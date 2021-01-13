Issa Rae Announces ‘Insecure’ Will End After Season 5

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The story of the legendary Billie Holiday is finally here and the actress bringing "Lady Day" to life is none other than Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Andra Day.
Directed and produced by Lee Daniels (Monster's Ball, Precious, The Butler), The United States vs. Billie Holiday follows the traumatic life of the fearless jazz singer as she fights against racism and for civil rights, navigates love while succumbing to her alcohol and drug addiction. But the focus of the film revolves around the artists' persecution by the U.S. government over her performance of the poetic song about the horrors of lynching, "Strange Fruit."
In an interview with V magazine, Day and Daniels shared how they hope the insightful film will impact viewers.
"I hope this is a revelation. First of all, telling Black women’s stories is huge for me," shared the budding actress. "One of the biggest things is I wanted people to get to know her. We have to understand that a lot of [Black people’s] stories have been intentionally kept from people, and that the history we hear is not accurate.
"I want this to tell the truth of our narrative. I want it to be a revelation like, 'Okay, apparently I’ve been lied to about a lot of these stories.'”
Daniels added: When people walk away from this film, I want them to feel the way I felt making it. I looked at the way she stood up to the government, and it just made me think, “[I want to] get people to grow, to not be afraid of the system.” The system is flawed. It was never meant for Black people, for us. I think [Billie] understood that and was able to speak about it.
The United States vs. Billie Holiday—co-starring Tyler James Williams, Trevante Rhodes, Miss Lawrence, Evan Ross, and more— premieres on February 26, 2021, on Hulu.
The emotional hazards of a rocky relationship take center stage in the trailer for Netflix’s Malcolm & Marie. The film teaser, released on Friday (Jan. 8), finds Zendaya and John David Washington flexing their dramatic acting muscles with sharp, and somewhat intense, dialogue giving viewers a snapshot of what the film will offer.
Written and directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Malcolm & Marie chronicles an argumentative night between Marie (Zendaya) and her film director boyfriend (played by Washington). The story unfolds on the night of Malcolm’s movie premiere.
Zendaya and Washington are executive producers on the film, which was secretly shot during quarantine last year.
Debuting on Feb. 5, Malcolm & Marie could end up being an Oscar-winning role for Zendaya, Variety reports. The 24-year-old actress won an Emmy for Euphoria last September making her the youngest actress to win the award in the leading category.
Check below to watch the trailer for Malcolm & Marie.
Miya Ponsetto, the woman who wrongfully accused a 14-year-old Black boy of stealing her iPhone and then attacked him inside a Soho hotel, sat down for a virtual interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning Friday (Jan. 8).
In the combative interview, 22-year-old Ponsetto attempts to defend herself, denies being racist, and issued a half-hearted apology to the boy.
“I don’t feel this one mistake defines me but I do sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart that if I made the son feel as if I assaulted him, or if I hurt his feelings or [his] father’s feelings,” she said.
The interview cuts off just as Ponsetto snaps at King and tries to shush her. CBS This Morning is expected to air part two on Monday (Jan 11).
Ponsetto claimed the boy, Keyon Harris Jr., stole her cell phone during an incident last month. In actuality, she left the phone in an Uber and it was returned to the hotel later that day. The boy’s father, Grammy-nominated musician Keyon Harris Sr., recorded the footage that later went viral. Ponsetto was arrested in Southern California on Friday and is expected to be extradited to New York for the case.
Watch the interview below.
The 22-year-old woman caught on camera allegedly physically attacking a 14-year-old Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone was arrested in California.
In an exclusive interview, Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer spoke with @GayleKing hours before she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezaGkcWZ8j
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2021