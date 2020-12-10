K. Michelle Complains About Not Being Able To Play Her Music For R. Kelly

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Darnella Frazier, the 17-year-old high school senior who filmed George Floyd’s final moments, received the 2020 Courage Award during the PEN America’s virtual ceremony on Tuesday (Dec. 8).
Spike Lee presented the award to Frazier. “It is my honor and my pleasure to present the PEN/Benenson Courage Award to sister Darnella Frazier,” he said. “I am so proud of my sister. She documented the murder of George Floyd, our brother. And that footage reverberated around God’s earth and people took to the streets all over this earth — not just United Stares of America. It wasn’t just Black people either, everybody took to the streets. My sister I commend you and you deserve this award.”
“I never would’ve imagined out of my 17 years of living that this would be me,” Frazier said upon receiving the awards. “It’s just a lot to take in but I couldn’t say thank you enough for everything’s thats been coming towards me.”
Gabrielle Union, Meryl Streep, and activist Deray McKesson, and others also sent video messages thanking Frazier. In May, the teen pulled out her cell phone and recorded as former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin jammed his knee in Floyd’s neck while he pleaded about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead moments later.
The non-profit organization — which stands for Poets, Essayists, Novelists — works to protect freedom of expression.
“With nothing more than a cell phone and sheer guts, Darnella changed the course of history in this country, sparking a bold movement demanding an end to systemic anti-Black racism and violence at the hands of police,” said PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel, in October. “With remarkable steadiness, Darnella carried out the expressive act of bearing witness, and allowing hundreds of millions around the world to see what she saw. Without Darnella’s presence of mind and readiness to risk her own safety and wellbeing, we may never have known the truth about George Floyd’s murder. We are proud to recognize her exceptional courage with this award.”
Watch Frazier receive her award below.
G Herbo pleaded not guilty on Wednesday (Dec. 9) to charges stemming from a $1.5 million fraud case accusing him of using stolen credit cards to pay for lavish vacations, designer puppies, luxury car rentals and more.
Herbo has maintained his innocence. He appeared in front of a federal Massachusetts judge via Zoom to face wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges.
The 25-year-old rapper posted $75,000 bail and surrendered his passport. According to TMZ, Herbo has to submit to drug testings, and is barred from opening new lines of credit. He also isn’t allowed to unload property worth more than $50k
During the court hearing, Herbo’s lawyer reportedly revealed that he is expected a child with his fiancée, Tiana, per a Chicago Tribune reporter.
The lawyer also revealed that Herbo’s ex and mother to his son, Ariana Fletcher, is a witness in the case.
The Chicago native was charged alongside defendants, Antonio Strong, Joseph “Joe Rodeo” Williams, Stephen Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells and Terrence Bender. The group stands accused of running a four-year scam where they allegedly used social media and text messages to trade stolen credit card numbers that they allegedly used to cop expensive items.
Grammy-nominated rapper Rick Ross has entered a strategic partnership with Jetdoc, a new telehealth platform founded by healthcare entrepreneur Tommy Duncan.
Known for his stake in franchises like Checkers and Wingstop, Ross has signed on as an equity partner, advisor, and spokesperson for the newest tool to offer virtual healthcare. In his new role with Jetdoc, Rick Ross will "appear in creative campaigns, digital and television ads, and other promotional activations designed to educate and inform consumers of this innovative new offering in healthcare."
“As an active artist and businessman, I often don’t have time to see a doctor. I’d make excuses and prioritize my healthcare second to my hustle," said Rick Ross in a press release. "Jetdoc is a convenient and affordable alternative to going into a doctor’s office. To me, it’s really the future of healthcare. I wanted to be a part of empowering people to take control of their health regardless of their circumstances. Jetdoc puts the power of managing our health into our own hands.”
So how does Jetdoc compare to other telemedicine platforms in the market? The platform is said to be "setting the new standard for the virtual doctor visit" by providing reliable private care that keeps up with demands. Its mission is to "not only alleviate patients’ financial burdens but also improve access to both preventative and urgent care."
“Healthcare isn’t just a passion for me, it’s a must,” says Jetdoc's CEO, Tommy Duncan. “I had a stroke when I was 30 and despite working in the industry, I still had difficulty in getting proper care. So with Jetdoc, we created a tool that empowers everyone to take control and affordably manage their own healthcare. Adding Rick Ross to the team made perfect sense because he immediately understood our mission and he embodies the spirit of both ownership in both health and business.”
For more information and to joining Jetdoc's Exclusive Early Access list, visit Jetdoc.com. The Jetdoc app is now available on Google Play and the App Store.