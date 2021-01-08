Woman Who Falsely Accused Black Teen Of Stealing iPhone Snaps At Gayle King In Interview

“Soho Karen” was arrested not long after her appearance on ‘CBS This Morning.’

Miya Ponsetto, the woman who wrongfully accused a 14-year-old Black boy of stealing her iPhone and then attacked him inside New York City’s Soho hotel, sat down for a virtual interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning Friday (Jan. 8).

In the combative interview, 22-year-old Ponsetto attempts to defend herself, denies being racist, and issued a half-hearted apology to the boy.

“I don’t feel this one mistake defines me but I do sincerely apologize from the bottom of my hear that if I made the son feel as if I assaulted him, or if I hurt his feelings or [his] father’s feelings,” she said.

The interview cuts off just as Ponsetto snaps at King and tries to shush her. CBS This Morning is expected to air part two on Monday (Jan 11).

Ponsetto claimed the boy, Keyon Harris Jr., stole her cell phone during an incident last month. In actuality, she left the phone in an Uber and it was returned to the hotel later that day. The boy’s father, Grammy nominated musician Keyon Harris Sr., recorded the footage that later went viral. Ponsetto was arrested in Southern California on Friday and is expected to be extradited to New York for the case.

Watch the interview below.