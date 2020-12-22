Steph And Ayesha Curry Host 8th Annual Christmas Celebration In Oakland

Christmas with the Currys gave away nearly $1 million worth of gifts to 1,000 families.

’Tis the season to give back. Steph and Ayesha Curry helped 1,000 families in need during the 8th annual Christmas with the Currys event last Saturday (Dec. 19) hosted by the couple’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

Keeping in line with COIVD-19 restrictions, the drive-thru event took place in the parking lot of the Oakland Arena and RingCentral Coliseum. The families received nearly $1 million worth of holiday-themed gifts, including meal kits, $250 gift cards from WorkDay, produce boxes, insulated bags for restaurant meals, face masks, games, hand sanitizer, sweet potato pies, FitBit devices and accessories, bluetooth speakers courtesy of JP Morgan Chase, English and Spanish language books (for ages 3-8) from Kaiser Permanente, water bottles from Oxigen, Oakland A’s bobbleheads, Warriors mugs, NBA All-Star caps, basketballs and swag, blankets, books from Pixar, socks and drawstring backpacks from Under Armour, and more.

“For families struggling financially during the pandemic, the holidays add enormous pressure,” the Currys said in a joint statement. “Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen the need grow firsthand. The need remains strong and the road to recovery is long. But, for our 8th Annual Christmas with the Currys, we returned to the Oakland Coliseum and doubled down on our commitment to supporting local children and families.

“While we couldn’t meet indoors, like we have in the past, we transformed the Coliseum parking lot into a pandemic-compliant winter wonderland for 1,000 families. With all of our volunteers, along with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, we surprised and delighted families and children around every turn.”

See photos below.