Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Tears Up While Accepting Award On His Behalf

If there’s one thing to know about Azealia Banks it’s that she’s none too concerned with outside opinions. The Harlem native caught some backlash this week after she recorded herself digging up her dead cat and cooking his remains.
According to Banks, the seemingly horrific act was akin to taxidermy. The 29-year-old rapper says she was actually cleaning the cat, whose name was “Lucifer,” to prepare to take him with her to Florida. She also plans to have his skull gilded.
“Why do you think I would eat a dead cat when I can barely eat a dead cow,” Banks posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (Jan.13). “It’s called taxidermy. Plenty of hunters with preserved deer heads hanging off their wall. Darlings….you guys are being racist and this is very un-black lives matter of you all.”
In another post Banks explained, “Lucifer was an icon. He deserves to be preserved. You girls are not though like me.”
LEAVE AZEALIA BANKS AND HER DEAD CAT ALONE 🙄 pic.twitter.com/CljHABT1l8
— 80hd 🏳️🌈 (@chum6ucket) January 13, 2021
In subsequents posts, Banks compared the cleaning ritual to those found in Catholicism, Christianity and Judaism, before adding that she was “heartbroken” when the cat died.
Azealia Banks shares a video of her cat Lucifer that she went viral about the other day. pic.twitter.com/z6W00eqVTv
— Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) January 14, 2021
Banks went on to address accusations of body shaming Doja Cat who she called fat and pre-diabetic. “These girls are f*cking overweight and drunk and you all know it,” wrote Banks. “Quit the bullsh*t.”
Insecure will return this year for a fifth and final season, Issa Rae revealed on Wednesday (Jan. 13). In a statement to Deadline, Rae and executive producer Prentice Penny showed gratitude to HBO and fans of the show.
“Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept the faith in us to see our vision through the end,” said Rae.“We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”
HBO’s Programming EVP Amy Gravitt, noted that Rae has “turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy.”
Based off the 36-year-old’s popular Awkward Black Girl YouTube series, lnsecure was created by Rae and Larry Wilmore. The series premiered on HBO in 2016.
Season five will reportedly begin filming later this month with Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales all expected to return. The previous season ended with Rae’s character at yet another crossroads with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Lawrence (played by Ellis).
Season five of Insecure debuts later this year.
Fired Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin will stand trial alone for the murder of George Floyd, a judge ruled Monday (Jan. 11). Chauvin, whose trial takes place in March, was originally scheduled to be tried alongside the three other officers charged in Floyd’s murder.
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill chose the separate trial in order to maintain COVID-19 restrictions. Chauvin faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.
“The physical limitations of courtroom C-1856, the largest courtroom in the Hennepin County Government Center, make it impossible to comply with COVID-19 physical restrictions in a joint trial involving all four defendants beginning March 8, 2021 given the number of lawyers and support personnel the parties have now advised the Court are expected to be present during trial,” reads the court decision.
The court also denied Chauvin’s request to have the case continued due to “discovered violations.” Opening statements and the commencement of the state's case against Chauvin will begin no earlier than March 29.
Prosecutors “respectfully” disagreed with the court’s decision to try the men separately. “As we argued several months ago, and as the judge agreed in his November ruling, we believe all four defendants should be tried jointly,” Attorney General Keith Ellison said, per NBC News.
The other defendants, Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, will be tried together beginning on Aug. 23.