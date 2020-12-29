Master P And Baron Davis Reportedly In Talks To Buy Reebok

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Joe Louis Clark, the retired New Jersey principal whose story inspired the 1989 film, Lean on Me, has died. Clark, who retired in Gainesville, Fl. was surrounded by family when he passed away on Tuesday (Dec. 29) following a long illness.
He was 82.
A former baseball bat-wielding disciplinarian who worked in education for more than 30 years, Clark was born in Rochelle, Ga. in 1938. His family moved to Newark, N.J. when he was six years old.
After graduating from Newark Central High School, Clark went on to receive his bachelors from William Peterson University. He earned a master’s degree from Seton Hall University, and an honorary doctorate from the U.S. Sports Academy.
Clark's work as an U.S. Army Reserve Sergeant and Drill instructor inspired his career in education. He started out as a grade school teacher in Paterson, prior to becoming the Director of Camps and Playgrounds in Essex County N.J.
A strict but passionate administrator, Clark turned the once failing P.S. 6 Grammar School into the “Miracle of Carroll Street.”
But Eastside High School was where Clark found his calling. Upon taking over as principal, Clark expelled 300 students in one day for fighting, vandalism, abusing teachers, and drug possession. Though he would roam the hallways with a bat or bullhorn in hand, his unorthodox methods lifted the school’s reputation and changed student morale.
Clark’s story caught the attention of the likes of 60 Minutes, The Aresnio Hall Show and Time Magazine, before Morgan Freeman portrayed him on the big screen.
After Clark retired from Eastside in 1989, he worked as director of a juvenile detention center in Newark for six years. Clark was also author of the book, Laying Down thee Law: Joe Clark’s Strategy for Saving Our Schools.
Apart from making a name for himself in education, Clark’s legacy extends to his children: Olympian and businesswoman Joetta Clark, Olympic Athlete and Director of Sports Business Development for the Bermuda Tourism Authority Hazel Clark, and his son Joe “JJ” Clark Jr., an accomplished athlete and Director of Track and Field and Cross Country at Stanford University.
Preceded in death by his wife, Gloria, Clark is survived by his children, Joetta, Hazel and JJ, and grandchildren Talitha, Jorell, and Hazel.
Cleveland police officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback, will not face federal criminal charges for the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Tuesday (Dec. 29). The announcement comes six years after 12-year-old Rice was killed at a park near his house.
In addition to failing to file criminal charges, the DOJ says prosecutors were unable to prove beyond a “reasonable doubt” that the officers committed civil rights violations and obstructed justice.
“After extensive examination of the facts in this tragic event, career Justice Department prosecutors have concluded that the evidence is insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Loehmann willfully violated Tamir Rice’s constitutional rights, or that Officers Loehmann or Garmback obstructed justice,” the DOJ said in a statement. “In this case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and the FBI each devoted significant time and resources to examine the circumstances surrounding Tamir Rice’s death and to completing a thorough analysis of the evidence gathered.
The DOJ says it “remains committed to investigating allegations of excessive force by law enforcement officers and will continue to devote the resources required to ensure that all serious allegations of civil rights violations are thoroughly examined.”
“The department aggressively prosecutes criminal civil rights violations whenever there is sufficient evidence to do so,” the statement added.
The federal investigation included the review of “grainy” surveillance footage from the shooting, statements from the officers and two apparent witnesses, as well as statements from a forensic video analyst.
On Nov, 22, 2014, Rice was playing alone with a toy gun at a Cleveland park near his house. A 911 call had been placed claiming that a “guy” was brandishing a gun at the park but the caller pointed out that the person was “probably a juvenile,” and that the gun was “probably fake.”
Loehmann and Garmback responded to the call. Rice was standing under a gazebo when the officers arrived. Loehmann claims that the child began to approach his car but stopped moving forward at one point. The officers allege that Rice ignored their demands to show his hands.
Loehmann “fired two shots within less than two seconds of opening the passenger door” of his squad car, hitting Rice twice in the upper torso. Video from the shooting reportedly shows Garmback kicking the toy gun to the side before calling for emergency medical assistance. Rice was pronounced dead at a local hospital the following day.
In 2016, the city of Cleveland reached a $6 million settlement with Rice's family. Neither of the officer were charged at the state level.
“It’s beyond comprehension that the Department couldn’t recognize that an officer who claims he shouted commands when the patrol car’s window was closed and it was a winter day is lying,” Subodh Chandra, an attorney for Rice’s family said in response to the DOJ decision.“The Rice family has been cheated of a fair process yet again.”
Diddy’s annual New Year’s Eve party is officially canceled, and he doesn’t plan on changing his mind. The 51-year-old mogul announced the cancellation on Instagram on Monday (Dec. 28).
“This is to everyone, all of my friends & family…I’m not changing my mind,” he captioned the bulletin before adding, “See you all in 2021! Love you!”
The party was canceled in an effort to keep everyone “safe and healthy” as COVID numbers continue amid ongoing holiday travel and gatheringsView this post on Instagram
Diddy is of course known for throwing epic celebrations. His NYE parties of years past have been attended by just about every big name in music and entertainment including Drake, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Rick Ross, Jimmy Iovine, Rick Rubin, Jermaine Dupri, LaVerne Cox, and The Weeknd.
Just because he’s canceling the NYE event doesn’t mean he hasn’t been partying a little bit. Last week, Diddy hosted a birthday dinner for his mother where he gifted her with a Bentley and a check for $1 million.