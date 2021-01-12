Derek Chauvin To Be Tried Separately For Murder Of George Floyd

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
If there’s one thing to know about Azealia Banks it’s that she’s none too concerned with outside opinions. The Harlem native caught some backlash this week after she recorded herself digging up her dead cat and cooking his remains.
According to Banks, the seemingly horrific act was akin to taxidermy. The 29-year-old rapper says she was actually cleaning the cat, whose name was “Lucifer,” to prepare to take him with her to Florida. She also plans to have his skull gilded.
“Why do you think I would eat a dead cat when I can barely eat a dead cow,” Banks posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (Jan.13). “It’s called taxidermy. Plenty of hunters with preserved deer heads hanging off their wall. Darlings….you guys are being racist and this is very un-black lives matter of you all.”
In another post Banks explained, “Lucifer was an icon. He deserves to be preserved. You girls are not though like me.”
LEAVE AZEALIA BANKS AND HER DEAD CAT ALONE 🙄 pic.twitter.com/CljHABT1l8
— 80hd 🏳️🌈 (@chum6ucket) January 13, 2021
In subsequents posts, Banks compared the cleaning ritual to those found in Catholicism, Christianity and Judaism, before adding that she was “heartbroken” when the cat died.
Azealia Banks shares a video of her cat Lucifer that she went viral about the other day. pic.twitter.com/z6W00eqVTv
— Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) January 14, 2021
Banks went on to address accusations of body shaming Doja Cat who she called fat and pre-diabetic. “These girls are f*cking overweight and drunk and you all know it,” wrote Banks. “Quit the bullsh*t.”
Insecure will return this year for a fifth and final season, Issa Rae revealed on Wednesday (Jan. 13). In a statement to Deadline, Rae and executive producer Prentice Penny showed gratitude to HBO and fans of the show.
“Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept the faith in us to see our vision through the end,” said Rae.“We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”
HBO’s Programming EVP Amy Gravitt, noted that Rae has “turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy.”
Based off the 36-year-old’s popular Awkward Black Girl YouTube series, lnsecure was created by Rae and Larry Wilmore. The series premiered on HBO in 2016.
Season five will reportedly begin filming later this month with Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales all expected to return. The previous season ended with Rae’s character at yet another crossroads with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Lawrence (played by Ellis).
Season five of Insecure debuts later this year.
In her first public statement since his death, Chadwick Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, became emotional while accepting an award on his behalf during the 30th annual IFP Gotham Awards on Monday (Jan. 11).
The late actor, whose credits include Black Panther, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da Five Bloods, was posthumously honored with the Actor Tribute.
During her speech, Ledward spoke of Boseman as a curious truth-teller whose light continues to shine. “As an artist, an actor, and a person, Chad made a practice of telling the truth,” she said. “He is the most honest person I’ve ever met because he didn’t just stop at speaking the truth. He actively searched for it in himself, in those around him and in the moment.
“The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it’s impossible to live in line with the divine purpose for your life and so it became how he lived his life, day in and out. Imperfect but determined.”
Ledward continued, “He was blessed to live many lives in his concentrated life. He harnessed the power of letting go and letting God’s love shine through.
“Thank you for giving Chad these gifts,” she said becoming emotional. “It’s my honor to receive this award on behalf of my husband. An acknowledgement not only of his profound work but of his impact on this industry and this world. Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us.”
Boseman, 43, passed away last year following a four-year bout with colon cancer.
Chadwick Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Leward, accepts his Actor’s Tribute award for #MaRaineyFilm at the #GothamAwards: “Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us" ♥️ pic.twitter.com/kbcopHcEJz
— Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) January 12, 2021