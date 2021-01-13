Azealia Banks Responds To Backlash After Cooking Dead Cat

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Insecure will return this year for a fifth and final season, Issa Rae revealed on Wednesday (Jan. 13). In a statement to Deadline, Rae and executive producer Prentice Penny showed gratitude to HBO and fans of the show.
“Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept the faith in us to see our vision through the end,” said Rae.“We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”
HBO’s Programming EVP Amy Gravitt, noted that Rae has “turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy.”
Based off the 36-year-old’s popular Awkward Black Girl YouTube series, lnsecure was created by Rae and Larry Wilmore. The series premiered on HBO in 2016.
Season five will reportedly begin filming later this month with Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales all expected to return. The previous season ended with Rae’s character at yet another crossroads with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Lawrence (played by Ellis).
Season five of Insecure debuts later this year.
Fired Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin will stand trial alone for the murder of George Floyd, a judge ruled Monday (Jan. 11). Chauvin, whose trial takes place in March, was originally scheduled to be tried alongside the three other officers charged in Floyd’s murder.
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill chose the separate trial in order to maintain COVID-19 restrictions. Chauvin faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.
“The physical limitations of courtroom C-1856, the largest courtroom in the Hennepin County Government Center, make it impossible to comply with COVID-19 physical restrictions in a joint trial involving all four defendants beginning March 8, 2021 given the number of lawyers and support personnel the parties have now advised the Court are expected to be present during trial,” reads the court decision.
The court also denied Chauvin’s request to have the case continued due to “discovered violations.” Opening statements and the commencement of the state's case against Chauvin will begin no earlier than March 29.
Prosecutors “respectfully” disagreed with the court’s decision to try the men separately. “As we argued several months ago, and as the judge agreed in his November ruling, we believe all four defendants should be tried jointly,” Attorney General Keith Ellison said, per NBC News.
The other defendants, Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, will be tried together beginning on Aug. 23.
In her first public statement since his death, Chadwick Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, became emotional while accepting an award on his behalf during the 30th annual IFP Gotham Awards on Monday (Jan. 11).
The late actor, whose credits include Black Panther, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da Five Bloods, was posthumously honored with the Actor Tribute.
During her speech, Ledward spoke of Boseman as a curious truth-teller whose light continues to shine. “As an artist, an actor, and a person, Chad made a practice of telling the truth,” she said. “He is the most honest person I’ve ever met because he didn’t just stop at speaking the truth. He actively searched for it in himself, in those around him and in the moment.
“The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it’s impossible to live in line with the divine purpose for your life and so it became how he lived his life, day in and out. Imperfect but determined.”
Ledward continued, “He was blessed to live many lives in his concentrated life. He harnessed the power of letting go and letting God’s love shine through.
“Thank you for giving Chad these gifts,” she said becoming emotional. “It’s my honor to receive this award on behalf of my husband. An acknowledgement not only of his profound work but of his impact on this industry and this world. Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us.”
Boseman, 43, passed away last year following a four-year bout with colon cancer.
Chadwick Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Leward, accepts his Actor’s Tribute award for #MaRaineyFilm at the #GothamAwards: “Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us" ♥️ pic.twitter.com/kbcopHcEJz
— Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) January 12, 2021