodeo” Williams, Stephen Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells, and Terrence Bender, obtained stolen credit card information, including cardholder’s name, addresses, account numbers, security codes and expiration dates. The information was reportedly obtained on the “dark web” and used to pay for luxury hotels, exotic car rentals, a personal chef, private security, commercial flights and private jets, two designer puppies, vacations and more.
The group faces conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges. Strong, who is alleged to be the ring leader and faces wire fraud charges, was arrested on Sept. 25. Williams reportedly turned himself in to authorities.
Herbo has yet to publicly comment on the matter. Earlier this week, the Chicago native was named among Forbes annual 30 Under 30 list.
Rihanna has a new flame. After splitting with her billionaire boyfriend at the top of the year, Rih Ri has reportedly moved on to ASAP Rocky.
The pair have been quietly dating, according to People. Rihanna and A$AP, were reportedly spotted eating out with friends at New York City’s Beatrice Inn last weekend.
The duo, both 32, have been friends for several years. A$AP opened for Rihanna’s Diamonds world tour in 2013, and recently became one of the faces of her Fenty Skin campaign.
View this post on Instagram
In August, Rihanna and A$AP participated in a Q&A video segment for GQ magazine. When asked by Rihanna what was the hardest part about working with her he replied, “Not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this sh*t is comedy.
“You know, people be so cool it's hard not to laugh, that's all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it's still work at the end of the day.”