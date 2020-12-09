Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death Receives Courage Award

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
K. Michelle took to Twitter on Wednesday (Dec. 9) morning, to vent about how much she misses R. Kelly.
“No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness,” she tweeted.
Another tweet read, “I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered. If you have a mentor [you] need to learn as much as possible, but I took [some] days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him.”
In additional tweets, Michelle clarified that she wasn’t defending Kelly. “No regrets I say what I say. Ain’t my fault people didn’t pay attention in elementary school and can’t comprehend that [I’m] not defending anyone. I’m talking about MY STORY, MY LIFE. No soul alive will take my God given rights [to] feel.”
She also pushed back when called out for likening Kelly's pedophilia to a “sickness.”
Most people don’t think there are sicks. Alcoholics, drug addicts don’t know until it’s to late. https://t.co/3BRXGTynO6
— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) December 9, 2020
She devoted more tweets to clarifying and defending her original posts about Kelly, who is currently locked up on multiple charges of sexual abuse and sexual misconduct.
As expected, the internet didn't waste time roasting Michelle for her tweets.
K. Michelle sat here on Beyoncé’s internet and said Robert Kelly is being treated unfairly because of his “sickness.”
His pedophilia... pic.twitter.com/XBhXQhWsrp
— anthony (@t0nybgoode) December 9, 2020
K. Michelle decided to wake up and flush whatever is left of her career doen the toilet for R Kelly. She's 34 years old. pic.twitter.com/Skfst3thzY
— Sisa (@Titanbaddie) December 9, 2020
Crucified for sickness huh??? What about the innocent young girls Kells abused??? How's about that for sickness #FOH #GetReal #Karma
— #MadMondays Mayhem Podcast (@DJ_TonyNoel) December 9, 2020
K Michelle was up late at night crying because she can’t play her shitty ass music for R Kelly because he’s a rapist and pedophile. People like her are why he was able to get away with shit like that for decades.
— 🧞♂️ (@AscendedKee) December 9, 2020
Michelle has opened up in the past about her relationship with her former mentor. She mentioned that Kelly adored her singing voice but pointed to him being controlling on her 2014 song “Build a Man.” In 2017, Michelle told REVOLT that she has a lot of “respect” for the Chicago native whom she credited with teaching her “the importance of music.”
Last year, she spoke to Nick Cannon about her time with Kelly and the charges filed against him. “If I talk, everybody is going to jail,” she warned.
Kelly, 53, is scheduled to go to trial in New York early next year on charges that include federal racketeering, coercion of a minor, and child trafficking.
G Herbo pleaded not guilty on Wednesday (Dec. 9) to charges stemming from a $1.5 million fraud case accusing him of using stolen credit cards to pay for lavish vacations, designer puppies, luxury car rentals and more.
Herbo has maintained his innocence. He appeared in front of a federal Massachusetts judge via Zoom to face wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges.
The 25-year-old rapper posted $75,000 bail and surrendered his passport. According to TMZ, Herbo has to submit to drug testings, and is barred from opening new lines of credit. He also isn’t allowed to unload property worth more than $50k
During the court hearing, Herbo’s lawyer reportedly revealed that he is expected a child with his fiancée, Tiana, per a Chicago Tribune reporter.
The lawyer also revealed that Herbo’s ex and mother to his son, Ariana Fletcher, is a witness in the case.
The Chicago native was charged alongside defendants, Antonio Strong, Joseph “Joe Rodeo” Williams, Stephen Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells and Terrence Bender. The group stands accused of running a four-year scam where they allegedly used social media and text messages to trade stolen credit card numbers that they allegedly used to cop expensive items.
Grammy-nominated rapper Rick Ross has entered a strategic partnership with Jetdoc, a new telehealth platform founded by healthcare entrepreneur Tommy Duncan.
Known for his stake in franchises like Checkers and Wingstop, Ross has signed on as an equity partner, advisor, and spokesperson for the newest tool to offer virtual healthcare. In his new role with Jetdoc, Rick Ross will "appear in creative campaigns, digital and television ads, and other promotional activations designed to educate and inform consumers of this innovative new offering in healthcare."
“As an active artist and businessman, I often don’t have time to see a doctor. I’d make excuses and prioritize my healthcare second to my hustle," said Rick Ross in a press release. "Jetdoc is a convenient and affordable alternative to going into a doctor’s office. To me, it’s really the future of healthcare. I wanted to be a part of empowering people to take control of their health regardless of their circumstances. Jetdoc puts the power of managing our health into our own hands.”
So how does Jetdoc compare to other telemedicine platforms in the market? The platform is said to be "setting the new standard for the virtual doctor visit" by providing reliable private care that keeps up with demands. Its mission is to "not only alleviate patients’ financial burdens but also improve access to both preventative and urgent care."
“Healthcare isn’t just a passion for me, it’s a must,” says Jetdoc's CEO, Tommy Duncan. “I had a stroke when I was 30 and despite working in the industry, I still had difficulty in getting proper care. So with Jetdoc, we created a tool that empowers everyone to take control and affordably manage their own healthcare. Adding Rick Ross to the team made perfect sense because he immediately understood our mission and he embodies the spirit of both ownership in both health and business.”
For more information and to joining Jetdoc's Exclusive Early Access list, visit Jetdoc.com. The Jetdoc app is now available on Google Play and the App Store.