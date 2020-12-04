Letitia Wright Responds To Backlash After Post Questioning COVID-19 Vaccine

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Teyana Taylor is feeling underappreciated. Taylor hinted a possibly retiring from music in an Instagram post thanking fans for her music Spotify end-of-the year numbers.
The “Bare Wit Me” singer wracked up over 167 million Spotify streams, from 15.2 million listeners, across 92 countries. “I ain’t gone [sic] front in times of feeling super [underappreciated] as [an] artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list [goes] on and on lol,” she wrote on Friday (Dec. 4).
Taylor added that she’s “retiring this chapter of my story” with the comfort of knowing that she’s walking away with “peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”
She went on to thank her day one supporters and new fans. “I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry y’all know all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open.”
This isn’t the first time that Taylor has aired out her frustrations with the music industry. She put the Grammys on blast last month for snubbing female R&B singers, and previously spoke out about the mishandling of the rollout of her debut album, K.T.S.E.
Taylor’s last studio project, The Album, was released in June.
Read her full Instagram post below.
Season 2 of Verzuz is already off to a good start. Ashanti and Keyshia Cole are next in line for a Verzuz battle, it was confirmed on Friday (Dec. 4).
The R&B stars will go up against each other for a “celebration of women empowerment” next Saturday, Dec. 12. The “Legendary Ladies Night” will be streamed on IG Live and Apple Music.
Yeah, it’s official! The paperwork is IN 🚨🚨 It’s a legendary Ladies Night on Saturday, December 12th with @Ashanti and @KeyshiaCole.
Which Libra you got?!
Saturday, December 12th, 5PM PT / 8PM ET. Watch on our IG or in HD on @AppleMusic.
Drinks by @Ciroc Merch by @NTWRKLIVE pic.twitter.com/UCWJvaEl0y
— Verzuz (@verzuzonline) December 4, 2020
Both multi-platinum selling singers have impressive stats. Ashanti’s catalog of solo hits include “Foolish,” “Rock wit U,” “Rain On Me,” “Happy,” and “Baby.” On the collaborative tip, the Grammy winner joined Ja Rule on singles like, “What’s Love?” and “Always on Time.”
She was also featured on Lloyd’s debut single “Southside,” “Into You” by Fabolous, and “Body on Me” with Nelly. And she of course wrote songs for Jennifer Lopez and more.
Cole’s breakout single, “I Changed My Mind,” dropped in 2004 and her career took off from there. The Oakland native boasts a slew of classic R&B singles like “(I Just Want It) To Be Over,” “I Should Have Cheated,” “Let It Go,” “I Remember,” “Heaven Sent,” “Love,” and “Trust.” As a featured artist, Cole appeared on Sean Paul’s “(When You Gonna) Give It Up to Me,” Young Jeezy’s “Dreaming,” and Diddy’s 2006 single “Last Night,” to name a few.
Although they’re technically going up against each other for Verzuz, there’s no beef between the two artists who previously collaborated for the title track off Cole’s 2012 album, Woman to Woman.
Wendy Williams is putting it all out there for her Lifetime biopic. The trailer Wendy Williams: The Movie, arrived on Thursday (Dec. 3) showcasing the New Jersey native’s rise from radio shock jock to daytime talk show host, plus her marriage troubles and drug addiction.
William's infamous fainting spell during a live Halloween show in 2017 is also featured in the teaser.
Ciera Payton stars as Williams, and Morocco Omari portrays her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, in the film, which is produced by Front Street for Lifetime and executive produced by Williams.
Darren Grant directed the film. The script was penned by Leigh Davenport and Scarlett Lacey.
Lifetime will air a documentary special titled, The Wendy Williams Story…What A Mess, directly after the biopic. Wendy Williams: The Movie airs on Lifetime on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. EST.
Watch the trailer below.