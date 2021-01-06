The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Skillz and Uncle Murda did it again! The anticipation for these two Hip-Hop historian rappers to drop their separate thought versions of the same year usually starts happening around Thanksgiving. Fiends for the flavor of their flows on the ups and downs of the past 365 days tend to harass the Virginia and New York natives until the tracks drop, which are due on or just before the new year. This year was no different...well, in a way it was. The former rivals set aside any personal drama and stuck to the script of detailing the few highs and mad lows of 2020.
In an interview on music journalist Shaheem Reid's Twitch show, The Walkthrough, Skillz revealed that he didn't plan on doing it this year, but he pushed through and did it anyway. Just think, Skillz has been doing this Rap Up series since 2002, he was due for a break (he's been on a streak of 10 years straight with it as well).
For the love of the people and the culture, Skillz delivered another stellar offering of raps putting 2020 in its place as a trash a** year. The difference this year though is the elevation of the visuals that went along with his mellow flow and original music to back it. There are too many one-liners to name and he also made sure to give the project a soul message...so press play below and enjoy.Skillz’s 2020 Rap Up
Now of course the Brooklyn bully of bars had to come through as well. Uncle Murda's versions of the same theme is usually more aggressive and filled with pot-shots that you probably thought of but wouldn't say. Even Instagram funny man @rayyyrayyy__ was applying the pressure to Murda.
Yet, even with the many call outs on his head, Murda (who also dropped a new mixtape, Don't Come Outside Vol. 3, with the Rap Up) came through with over 13 minutes of heat for damn near every moment we experienced this past year. Get your popcorn ready, press play and be prepared to laugh.Uncle Murda’s Rap Up 2020
Don't Come Outside Vol. 3
Rapper Saweetie has been announced as a performer set to perform at this year's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.
Beginning at 8 pm ET from the Hollywood Party, the songwriter will be one of the West Coast performers joining the likes of Nelly, Brandy, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, Maluma, and more. As part of Dick Clark's "Countdown," more Los Angeles performers will be announced on each day leading up to December 31.
Ciara will also return for the fourth year as host of the Los Angeles festivities of the show, Ryan Seacrest is returning for his 16th year as host. He'll be co-hosting with actors Lucy Hale and Billy Porter from New York City.
Jennifer Lopez will perform live from Times Square, minutes before the iconic ball drop. Porter and Cindi Lauper will also reunite on the New Year's Rockin' Eve stage for a duet performance.
2020 marks the 49th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, America’s most-watched annual New Year’s tradition which celebrates the year’s very best in music. After a challenging 2020, this year’s show will focus on bringing viewers messages of hope and unity throughout the night filled with spectacular performances, as we turn a new page to 2021.
With more than five and a half hours of performances airing until 2 am ET, the show sets the stage to ring in the new year and while giving viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve airs Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8 pm ET on ABC.
It's not easy to make a name for yourself in the midst of a viral pandemic, but as Skillibeng explains on his smash hit "Mr. Universe," he's built for this. "From before Corona me social distance," spits Skilli, who celebrated his 24th birthday yesterday with the release of his highly anticipated project, The Prodigy Skilltape, and an interview with Reshma B of Boomshots. It's been a breakthrough year for the artist known as The Fresh Prince. On the strength of his relentless creativity and tireless work ethic, Skillibeng has emerged as the face of dancehall's new era.
If you're just getting acquainted with the artist's mind-bending lyrical artistry, check out his remix of "Dior" by the late Pop Smoke, or the hardcore Johnny Wonder production "Crocodile Teeth." Although the Jamaican parish of St. Thomas does have rivers full of crocs, the teeth in this song are a metaphor for rounds in the AK.
When Emwah Warmington was fresh out of Morant Bay High School in St. Thomas, he made a song called "Brain Parts" on the Purge Riddim. His ode to ganja smoke made a powerful impact for the aspiring artist, whose name evokes vintage dancehall slang that dates back to a time before the young lyrical prodigy set foot inside a session. While his moniker may be steeped in tradition, make no mistake—Skillibeng is all about forward progress. "The name Skillibeng is a representation of Jamaican music overall," the artist says, "because it is a word people automatically associate with dancehall and reggae, so it connects but I have a different more modern approach to the art form."
Although he was a gifted student, Skilli decided to pursue his passion for music and never looked back. Flash forward to 2020 and Skilli has become the hottest new artist in the streets of Jamaica, invited to collaborate with Kartel on his epic Of Dons And Divas album. He has also made hits with fellow St. Thomas natives Popcaan and Jada Kingdom.
Clocking in at a full 1 hour and minutes, The Prodigy encompasses 35 tracks featuring inventive flows over straight-to-the-face trap-influenced beats, and guest appearances by Tommy Lee, Dre Island, Jakal, and the Unruly Boss. (Popcaan also hails from St. Thomas and has been a major inspiration to Skilli over the years, and they recently collaborated on a ballistic affair called "Have It.") From the very first track ("My Gun") there is a clear recurring theme here (other standout cuts include "Shell Out," "Brand New Gun," "Bullet," "Gun Talk," "Grumpy," "Badman," and "AK"). Skilli refers to such tunes as "Cinema for Ears" even as he admits that they reflect the reality of certain youths in the streets of Jamaica circa 2020. But the project also includes more uplifting tunes like "How Life Sweet" and "One Life" featuring the Mobay-born and Brooklyn-based rapper Jakal.
The Prodigy also showcases rising talents like Street Gena, Quenga, F.S., and One Sparkes, who guest on the posse cut "Not." Check out Skilli's thoughts on the project up top and his latest track below.
Stream The Prodigy Skilltape here.