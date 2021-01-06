Lauryn Hill Explains Why She Never Released A Sophomore Album

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
A mob of terrorist Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday (Jan. 6) forcing Washington D.C. into a mandatory 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in an effort to quell the violence.
Rioters terrorized the D.C. area as law enforcement claimed to be outnumbered while what appeared to be hundreds marched around the Capitol waving Trump flags and daring police to respond. Videos circulating social media show members of the violent mob doing everything from fist-fighting with some police officers to posing for selfies with others.
A group of white supremacist rioters even staged a reenactment of George Floyd’s murder on the steps of the Capitol.
They recreated George Floyd’s death at the National Capitol City Church
These are Nazis exercising their #whiteprivilege to show how much they REALLY hate us. pic.twitter.com/EFGUVcbGYA
— ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘~♡ (@bxbyleyy_) January 6, 2021
At press time, D.C. police had made just 13 arrests. According to NBC News, one person was shot and killed and at least one explosive device was found near the Capitol.
Law enforcement’s reaction to the rioters has been a stark contrast to the brutality and over-policing that erupted in response to Black Lives Matter demonstrations last year.
I live blocks from the Capitol — this was my street following peaceful protests for Black lives in June.
Today’s security failure was no accident. pic.twitter.com/TrKbX5WlRi
— Frances Patano (@FrancesPatano) January 6, 2021
The violent day at the Capitol came as the Electoral College was scheduled to meet to certify Joe Biden’s election victory Wednesday. Hours earlier, Raphael Warnock became the first Black Senator in the state of Georgia. The state’s run-off election resulted in the Democrats gaining majority of the Senate as Jon Ossoff beat out Republican incumbent David Perdue.
For his part, Donald Trump has been inciting the violence by sharing multiple posts on social media where he claimed that the 2020 election was rigged. His most recent tweets have been flagged or deleted by Twitter and Facebook. Twitter also temporarily suspended Trump's account.
Update: 11:25 PM EST (Jan 5, 2021) — Dr. Dre posted a message on social media assuring friends, fans and family that he's on the mend and thanking everyone for their prayers.
“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team," the message reads. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”
View this post on Instagram
Dr. Dre's attorney also confirmed with Billboard that "he's resting comfortably."
Original story below...
Dr. Dre has been hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm sometime Monday (Jan. 4), TMZ reports. The music mogul was reportedly rushed to the hospital in an ambulance and admitted to the ICU where he remains.
Dre is reportedly still in intensive care but in stable condition and lucid. It’s unclear what may have brought on the medical emergency.
The 55-year-old Compton native is currently embattled in a heated divorce with estranged wife Nicole Young. Dre, whose birth name is Andre Young, has accused Nicole of embezzling money. Nicole accused him of kicking her out of the house and leaving her with no choice but to file for divorce.
The couple were married for more than 20 years and raised two biological children together. Dre also has four surviving older children from previous relationships. His son and namesake, Andre Young Jr., passed away in 2008.
Doctors are reportedly running tests on Dre to figure out the root of the aneurysm.
This story is developing. Please check back for more updates...
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could be getting ready to call it quits. The reality star is allegedly preparing to divorce her husband of more than six years and has been living separately from the Grammy winner.
According to Page Six, the couple are keeping things “low-key but they are done.” TMZ claims they're in marriage counseling but divorce is an option.
West reportedly spent the holidays at his Wyoming ranch, while Kardashian spent time with their four children. “Kim got Kanye to go up there [to Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce,” said an alleged source.
Kardashian has reportedly retained high-powered divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to assist her with “settlement talks.” Wasser previously represented Kardashian in her divorce to NBA player Kris Humphries.
The Kimye divorce is allegedly “happening because Kim has grown up a lot.” As for West, a source claims that he’s “completely over the entire family” and wants nothing to do with them. Not surprising, based off some of his tweets over the summer when West accused his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, of trying to have him committed. He also called her a white supremacist and likened her to South Korean dictator, Kim Jong-Un.
During a campaign rally for his failed presidential bid, West burst into tears as he revealed that Kardashian thought about aborting their first daughter. He later tweeted, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf [sic] for 'prison reform.’”
Kardashian defended West after a string or erratic incidents last year, noting that he battles with mental health. She shared photos of them together last November for her birthday trip (West gifted his wife with a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, for her 40th birthday).
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
West, 43, and Kardashian, 40, started dating in 2012. They tied the knot in Italy in 2014 and share four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.