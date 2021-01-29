Keyshia Cole is apologizing for delaying the Verzuz event with Ashanti. Days after setting a new record for the music celebration, the singer decided to address what happened in the Instagram Live room that night and why she was over an hour late.

"I want to apologize for not sitting my a** in that seat, okay? Because I was there and I should’ve sat down," said the Fox Soul talk show host to her friend, singer-songwriter Elijah Blake on Instagram Live. "I should’ve just sat in the seat, no matter if I felt like the visual wasn’t clear or [if] they said my music wasn’t gonna be right or whatever it was. I think that more so than anything, people wanted me to sit, be present…even though they didn’t know that I was present.”

Cole explained how rapper and newfound singing friend O.T. Genasis pointed out the quality of the live stream as she prepared to step into the Verzuz camera. She shared how she became skeptical of the Internet connection and wanted to make sure it was fixed to avoid her video quality turning out like that of the Teddy Riley vs. Babyface celebration.

"When I was literally in the back, and putting on the last touches and I'm looking at the video from back in my dressing room. I said, 'Why does my picture look so dark?' As soon as that happened, O.T. came back and said, you know, they've gotta fix the internet connection because you're going to be experiencing another situation...I was like, 'I don't want to go on and they not see me. And I'm looking blurry, the connection is not right.' I said. 'Y'all to fix that first and then I'll go out there.'"

She went on to say how her sound connection became an issue and needed to be changed prior to her sitting down. Cole also denied that she was tipsy while taking part in the Verzuz. "People were thinking I was taking shots the whole time. That's not true. That's a known fact that you can't really be sauced up while you're trying to sing and hit notes. It wasn't until the end of the show when I was like let me get a shot."

Blake brought up how Keyshia wasn't feeling well and was drinking tea, but Cole made it clear that her health had nothing to do with what went down at the Verzuz. If anything, the singer says she was nervous as all hell. "Oh my God, I was shaking. I was like nervous, but I always get nervous no matter what show."

