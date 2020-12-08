Ohio Nightclub Shut Down For COVID Violations After Trey Songz Performance

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
After spending a month in the hospital battling coronavirus, Jeremih was released from a Chicago's Northwestern Memorial Hospital last Friday (Dec. 4). The singer released a statement thanking healthcare workers for saving his life.
"I will be forever grateful,” he said, per NBC News. “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.” The statement included a “special thanks” to Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy.
Jeremih was hospitalized shortly after falling ill at his mother’s house last month. His condition worsened rapidly and he was placed on a ventilator, and treated in the ICU at for several days.
50 Cent, Chance the Rapper and more of Jeremih’s music industry peers took to social media to ask the public for prayers.
As the 33-year-old singer continues his recovery process, fans will get a taste of a new installment of his Merry Christmas Lil Mama collaboration with Chance, who teased the release on Tuesday (Dec. 8) tweeting, “It’s FINALLY happening!!”
It’s FINALLY happening!! @Jeremih https://t.co/HhoXi4EohW pic.twitter.com/NfAj2qFKFo
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 8, 2020
According to Variety, the latest release will include songs from the previous Merry Christmas Lil Mama franchise, plus two new songs, “The Return” and “Who’s to Say.”
In celebration of the holiday season and Jeremih’s hospital release, Chance debuted the music video for their track “Are U Live,” originally filmed in 2017.
The “special collection of songs” from Merry Christmas Little Mama will be available on all-streaming platforms for the first time ever, beginning Friday, Dec. 11. The album is described as a “gift to fans celebrating the Holidays and New Year.”
Teyana Taylor is feeling underappreciated. Taylor hinted a possibly retiring from music in an Instagram post thanking fans for her music Spotify end-of-the year numbers.
The “Bare Wit Me” singer wracked up over 167 million Spotify streams, from 15.2 million listeners, across 92 countries. “I ain’t gone [sic] front in times of feeling super [underappreciated] as [an] artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list [goes] on and on lol,” she wrote on Friday (Dec. 4).
Taylor added that she’s “retiring this chapter of my story” with the comfort of knowing that she’s walking away with “peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”
She went on to thank her day one supporters and new fans. “I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry y’all know all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open.”
This isn’t the first time that Taylor has aired out her frustrations with the music industry. She put the Grammys on blast last month for snubbing female R&B singers, and previously spoke out about the mishandling of the rollout of her debut album, K.T.S.E.
Taylor’s last studio project, The Album, was released in June.
Read her full Instagram post below.
View this post on Instagram
After catching backlash for tweeting a YouTube video questioning the ingredients of a COVID-19 vaccine, Letitia Wright went back to social media on Friday (Dec. 4) to explain her reasoning.
“My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intension of posting this video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else,” wrote the Black Panther star.
my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies.
Nothing else.
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020
if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled 😂
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020
The criticism started after Wright shared a video titled, COVID-19 Vaccine Should We Take It?, on Thursday (Dec. 3). As the post began circulating social media Wright tweeted, “If you don’t conform to popular opinions but ask questions and think for yourself…you get cancelled.”
Wright also liked a tweet reading “Cancel Black Panther 2 immediately,” and another tweet calling for her character to be recast.
Wright, 27, isn’t alone in being skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines. According to a Pew Research survey conducted in September, only 32% of Black Americans surveyed said that they would take the vaccine. Some of the distrust dates stems from the 1932 Tuskegee Experiment where hundreds of Black men were unknowingly infected with syphilis.
The U.K. is expected to become one of the first countries to get Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine. The region has received 800,000 doses and will begin mass vaccinations next week. A U.S. vaccine could be released by the end of December.