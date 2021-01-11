Celebrate Mary J. Blige's 50th Birthday With The @ProfessionalBlackGirl

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo is pushing to legalize the use of marijuana, one of his goals for the new year.
In his 2021 State of the State address on Monday (Jan. 11), Cuomo revealed seven points of his plan, which includes beating the global pandemic, vaccination distribution, the management of the state's economy, switching to green energy, and systemic injustices. One of his missions for the year is to invest in the future which includes creating a new Office of Cannabis Management to oversee a new adult-use, cannabis market and offer "licensing opportunities and assistance to entrepreneurs in communities of color."
"We will legalize adult-use recreational cannabis, joining 15 states that have already done so," tweeted Cuomo. "This will raise revenue and end the failed prohibition of this product that has left so many communities of color over-policed and over-incarcerated."
Nearly two years ago, Cuomo signed legislation to decriminalize marijuana use and expunge the records of those convicted "of certain marijuana offenses" in the state of New York. When proposing the legalization of recreational use, Cuomo was met with pushback around the distribution of tax revenue.
"Communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by laws governing marijuana for far too long, and today we are ending this injustice once and for all," Governor Cuomo said in July 2019. "By providing individuals who have suffered the consequences of an unfair marijuana conviction with a path to have their records expunged and by reducing draconian penalties, we are taking a critical step forward in addressing a broken and discriminatory criminal justice process."
In this proposal, Cuomo believes a new legalized marijuana program could reel in $300 million in tax revenue per year. The states of New Jersey, Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota voted to legalize recreational marijuana in the 2020 elections, but it has not been made legal just yet.
To date, there are 10 legally cleared states including The District of Columbia: Washington (state), Oregon, California, Colorado, Nevada, Alaska, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Maine. If a bill ends up being signed this year, New York will technically become the 12th state government to do so.
After years of using Twitter to spew hatred, lies, racism, sexism, xenophobia, and homophobia, Donald Trump’s account has been permanently suspended, the social media giant announced on Friday (Jan. 8).
The decision was made following a “close review” of Trump’s account and comes two days after he incited the terroristic siege on the U.S. Capitol.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company explained in a blog post.
“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”
The statement continues, “However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”
With no Twitter account, Trump no longer has a personal social media platform to use during his last two weeks in office as he has been banned from Facebook and Instagram indefinitely.
Miya Ponsetto, the woman who wrongfully accused a 14-year-old Black boy of stealing her iPhone and then attacked him inside a Soho hotel, sat down for a virtual interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning Friday (Jan. 8).
In the combative interview, 22-year-old Ponsetto attempts to defend herself, denies being racist, and issued a half-hearted apology to the boy.
“I don’t feel this one mistake defines me but I do sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart that if I made the son feel as if I assaulted him, or if I hurt his feelings or [his] father’s feelings,” she said.
The interview cuts off just as Ponsetto snaps at King and tries to shush her. CBS This Morning is expected to air part two on Monday (Jan 11).
Ponsetto claimed the boy, Keyon Harris Jr., stole her cell phone during an incident last month. In actuality, she left the phone in an Uber and it was returned to the hotel later that day. The boy’s father, Grammy-nominated musician Keyon Harris Sr., recorded the footage that later went viral. Ponsetto was arrested in Southern California on Friday and is expected to be extradited to New York for the case.
Watch the interview below.
The 22-year-old woman caught on camera allegedly physically attacking a 14-year-old Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone was arrested in California.
In an exclusive interview, Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer spoke with @GayleKing hours before she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezaGkcWZ8j
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2021