Steph And Ayesha Curry Host 8th Annual Christmas Celebration In Oakland

Diddy pulled out all of the stops in honor of his mother’s 80th birthday. Janice Combs celebrated her birthday at dinner party on Monday (Dec. 21) hosted by Diddy and family, including twin granddaughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs, who share a birthday with their grandmother.
During the party, Diddy handed his mom a $1 million check, before taking her outside to surprise her with a chauffeured Bentley in her “favorite color.” The Bay Boy Records founder’s oldest son, Justin Combs, also gave her a diamond necklace monogrammed with her nickname, “Mimi.”
The gifts don’t stop. #Diddy’s gives his mom 1 million dollars & a Bentley for her 80th birthday. 🔥🔥 #FamilyFirst pic.twitter.com/RQSaKi2EH4
— REVOLT TV (@revolttv) December 22, 2020
In celebration of the milestone birthday, Diddy posted a photo of his mother on Instagram with a sweet caption that read in part, “I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!! Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever!”
And the gift giving didn’t stop with Diddy’s mom. The proud father chartered a yacht for his twin daughter’s 14th birthday. “It’s not just our birthday but it’s our Mimi’s birthday too,” the twins captioned an Instagram photo with their grandmother and sister, Chance Combs. “Happy 80th birthday Mimi you are the best most ‘favulous’ grandma ever.”
LeBron James has expanded his mission to help his community. The NBA star plans to build a community hub in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, the LeBron James Family Foundation announced on Tuesday (Dec. 15).
The non-profit purchased The Tangier, a former Akron landmark, that will be fully renovated and renamed House Three Thirty. The hub will offer hands-on job training for “some of the most skilled yet underrepresented workers” in the community.
“This is what all the blood, sweat, and tears have led to,” James tweeted Tuesday. “We’ve been hard at work to change the lives of kids and families in Akron. It takes time. It takes the right team, but this is what redefining community looks like.”
House Three Thirty will include a space where Chase bankers provide specialized financial advice, a full-service casual dining area that will serve quick-meal options and help family members of students at his I Promise school get hands-on job training.
An indoor dining space to host family meals and community dialogue and large gatherings will also be located in the facility, as well as a sports complex courtesy of The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation. House Thirty Three plans to expand into a retail space, a coffee bar, lounge, private card room, ice cream parlor, cabaret and other resources “rooted in family and community.”
The complex is scheduled to open in 2022.
Lil Wayne reportedly sold his masters to Universal Music Group for $100 million in a supposed deal that includes Young Money’s entire catalog. The sale was revealed in a lawsuit filed by Tunechi’s former manager Ronald E. Sweeney.
According to the legal filing, published by MusicBusinessWorldwide.com, Sweeney claims that Wayne quietly sold his masters earlier this year.
“Specifically in or about June of 2020, Lil Wayne was able to sell the Young Money masters to Universal Music Group for in excess of $100 million,” reads the complaint.
If true, Drake and Nicki Minaj’s music was included in the deal.
In the $20 million lawsuit, Sweeney -- a manager and former executive at Sony -- accuses Wayne of failing to pay him a percentage of the money that he received from suing Cash Money Records, and the sale of “any master recordings” owned by Weezy’s Young Money imprint.
Sweeney was hired as Wayne’s “personal manager” in 2005 after he was successful in getting him out of a “terrible contractual agreement”with Cash Money Records and negotiated a better deal, the suit states.
Sweeney says that he made himself available to the rapper 24 hours a day for 14 years.