After years of using Twitter to spew hatred, lies, racism, sexism, xenophobia and homophobia, Donald Trump’s account has been permanently suspended, the social media giant announced on Friday (Jan. 8).
The decision was made following a “close review” of Trump’s account and comes two days after he incited the terroristic siege on the U.S. Capitol.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company explained in a blog post.
“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”
The statement continues, “However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”
With no Twitter account, Trump no longer has a personal social media platform to use during his last two weeks in office as he has been banned from Facebook and Instagram indefinitely.
Miya Ponsetto, the woman who wrongfully accused a 14-year-old Black boy of stealing her iPhone and then attacked him inside New York City’s Soho hotel, sat down for a virtual interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning Friday (Jan. 8).
In the combative interview, 22-year-old Ponsetto attempts to defend herself, denies being racist, and issued a half-hearted apology to the boy.
“I don’t feel this one mistake defines me but I do sincerely apologize from the bottom of my hear that if I made the son feel as if I assaulted him, or if I hurt his feelings or [his] father’s feelings,” she said.
The interview cuts off just as Ponsetto snaps at King and tries to shush her. CBS This Morning is expected to air part two on Monday (Jan 11).
Ponsetto claimed the boy, Keyon Harris Jr., stole her cell phone during an incident last month. In actuality, she left the phone in an Uber and it was returned to the hotel later that day. The boy’s father, Grammy nominated musician Keyon Harris Sr., recorded the footage that later went viral. Ponsetto was arrested in Southern California on Friday and is expected to be extradited to New York for the case.
Watch the interview below.
The 22-year-old woman caught on camera allegedly physically attacking a 14-year-old Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone was arrested in California.
In an exclusive interview, Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer spoke with @GayleKing hours before she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezaGkcWZ8j
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2021
The legal dispute between Nicki Minaj and Tracy Chapman has finally come to an end. On Dec. 17, 2020, both parties agreed to Minaj paying Chapman $450,000 to avoid taking the case to trial, according to documents made public in a California federal court.
According to the initial report by The Hollywood Reporter, Chapman accepted Minaj's offer, which includes absolving any and "all costs and attorney fees incurred" by Chapman since the filing date of the copyright infringement lawsuit.
“As a songwriter and an independent publisher I have been known to be protective of my work,” Chapman shared in a statement issued to The New York Times and other outlets. “I have never authorized the use of my songs for samples or requested a sample. This lawsuit was a last resort.”
In October 2018, Chapman sued Minaj for the unauthorized interpolated sampling of her 1988 single, "Baby Can I Hold You," after the rapper's unreleased song, "Sorry," was leaked by Hot 97's DJ Funkmaster Flex. Months prior to the song hitting the web, the New York City native revealed her Queen album hit a clearance snag due to the Chapman sample being used without her knowledge. Minaj publicly asked Chapman to contact her via Twitter but to no avail.
Minaj's lawyer, Peter W. Ross, issued the following comment about the closed case: “We settled for one reason only. It would have cost us more to go to trial.”
Read Tracy Chapman's full statement below.
I am glad to have this matter resolved and grateful for this legal outcome which affirms that artists’ rights are protected by law and should be respected by other artists. I was asked in this situation numerous times for permission to use my song; in each instance, politely and in a timely manner, I unequivocally said no. Apparently Ms. Minaj chose not to hear and used my composition despite my clear and express intentions. As a songwriter and an independent publisher, I have been known to be protective of my work. I have never authorized the use of my songs for samples or requested a sample. This lawsuit was a last resort—pursued in an effort to defend myself and my work and to seek protection for the creative enterprise and expression of songwriters and independent publishers like myself.