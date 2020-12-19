LeBron James Is Building A Community Hub In His Hometown

LeBron James has expanded his mission to help his community. The NBA star plans to build a community hub in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, the LeBron James Family Foundation announced on Tuesday (Dec. 15).

The non-profit purchased The Tangier, a former Akron landmark, that will be fully renovated and renamed House Three Thirty. The hub will offer hands-on job training for “some of the most skilled yet underrepresented workers” in the community.

“This is what all the blood, sweat, and tears have led to,” James tweeted Tuesday. “We’ve been hard at work to change the lives of kids and families in Akron. It takes time. It takes the right team, but this is what redefining community looks like.”

House Three Thirty will include a space where Chase bankers provide specialized financial advice, a full-service casual dining area that will serve quick-meal options and help family members of students at his I Promise school get hands-on job training.

An indoor dining space to host family meals and community dialogue and large gatherings will also be located in the facility, as well as a sports complex courtesy of The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation. House Thirty Three plans to expand into a retail space, a coffee bar, lounge, private card room, ice cream parlor, cabaret and other resources “rooted in family and community.”

The complex is scheduled to open in 2022.