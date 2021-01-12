Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Tears Up While Accepting Award On His Behalf

The late actor was honored at the IFP Gotham Awards.

In her first public statement since his death, Chadwick Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, became emotional while accepting an award on his behalf during the 30th annual IFP Gotham Awards on Monday (Jan. 11).

The late actor, whose credits include Black Panther, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da Five Bloods, was posthumously honored with the Actor Tribute.

During her speech, Ledward spoke of Boseman as a curious truth-teller whose light continues to shine. “As an artist, an actor, and a person, Chad made a practice of telling the truth,” she said. “He is the most honest person I’ve ever met because he didn’t just stop at speaking the truth. He actively searched for it in himself, in those around him and in the moment.

“The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it’s impossible to live in line with the divine purpose for your life and so it became how he lived his life, day in and out. Imperfect but determined.”

Ledward continued, “He was blessed to live many lives in his concentrated life. He harnessed the power of letting go and letting God’s love shine through.

“Thank you for giving Chad these gifts,” she said becoming emotional. “It’s my honor to receive this award on behalf of my husband. An acknowledgement not only of his profound work but of his impact on this industry and this world. Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us.”

Boseman, 43, passed away last year following a four-year bout with colon cancer.