Dr. Dre Hospitalized In ICU After Reportedly Suffering Brain Aneurysm

In a rare interview, Ms. Lauryn Hill reflected on her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and reveals why she never released a follow-up LP. Hill spoke with Rolling Stone for the publication’s 500 Greatest Albums podcast and expounded on the album via email.
Hill’s 1998 debut turned her into an icon, but the New Jersey native revealed that she’s her harshest critic. “I’ve always been pretty critical of myself artistically, so of course there are things I hear that could have been done differently, but the LOVE in the album, the passion, its intention is, to me, undeniable,” she said of the album.
“I think my intention was simply to make something that made my foremothers and forefathers in music and social and political struggle know that someone received what they’d sacrificed to give us, and to let my peers know that we could walk in that truth, proudly and confidently.
“At that time, I felt like it was a duty or responsibility to do so,” she continued. “I saw the economic and educational gaps in black communities and although I was super young myself, I used that platform to help bridge those gaps and introduce concepts and information that ‘we’ needed even if ‘we’ didn’t know ‘we’ wanted it yet.”
The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 200 and remained on the charts for 81 weeks, has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. Hill swept the year’s Grammy Awards taking home five trophies.
“I also think the album stood apart from the types and cliches that were supposed to be acceptable at that time,” she added. “I challenged the norm and introduced a new standard. I believe The Miseducation did that and I believe I still do this — defy convention when the convention is questionable.”
When asked why she never released a follow-up project, Hill pointed to her record label. “The wild thing is no one from my label has ever called me and asked how can we help you make another album, EVER…EVER. Did I say ever? Ever! With The Miseducation, there was no precedent,” Hill recalled. “I was, for the most part, free to explore, experiment and express. After The Miseducation, there were scores of tentacled obstructionists, politics, repressing agendas, unrealistic expectations, and saboteurs EVERYWHERE. People had included me in their own narratives of THEIR successes as it pertained to my album, and if this contradicted my experience, I was considered an enemy.”
Hill suggested that her artistry had been suppressed but didn’t go into detail. “Where there should have been overwhelming support, there wasn’t any,” she said.
“I have always had to custom build what I’ve needed in order to get things done. The lack of respect and willingness to understand what that is, or what I need to be productive and healthy, doesn’t really sit well with me,” Hill explained. “When no one takes the time to understand, but only takes the time to count the money the fruit of this process produces, things can easily turn bad. Mistreatment, abuse, and neglect happen. I wrote an album about systemic racism and how it represses and stunts growth and harms (all of my albums have probably addressed systemic racism to some degree), before this was something this generation openly talked about. I was called crazy. Now…over a decade later, we hear this as part of the mainstream chorus.”
A mob of terrorist Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday (Jan. 6) forcing Washington D.C. into a mandatory 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in an effort to quell the violence.
Rioters terrorized the D.C. area as law enforcement claimed to be outnumbered while what appeared to be hundreds marched around the Capitol waving Trump flags and daring police to respond. Videos circulating social media show members of the violent mob doing everything from fist-fighting with some police officers to posing for selfies with others.
A group of white supremacist rioters even staged a reenactment of George Floyd’s murder on the steps of the Capitol.
They recreated George Floyd’s death at the National Capitol City Church
These are Nazis exercising their #whiteprivilege to show how much they REALLY hate us. pic.twitter.com/EFGUVcbGYA
— ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘~♡ (@bxbyleyy_) January 6, 2021
At press time, D.C. police had made just 13 arrests. According to NBC News, one person was shot and killed and at least one explosive device was found near the Capitol.
Law enforcement’s reaction to the rioters has been a stark contrast to the brutality and over-policing that erupted in response to Black Lives Matter demonstrations last year.
I live blocks from the Capitol — this was my street following peaceful protests for Black lives in June.
Today’s security failure was no accident. pic.twitter.com/TrKbX5WlRi
— Frances Patano (@FrancesPatano) January 6, 2021
The violent day at the Capitol came as the Electoral College was scheduled to meet to certify Joe Biden’s election victory Wednesday. Hours earlier, Raphael Warnock became the first Black Senator in the state of Georgia. The state’s run-off election resulted in the Democrats gaining majority of the Senate as Jon Ossoff beat out Republican incumbent David Perdue.
For his part, Donald Trump has been inciting the violence by sharing multiple posts on social media where he claimed that the 2020 election was rigged. His most recent tweets have been flagged or deleted by Twitter and Facebook. Twitter also temporarily suspended Trump's account.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could be getting ready to call it quits. The reality star is allegedly preparing to divorce her husband of more than six years and has been living separately from the Grammy winner.
According to Page Six, the couple are keeping things “low-key but they are done.” TMZ claims they're in marriage counseling but divorce is an option.
West reportedly spent the holidays at his Wyoming ranch, while Kardashian spent time with their four children. “Kim got Kanye to go up there [to Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce,” said an alleged source.
Kardashian has reportedly retained high-powered divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to assist her with “settlement talks.” Wasser previously represented Kardashian in her divorce to NBA player Kris Humphries.
The Kimye divorce is allegedly “happening because Kim has grown up a lot.” As for West, a source claims that he’s “completely over the entire family” and wants nothing to do with them. Not surprising, based off some of his tweets over the summer when West accused his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, of trying to have him committed. He also called her a white supremacist and likened her to South Korean dictator, Kim Jong-Un.
During a campaign rally for his failed presidential bid, West burst into tears as he revealed that Kardashian thought about aborting their first daughter. He later tweeted, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf [sic] for 'prison reform.’”
Kardashian defended West after a string or erratic incidents last year, noting that he battles with mental health. She shared photos of them together last November for her birthday trip (West gifted his wife with a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, for her 40th birthday).
West, 43, and Kardashian, 40, started dating in 2012. They tied the knot in Italy in 2014 and share four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.