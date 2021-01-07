Lil Wayne And Kodak Black Reportedly On Donald Trump’s Pardon List

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Raven Goodwin, whose credits include Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters, has been cast as Hattie McDaniel in a forthcoming indie biopic, Behind the Smile, Deadline reported Thursday (Jan. 7). It's unclear when the film will be released.
Goodwin confirmed the news on social media. “‘This is WILD! So happy to announce that I’ll be portraying THE Hattie McDaniel,” she wrote via Instagram. “This is so meaningful — in so many ways! Just know I’m ready to take on the responsibility! Much love!!!”
“Raven Goodwin is such a phenomenal talent and a gift to this project,” said the film’s producer, Jami McCoy-Lankford. “In our first meeting on Zoom, she already showed the kind of passion that is befitting such a complex and Iconic character as Hattie McDaniel was.”
McDaniel was the first Black person to win an Academy Award which she received for her role as “Mammy” in Gone with the Wind. Her pioneering story was filled with peaks and valleys as McDaniel found herself fighting not to get typecast as a maid character while fending off criticism from Black fans for taking on stereotypical roles. White moviegoers protested her appearance in Gone with the Wind and the night that she received her Oscar, McDaniel was forced to sit apart from the cast at a segregated table in the back of the venue.
Besides her groundbreaking Oscar win, McDaniel was the first Black woman to star in a network radio program, The Beulah Show. The series moved to television but McDaniel was diagnosed with breast cancer during filming. She died from the disease in 1952 at age 59.
Goodwin will be the latest actress to play McDaniel after Queen Latifah took on the role in the Netflix series, Hollywood.
Dr. Dre has reportedly agreed to pay his estranged wife $2 million in temporary spousal support in their ongoing divorce battle. The decision was reached at a hearing this week attended by lawyers for both parties, according to The Blast.
Dre, born Andre Young, and his wife, Nicole Young, have been hashing out divorce details for the last several months. The 55-year-old mogul signed off on the multi-million dollar agreement from his hospital bed at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles where he is being treated for a reported brain aneurysm.
The payment will be disbursed by next Monday (Jan. 11). Nicole wanted Dre to pay $2 million a month in alimony, and an extra $5 million for lawyers fees. Under the agreement, Dre will continue to cover expenses on her Malibu home and expenses for her mothers home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., while Nicole is tasked with covering her security costs, TMZ reports. Dre had reportedly been paying her over $200,000 in temporary alimony.
Dre was admitted into the hospital earlier this week. His divorce case was continued until April to give him time to recuperate. Although the rapper-producer didn’t confirm his exact medical condition he shared a message on Instagram thanking hospital staff and well wishers. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon,” he wrote.
It’s been a busy week for Dre whose Brentwood, Calif. home was the targeted in a burglary ring after news broke of his hospitalization. A group reportedly attempted to break into the home but were unsuccessful.
Celebrated photographer Mel D. Cole is known throughout the music and entertainment industry as one of the standout lensmen of our time, capturing the stunning images of rap stars and famous folks alike. While that lane is usually his circle, he also documents the real-life, outside of the glitz and glamour and yesterday (Jan. 6), Cole caught the wild times of the unlawful raid of our country's Capitol building.
Occupied by a majority of Trump supporters, the judicial chambers were breeched and the halls of the highest state of America were trolled by those calling themselves "The Proud Boys" and other non-essential and unofficial individuals. They were met with little security resistance once inside, but as Cole has depicted in these images and video, the raucous scene outside was one of historic proportions, where the mob clashed with police.
Watch the commentary of those who spoke to Cole about Trump's America, being patriots while assaulting the police, and how they were right in storming the authority of Congress, who were in session at the time. There were a group of people in the "Blacks For Trump" crowd as well. These insurgents sent our countries leaders into hiding in their own offices and chambers. Such a sad day in America.
View Cole's Instagram Stories and IGTV channel for more images and videos.
You can find more of Mel D. Cole's work in his latest book, GREAT: Photographs of Hip Hop.
