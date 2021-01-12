The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Tennis star Naomi Osaka is stepping into her luxury fashion bag as the newest ambassador for Louis Vuitton.
The U.S. Open champion will be featured in the fashion house's Spring 2021 campaign, photographed by the French brand’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, Nicolas Ghesquière. Donning a multi-colored dress with a small travel-friendly handbag, the Vogue January 2021 cover star serves vibrant athleisure with a splash of opulent swag.
“Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion, and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton,” she said in a press release. “It is such an honor to work with Nicolas—he’s a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become a global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me.”
Making statements by way of fashion was Osaka's mission in 2020, whether sweating on the tennis court or simply being expressive on social media. The Japanese-Haitian-American athlete is featured on Vogue's January 2021 cover, making her the second tennis player to be spotlighted by the 128-year-old publication after Serena Wiliams. Inside she talked about the importance of using her stardom to spread an important message.
"I always grew up with a little bit more Japanese heritage and culture, but I’m Black, and I live in America, and I personally didn’t think it was too far-fetched when I started talking about things that were happening here."
Beyoncé posed for three separate covers for the December 2020 issue of British Vogue. The covers debuted on Friday (Oct. 30), and were shot by 21-year-old Kennedi Carter, the youngest photographer in history to shoot a British Vogue cover.
In a rare interview with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, Bey shares how 2020 changed her life. “It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed,” she says. “I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life.
“I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop. I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay [Z], then Black is King, all back to back. It’s been heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focussing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on joy.”
British Vogue December 2020
Elsewhere in the issue, which , hits newsstands on Nov. 6, Queen Bey speaks about her mission to elevate Black voices, and how becoming a mother changed her outlook, particular after welcoming her first child (Blue Ivy Carter) and giving birth to a son. “After having my son, Sir Carter, I felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children’s books and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value and our rich history. That’s why [Black is King] is dedicated to him.”
In other Bey news, the adidas x Ivy Park “Drip 2” collection debuted on Adidas.com on Thursday (Oct. 29), and in Adidas stores on Friday (Oct. 30). Needless to say, the online portion nearly sold out within minutes.
The lot includes women’s, men’s and gender neutral clothing options that includes cozy, oversized, and cropped hoodies, figure-hugging biker shorts, tights, bodysuits, sneakers, hats, socks, and more. The line comes in coral, canary, azure, honey, and dark green color pallets, and is available in plus sizes.
Last week’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 event had people talking for more than a few reasons. The show was mostly praised for the overall creative direction, celebrity cameos and performances, but the use of the song “Doom” (by London producer Coucou Chloe) caught backlash for its sample of a recitation of an Islamic Hadith, which is sacred to Muslims.
if you’re not a Muslim then dont tell us to not get offended.
For people still wondering what Rihanna did open this thread.
— ً (@lvstberry) October 5, 2020
Song that contains Islamic hadith was used in Rihanna's SavageXFenty show, which is disrespectful, and your non-muslim a$$ telling muslims if they should be offended or not? Is it crack? pic.twitter.com/a7wpy93Z7o
— Isla (@islaflow) October 4, 2020
i feel like islamaphobia is so normalised to the point where people are calling us dramatic for being mad when our religion gets disrespected? hadith are sacred words of the prophet, they’re used to guide muslims & are second to only the Quran. rihanna should know better.
— kirry🍷| limit (@ZARRYKISSY) October 4, 2020
Once aware of the mishap, Rihanna promptly apologized and thanked the Muslim community for “pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive,” she wrote in a message posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (Oct. 6). “I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.”
She continued, “We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding.”
Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 was the latest fashion installment in Rih’s growing empire. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
