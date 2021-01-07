Lil Wayne And Kodak Black Reportedly On Donald Trump’s Pardon List

The President could be planning to pardon a bunch of people before he leaves office.

As Donald Trump wraps up the tail end of a chaotic four-year term, the outgoing commander in chief is allegedly planning to pardon colleagues, family members and maybe even himself -- provided that he’s not forced out of the White House ahead of schedule.

The POTUS might be facing impeachment or invocation of the 25th amendment after Wednesday’s (Jan. 6) terroristic siege on the U.S. Capitol, and several members of his administration have already jumped ship. Nonetheless, Trump plans to announce his pardons on Jan. 19 and Lil Wayne and Kodak Black may end up being on the list, Bloomberg reports.

Tunechi, who served a year for weapons and drug possession and is currently facing 10 years for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, endorsed Trump’s presidential bid late last year. The New Orleans native pleaded guilty to weapons charges last month.

Kodak was sentence to nearly four years for weapons possession in 2019, and another 12 months on additional gun charges. Fellow rappers like Lil Yachty have rallied for the Florida native's sentence to be commuted.

On Tuesday (Jan. 5) Baltimore Ravens player Lamar Jackson tweeted to Trump, “My friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted. The system punished him way [too] hard for a paperwork crime.”