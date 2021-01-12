The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Insecure will return this year for a fifth and final season, Issa Rae revealed on Wednesday (Jan. 13). In a statement to Deadline, Rae and executive producer Prentice Penny showed gratitude to HBO and fans of the show.
“Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept the faith in us to see our vision through the end,” said Rae.“We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”
HBO’s Programming EVP Amy Gravitt, noted that Rae has “turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy.”
Based off the 36-year-old’s popular Awkward Black Girl YouTube series, lnsecure was created by Rae and Larry Wilmore. The series premiered on HBO in 2016.
Season five will reportedly begin filming later this month with Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales all expected to return. The previous season ended with Rae’s character at yet another crossroads with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Lawrence (played by Ellis).
Season five of Insecure debuts later this year.
The emotional hazards of a rocky relationship take center stage in the trailer for Netflix’s Malcolm & Marie. The film teaser, released on Friday (Jan. 8), finds Zendaya and John David Washington flexing their dramatic acting muscles with sharp, and somewhat intense, dialogue giving viewers a snapshot of what the film will offer.
Written and directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Malcolm & Marie chronicles an argumentative night between Marie (Zendaya) and her film director boyfriend (played by Washington). The story unfolds on the night of Malcolm’s movie premiere.
Zendaya and Washington are executive producers on the film, which was secretly shot during quarantine last year.
Debuting on Feb. 5, Malcolm & Marie could end up being an Oscar-winning role for Zendaya, Variety reports. The 24-year-old actress won an Emmy for Euphoria last September making her the youngest actress to win the award in the leading category.
Check below to watch the trailer for Malcolm & Marie.
Miya Ponsetto, the woman who wrongfully accused a 14-year-old Black boy of stealing her iPhone and then attacked him inside a Soho hotel, sat down for a virtual interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning Friday (Jan. 8).
In the combative interview, 22-year-old Ponsetto attempts to defend herself, denies being racist, and issued a half-hearted apology to the boy.
“I don’t feel this one mistake defines me but I do sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart that if I made the son feel as if I assaulted him, or if I hurt his feelings or [his] father’s feelings,” she said.
The interview cuts off just as Ponsetto snaps at King and tries to shush her. CBS This Morning is expected to air part two on Monday (Jan 11).
Ponsetto claimed the boy, Keyon Harris Jr., stole her cell phone during an incident last month. In actuality, she left the phone in an Uber and it was returned to the hotel later that day. The boy’s father, Grammy-nominated musician Keyon Harris Sr., recorded the footage that later went viral. Ponsetto was arrested in Southern California on Friday and is expected to be extradited to New York for the case.
Watch the interview below.
The 22-year-old woman caught on camera allegedly physically attacking a 14-year-old Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone was arrested in California.
In an exclusive interview, Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer spoke with @GayleKing hours before she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezaGkcWZ8j
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2021