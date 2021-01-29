The Vibe Mix Newsletter
It's been one year since the heartbreaking loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna aka "Gigi." Today, on the anniversary of their passing, Bryant's wife, Vanessa shared an emotional letter penned by her late daughter's best friend, Aubrey Callaghan.
"Dear Mrs. Bryant," starts the one-page letter by the teen. "I am thinking and praying for you constantly. Please do not feel like you have to read this. I cannot begin to comprehend what you are going through." Callaghan goes on to write about Gianna's caring spirit and how she was a "fiery and stubborn" girl who fought for what she believed in.
Vanessa posted the full letter on her Instagram account, thanking Aubrey, while also sharing how she misses her daughter and husband dearly. "Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you)," wrote Bryant in her caption. "Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig."
She added: "My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. ♥️ I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!"
Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven other passengers were killed in a helicopter crash in Santa Monica Mountains as they made their way to a basketball tournament on the morning of Jan. 26, 2020. Although the investigation has been ongoing, the National Transportation Safety Board will be releasing its final report on the cause of the accident on Feb. 9.
Last year, Vanessa filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the pilot's estate, employer, Island Express, and OC Helicopters, a travel agency that has made flight arrangements for the Bryant family over the years.
Keyshia Cole is apologizing for delaying the Verzuz event with Ashanti. Days after setting a new record for the music celebration, the singer decided to address what happened in the Instagram Live room that night and why she was over an hour late.
"I want to apologize for not sitting my a** in that seat, okay? Because I was there and I should’ve sat down," said the Fox Soul talk show host to her friend, singer-songwriter Elijah Blake on Instagram Live. "I should’ve just sat in the seat, no matter if I felt like the visual wasn’t clear or [if] they said my music wasn’t gonna be right or whatever it was. I think that more so than anything, people wanted me to sit, be present…even though they didn’t know that I was present.”
Cole explained how rapper and newfound singing friend O.T. Genasis pointed out the quality of the live stream as she prepared to step into the Verzuz camera. She shared how she became skeptical of the Internet connection and wanted to make sure it was fixed to avoid her video quality turning out like that of the Teddy Riley vs. Babyface celebration.
"When I was literally in the back, and putting on the last touches and I'm looking at the video from back in my dressing room. I said, 'Why does my picture look so dark?' As soon as that happened, O.T. came back and said, you know, they've gotta fix the internet connection because you're going to be experiencing another situation...I was like, 'I don't want to go on and they not see me. And I'm looking blurry, the connection is not right.' I said. 'Y'all to fix that first and then I'll go out there.'"
She went on to say how her sound connection became an issue and needed to be changed prior to her sitting down. Cole also denied that she was tipsy while taking part in the Verzuz. "People were thinking I was taking shots the whole time. That's not true. That's a known fact that you can't really be sauced up while you're trying to sing and hit notes. It wasn't until the end of the show when I was like let me get a shot."
Blake brought up how Keyshia wasn't feeling well and was drinking tea, but Cole made it clear that her health had nothing to do with what went down at the Verzuz. If anything, the singer says she was nervous as all hell. "Oh my God, I was shaking. I was like nervous, but I always get nervous no matter what show."
Watch the full interview below.
Dr. Dre was released from L.A. Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Friday (Jan. 15), nearly two weeks after he suffered a reported brain aneurysm. Ice T confirmed the news tweeting, “Just FaceTimed with @drdre. He just made it home. Safe and looking good.”
The 55-year-old music mogul will remain under 24-hour care for the next few weeks as medical professionals continue to monitor his progress. Doctors are still unclear on what caused the aneurysm.
Dre’s hospital release comes days after new details were revealed in his divorce from estranged wife, Nicole Young. According to court documents publicized this week, Nicole accuses Dre, birth name Andre Young, of putting a gun to her head in 2000 and 2001. She also details other alleged abuse incidents in 1995 (before they were married) and in 2016, when he allegedly punched her in the face and kicked down her door.
The Grammy winner has denied Nicole’s abuse claims.
Nicole and Dre tied the knot in 1996. The pair share two adult children, Truice and Truly. Nicole filed for divorce last summer.
In addition to demanding that Dre cover her legal fees, Nicole wants the court to take the abuse allegations into account when “awarding support and fees.” Dre has already agreed to pay $500,000 of Nicole’s legal bills and $2 million in temporary spousal support.