Dr. Dre Agrees To Pay Estranged Wife $2 Million In Spousal Support

Raven Goodwin, whose credits include Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters, has been cast as Hattie McDaniel in a forthcoming indie biopic, Behind the Smile, Deadline reported Thursday (Jan. 7). It's unclear when the film will be released.
Goodwin confirmed the news on social media. “‘This is WILD! So happy to announce that I’ll be portraying THE Hattie McDaniel,” she wrote via Instagram. “This is so meaningful — in so many ways! Just know I’m ready to take on the responsibility! Much love!!!”
“Raven Goodwin is such a phenomenal talent and a gift to this project,” said the film’s producer, Jami McCoy-Lankford. “In our first meeting on Zoom, she already showed the kind of passion that is befitting such a complex and Iconic character as Hattie McDaniel was.”
McDaniel was the first Black person to win an Academy Award which she received for her role as “Mammy” in Gone with the Wind. Her pioneering story was filled with peaks and valleys as McDaniel found herself fighting not to get typecast as a maid character while fending off criticism from Black fans for taking on stereotypical roles. White moviegoers protested her appearance in Gone with the Wind and the night that she received her Oscar, McDaniel was forced to sit apart from the cast at a segregated table in the back of the venue.
Besides her groundbreaking Oscar win, McDaniel was the first Black woman to star in a network radio program, The Beulah Show. The series moved to television but McDaniel was diagnosed with breast cancer during filming. She died from the disease in 1952 at age 59.
Goodwin will be the latest actress to play McDaniel after Queen Latifah took on the role in the Netflix series, Hollywood.
As Donald Trump wraps up the tail end of a chaotic four-year term, the outgoing commander in chief is allegedly planning to pardon colleagues, family members and maybe even himself -- provided that he’s not forced out of the White House ahead of schedule.
The POTUS might be facing impeachment or invocation of the 25th amendment after Wednesday’s (Jan. 6) terroristic siege on the U.S. Capitol, and several members of his administration have already jumped ship. Nonetheless, Trump plans to announce his pardons on Jan. 19 and Lil Wayne and Kodak Black may end up being on the list, Bloomberg reports.
Tunechi, who served a year for weapons and drug possession and is currently facing 10 years for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, endorsed Trump’s presidential bid late last year. The New Orleans native pleaded guilty to weapons charges last month.
Kodak was sentence to nearly four years for weapons possession in 2019, and another 12 months on additional gun charges. Fellow rappers like Lil Yachty have rallied for the Florida native's sentence to be commuted.
On Tuesday (Jan. 5) Baltimore Ravens player Lamar Jackson tweeted to Trump, “My friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted. The system punished him way [too] hard for a paperwork crime.”
Celebrated photographer Mel D. Cole is known throughout the music and entertainment industry as one of the standout lensmen of our time, capturing the stunning images of rap stars and famous folks alike. While that lane is usually his circle, he also documents the real-life, outside of the glitz and glamour and yesterday (Jan. 6), Cole caught the wild times of the unlawful raid of our country's Capitol building.
Occupied by a majority of Trump supporters, the judicial chambers were breeched and the halls of the highest state of America were trolled by those calling themselves "The Proud Boys" and other non-essential and unofficial individuals. They were met with little security resistance once inside, but as Cole has depicted in these images and video, the raucous scene outside was one of historic proportions, where the mob clashed with police.
Watch the commentary of those who spoke to Cole about Trump's America, being patriots while assaulting the police, and how they were right in storming the authority of Congress, who were in session at the time. There were a group of people in the "Blacks For Trump" crowd as well. These insurgents sent our countries leaders into hiding in their own offices and chambers. Such a sad day in America.
View Cole's Instagram Stories and IGTV channel for more images and videos.
You can find more of Mel D. Cole's work in his latest book, GREAT: Photographs of Hip Hop.
