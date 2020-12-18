Lil Wayne Reportedly Sold Entire Young Money Catalog To Universal Music Group

Vanessa Bryant says her mother is trying to “extort a financial windfall” by filing a “frivolous, disgraceful, and unimaginably hurtful” lawsuit. The grieving widow issued a lengthy response after her mom, Sofia Laine, sued her and Kobe Bryant’s estate on Tuesday (Dec. 15) alleging that she’s owed backpay for allegedly working for the family as an assistant and nanny for 18 years.

“My mother is continuing to try and find ways to extort a financial windfall from our family,” Vanessa, 38, said in a statement to People. “I have supported her for nearly twenty years, and she was never my or Kobe’s personal assistant, nor was she a nanny. I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I were our daughter’s full-time care givers. For nearly two decades, we arranged for my mother to live in our nearby properties, at no cost to her because she had claimed that she didn’t have any money to buy her own home after her divorce.”

Vanessa added that Laine “occasionally babysat” her children as a grandparent, not a nanny. “My husband and I felt it was best for her not to live in our home. She watched our girls from time to time, just like most grandparents do. She did not take care of business issues or expenses. She was a grandmother who was supported by me and her son-in-law at my request.

“She now wants to back charge me $96 per hour for supposedly working 12 hours a day for 18 years for watching her grandchildren. In reality, she only occasionally babysat my older girls when they were toddlers. As of ten years ago, our kids were full time students and athletes and I didn’t have another child until 2016.”

Vanessa and Kobe shared four daughters, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri.

In her lawsuit, Laine, 68, alleges that Kobe vowed to take care of her and that since his passing, “Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe’s promises.”

Vanessa denied that Kobe promised to take care of her mother. “He would be so disappointed in her behavior and lack of empathy.”

This isn’t the second time that Laine has publicly blasted her daughter. In September, Laine sat down for an interview with Univision where she accused Vanessa of kicking her out of the apartment that she provided.

Vanessa says that she was willing to continue to help her mother financially despite the T.V. interview. “Because I did not give in to her hurtful threats and monetary requests, she has spiraled out of control and is making false and absurd claims. She is now trying to get more money than my husband and I ever spent to provide for her while he was alive.”

What Vanessa Bryant’s mom is doing to her and her daughters in the worst year of their life is so repulsive. pic.twitter.com/NUgbdPfMZV

— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 17, 2020

Kobe perished in a plane crash in January alongside 13-year-old daughter, Giana, and seven others.

Matthew Mauser, whose wife Christina Mauser died in the plane crash, has joined Vanessa is suing the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department over leaked photos from the crash site.