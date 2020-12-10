Lil Wayne’s Former Manager Reportedly Sues Him For $20 Million

Tunechi is being accused of failing to pay the man who worked as his lawyer and manager for more than a decade.

Ronald Sweeney, an attorney who previously managed Lil Wayne, is suing the Grammy-winning rapper over unpaid commissions, including allegedly failing to pay out a percentage of his legal settlement with Cash Money Records.

Sweeney claims Wayne fired him in 2018 after his other longtime manager, Cortez Bryant, and Young Money label head Mac Maine drove a wedge between him and the New Orleans rapper, TMZ reports. Sweeney supposedly brokered a 17% commission deal with Wayne, up from 10%.

Sweeney, whom Wayne hired in 2005, reportedly claims Tunechi only gave him a portion of what he’s owed from the Cash Money settlement. He also purportedly noted in legal documents that Wayne, 38, recently sold his masters to Universal Music Group in a $100 million deal and can therefore afford to pay the lawsuit.

Weezy and Sweeney have had legal battles in the past. In 2019, Wayne filed a $20 million lawsuit against Sweeney accusing him up overcharging commission rates for more than a decade.

As for Bryant, he sued Cash Money and Young Money over Drake royalties in 2017. Cash Money countersued Bryant before the legal bout was officially dropped the following year.