Jazmine Sullivan And H.E.R. Unite On "Girl Like Me"? Yes, Please.

R&B lovers, rejoice!

Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R. have tag-teamed on an honest and introspective song, "Girl Like Me," the second single from Sullivan's forthcoming project, Heaux Tales.

Produced by Bongo ByTheWay, the guitar-laden song walks us through the real thoughts that tend to go through a woman's mind after her man leaves her for another woman. Why doesn't he love me anymore? Was it me? Is it because of how I carry myself? Should I have dressed more like a stripper to keep him? What did I do and not do? Is being a good girl really worth it? Maybe I should just let go and be more like a hoe...

The ladies alternate between verses and background adlibs as they address these very things. By the bridge, Sullivan and H.E.R.'s powerful vocals weave in and out of each other as they get frank about why we've resorted to anger, frustration, and "acting like we don't care," even though it "breaks us to the core" when we're not wanted anymore. But their deliverance of the chorus drives the message of this song home.

"Boy, you must wanted somethin' different/ Still don't know what you was missin'/ What you asked I would've given/ It ain't right how these hoes be winnin'/ Why they be winnin'?/ No hope for a girl like me/ How come they be winnin'?/ I ain't wanna be/ But you gon' make a hoe out of me..."

Jazmine Sullivan's Heaux Tales project drops on Friday (Jan. 8). The world is ready to hear more from those pipes again.