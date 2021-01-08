Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Permanently Suspended

The outgoing POTUS has also been blocked from Facebook and Instagram.

After years of using Twitter to spew hatred, lies, racism, sexism, xenophobia and homophobia, Donald Trump’s account has been permanently suspended, the social media giant announced on Friday (Jan. 8).

The decision was made following a “close review” of Trump’s account and comes two days after he incited the terroristic siege on the U.S. Capitol.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company explained in a blog post.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

The statement continues, “However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”

With no Twitter account, Trump no longer has a personal social media platform to use during his last two weeks in office as he has been banned from Facebook and Instagram indefinitely.