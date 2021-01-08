(L-R) Keyshia Cole and Ashanti attend the Meek Mill GRAMMY After Party at on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Keyshia Cole And Ashanti's Verzuz Battle Postponed Again

The musical quarantine gem is switching things up a bit.

It appears the upcoming Verzuz celebration featuring Keyshia Cole and Ashanti has been postponed...yet again.

The Swizz Beatz and Timbaland musical quarantine gem, Verzuz TV, released a statement on its official Instagram account to update followers looking forward to tomorrow's previously rescheduled event.

“This has been an emotional week,” reads the post's image. “In addition, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, safety is a top priority for us. As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we’ll be going back to separate locations for a bit. We’re excited for the next few events, and look forward to getting back to the show in the coming weeks.”

A mixed bag of reactions flooded the comment section of the post. Some people are over it, while others welcome the brand's decision to return back to its traditional way of broadcasting on Instagram Live.

"Staying in separate locations was the whole point of the Verzuz 🙄," wrote Instagram user, mrlewinn. "y’all can keep dis battle, not even interested nomo 😒," added kaileseee. Another popular comment was by detroitplair who typed, "Should be this way from now on tbh. The janky WiFi adds charm also."

Last month, COVID-19 prevented the ladies from going down memory lane and broadcasting their playback session from the same room as Ashanti tested positive for the infectious disease. The original date was set for Dec. 12, 2020, but was rescheduled to go down on Saturday, Jan. 9. A new date has yet to be released.

At the time of this report, neither Ashanti nor Keyshia Cole released a statement to their respective fans. The former revealed last week that she's tested negative for COVID-19. So far, Keyshia Cole has dropped the side-eye / unamused emoji in the comment section of Verzuz's announcement post.

We feel you, Keyshia. We feel you.