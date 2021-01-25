The Vibe Mix Newsletter
It's been one year since the heartbreaking loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna aka "Gigi." Today, on the anniversary of their passing, Bryant's wife, Vanessa shared an emotional letter penned by her late daughter's best friend, Aubrey Callaghan.
"Dear Mrs. Bryant," starts the one-page letter by the teen. "I am thinking and praying for you constantly. Please do not feel like you have to read this. I cannot begin to comprehend what you are going through." Callaghan goes on to write about Gianna's caring spirit and how she was a "fiery and stubborn" girl who fought for what she believed in.
Vanessa posted the full letter on her Instagram account, thanking Aubrey, while also sharing how she misses her daughter and husband dearly. "Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you)," wrote Bryant in her caption. "Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig."
She added: "My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. ♥️ I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!"
Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven other passengers were killed in a helicopter crash in Santa Monica Mountains as they made their way to a basketball tournament on the morning of Jan. 26, 2020. Although the investigation has been ongoing, the National Transportation Safety Board will be releasing its final report on the cause of the accident on Feb. 9.
Last year, Vanessa filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the pilot's estate, employer, Island Express, and OC Helicopters, a travel agency that has made flight arrangements for the Bryant family over the years.
Dr. Dre was released from L.A. Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Friday (Jan. 15), nearly two weeks after he suffered a reported brain aneurysm. Ice T confirmed the news tweeting, “Just FaceTimed with @drdre. He just made it home. Safe and looking good.”
The 55-year-old music mogul will remain under 24-hour care for the next few weeks as medical professionals continue to monitor his progress. Doctors are still unclear on what caused the aneurysm.
Dre’s hospital release comes days after new details were revealed in his divorce from estranged wife, Nicole Young. According to court documents publicized this week, Nicole accuses Dre, birth name Andre Young, of putting a gun to her head in 2000 and 2001. She also details other alleged abuse incidents in 1995 (before they were married) and in 2016, when he allegedly punched her in the face and kicked down her door.
The Grammy winner has denied Nicole’s abuse claims.
Nicole and Dre tied the knot in 1996. The pair share two adult children, Truice and Truly. Nicole filed for divorce last summer.
In addition to demanding that Dre cover her legal fees, Nicole wants the court to take the abuse allegations into account when “awarding support and fees.” Dre has already agreed to pay $500,000 of Nicole’s legal bills and $2 million in temporary spousal support.
Cardi B is making her way back to the big screen. The Bronx native officially landed her first leading role in the upcoming Paramount comedy, Assisted Living.
According to Variety, Cardi will play a small time crook struggling to find a hiding place after her latest heist fails. Her character, “Amber,” disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out at her grandmother's nursing home. The film is described as a “raucous comedy” similar to Mrs. Doubtfire and Sister Act.
Paramount acquired the rights to Assisted Living in 2019. The film’s script was penned by This Is Us writer, Kay Oyegun.
Cardi, 28, made her film debut in the 2019 celeb-heavy stripper flick, Hustlers. The “WAP” rapper appears to have hinted at her Assisted Living role in a recent interview with Billboard where she dished on filming scenes for Fast & Furious 9.
“After ‘Hustlers’ I filmed a little bit for 'Fast & Furious' so I felt like ‘I’m ready for this,’ I knew what to expect,” she explained. “But the characters were a little different so I was like ‘Oh wow, I’m going to need more acting classes.’ I’m planning on doing a movie this year and I’m going to be the lead role so I’m like ‘I need to execute this flawlessly.’”
Besides film, Cardi was a judge on the Netflix completion show, Rhythm & Flow, and landed her own Facebook Watch series, Cardi Tries.