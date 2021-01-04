Busta Rhymes Pens Heartfelt Tribute To MF DOOM

“It has taken me days to come to terms with this and I still can’t believe it.”

Busta Rhymes penned beautiful tribute to his late friend, collaborator and “brother,” MF DOOM. The grieving MC broke his silence on DOOM’s shocking death in a lengthy Instagram post.

“It has taken me days to come to terms with this enough to type about it and I still can’’t believe it or come to terms with it,” Busta wrote on Sunday (Jan. 3). “I’m completely f*cked up by the loss of this GOD MC & incredible human being!!! Over 30 years of friendship and brotherhood almighty!! I wanted to believe this was another elaborate scheme by the great Whodunit MF Doom himself but this time I have [received] the confirmations that it wasn’t. From before our records came out, grinding together trying to figure it out and navigating through this sh*t.”

Busta reminisced about collaborating with DOOM on “Nitty Fitty Remix” and “In the Streets,” to “still being brothers to this day and will always be despite your transition.”

He continued, “Words can’t express how much I love and appreciate you king!! I hurt bad over this news. This man has meant something to our culture that no other MC has because he figured out something that none of us has before him and that was to be completely free!”

DOOM, whose birth name was Daniel Dumile, passed away last October but his death wasn’t revealed until New Year’s Eve. The New York MC would’ve celebrated his 50th birthday this weekend.

Read Busta’s full tribute below.