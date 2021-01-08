Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Permanently Suspended

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Miya Ponsetto, the woman who wrongfully accused a 14-year-old Black boy of stealing her iPhone and then attacked him inside New York City’s Soho hotel, sat down for a virtual interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning Friday (Jan. 8).
In the combative interview, 22-year-old Ponsetto attempts to defend herself, denies being racist, and issued a half-hearted apology to the boy.
“I don’t feel this one mistake defines me but I do sincerely apologize from the bottom of my hear that if I made the son feel as if I assaulted him, or if I hurt his feelings or [his] father’s feelings,” she said.
The interview cuts off just as Ponsetto snaps at King and tries to shush her. CBS This Morning is expected to air part two on Monday (Jan 11).
Ponsetto claimed the boy, Keyon Harris Jr., stole her cell phone during an incident last month. In actuality, she left the phone in an Uber and it was returned to the hotel later that day. The boy’s father, Grammy nominated musician Keyon Harris Sr., recorded the footage that later went viral. Ponsetto was arrested in Southern California on Friday and is expected to be extradited to New York for the case.
Watch the interview below.
The 22-year-old woman caught on camera allegedly physically attacking a 14-year-old Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone was arrested in California.
In an exclusive interview, Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer spoke with @GayleKing hours before she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezaGkcWZ8j
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2021
The legal dispute between Nicki Minaj and Tracy Chapman has finally come to an end. On Dec. 17, 2020, both parties agreed to Minaj paying Chapman $450,000 to avoid taking the case to trial, according to documents made public in a California federal court.
According to the initial report by The Hollywood Reporter, Chapman accepted Minaj's offer, which includes absolving any and "all costs and attorney fees incurred" by Chapman since the filing date of the copyright infringement lawsuit.
“As a songwriter and an independent publisher I have been known to be protective of my work,” Chapman shared in a statement issued to The New York Times and other outlets. “I have never authorized the use of my songs for samples or requested a sample. This lawsuit was a last resort.”
In October 2018, Chapman sued Minaj for the unauthorized interpolated sampling of her 1988 single, "Baby Can I Hold You," after the rapper's unreleased song, "Sorry," was leaked by Hot 97's DJ Funkmaster Flex. Months prior to the song hitting the web, the New York City native revealed her Queen album hit a clearance snag due to the Chapman sample being used without her knowledge. Minaj publicly asked Chapman to contact her via Twitter but to no avail.
Minaj's lawyer, Peter W. Ross, issued the following comment about the closed case: “We settled for one reason only. It would have cost us more to go to trial.”
Read Tracy Chapman's full statement below.
I am glad to have this matter resolved and grateful for this legal outcome which affirms that artists’ rights are protected by law and should be respected by other artists. I was asked in this situation numerous times for permission to use my song; in each instance, politely and in a timely manner, I unequivocally said no. Apparently Ms. Minaj chose not to hear and used my composition despite my clear and express intentions. As a songwriter and an independent publisher, I have been known to be protective of my work. I have never authorized the use of my songs for samples or requested a sample. This lawsuit was a last resort—pursued in an effort to defend myself and my work and to seek protection for the creative enterprise and expression of songwriters and independent publishers like myself.
In celebration of the launch of MONOGRAM, Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter's cannabis brand has premiered High Tales, a video series spotlighting music artists recounting their memorable ganja experiences. The L.O.X.'s own Jadakiss kicks things off in Episode 1 where he shares a funny story about his first time smoking with hip-hop O.G. Snoop Dogg.
After telling his friends how Snoop is a "top of the line smoker" and how "his lungs off top can tell him whatever he's smoking," they decide to test the cannabis connoisseur while kicking it in between shots of the "WW III" music video. "My man gave me thing [joint], I light it and gave it to him. '[I ask] Snoop, what's this?' 'That's that Purple Haze, nephew!' Everybody started laughing."
But Jadakiss' craziest story happened at a 2005 Grammys afterparty at a home where Prince happened to be performing. He begrudgingly decided to attend the star-studded event, but after rolling one up, he remembers how actress Penny Marshall walked up to him and asks to take a hit. "Me?! Laverne from Laverne & Shirley? Hell yeah!" the Yonkers native recalls before sharing how other actors came up to him for a hit, too.
"The dude from Bad Boys. Not the Martin and Will joints, the Sean Penn bad boy. The guy he had beef with. Him. [He said] 'Yo, let me hit that.' Me! What the f**k is going on?! I let him hit it. [Then] Mark Wahlberg, out of nowhere, 'Kiss, what's up!' I said, 'I can't believe it. This is crazy!'"
Watch Jadakiss share his anecdotes about the power of cannabis and how it has helped him not only build traditional rapport but also smoking rapport. Upcoming episodes of High Tales will feature N.O.R.E, 2 Chainz, and The-Dream. Stay tuned.