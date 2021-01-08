Woman Who Falsely Accused Black Teen Of Stealing iPhone Snaps At Gayle King In Interview

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The emotional hazards of a rocky relationship takes center stage in the trailer for Netflix’s Malcolm & Marie. The film teaser, released on Friday (Jan. 8), finds Zendaya and John David Washington flexing their dramatic acting muscles with sharp, and somewhat intense, dialogue giving viewers a snapshot of what the film will offer.
Written and directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Malcolm & Marie chronicles an argumentative night between Marie (Zendaya) and her film director boyfriend (played by Washington). The story unfolds on the night of Malcolm’s movie premiere.
Zendaya and Washington are executive producers on the film, which was secretly shot during quarantine last year.
Debuting on Feb. 5, Malcolm & Marie could end up being an Oscar-winning role for Zendaya, Variety reports. The 24-year-old actress won an Emmy for Euphoria last September making her the youngest actress to win the award in the leading category.
Check below to watch the trailer for Malcolm & Marie.
Raven Goodwin, whose credits include Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters, has been cast as Hattie McDaniel in a forthcoming indie biopic, Behind the Smile, Deadline reported Thursday (Jan. 7). It's unclear when the film will be released.
Goodwin confirmed the news on social media. “‘This is WILD! So happy to announce that I’ll be portraying THE Hattie McDaniel,” she wrote via Instagram. “This is so meaningful — in so many ways! Just know I’m ready to take on the responsibility! Much love!!!”
“Raven Goodwin is such a phenomenal talent and a gift to this project,” said the film’s producer, Jami McCoy-Lankford. “In our first meeting on Zoom, she already showed the kind of passion that is befitting such a complex and Iconic character as Hattie McDaniel was.”
McDaniel was the first Black person to win an Academy Award which she received for her role as “Mammy” in Gone with the Wind. Her pioneering story was filled with peaks and valleys as McDaniel found herself fighting not to get typecast as a maid character while fending off criticism from Black fans for taking on stereotypical roles. White moviegoers protested her appearance in Gone with the Wind and the night that she received her Oscar, McDaniel was forced to sit apart from the cast at a segregated table in the back of the venue.
Besides her groundbreaking Oscar win, McDaniel was the first Black woman to star in a network radio program, The Beulah Show. The series moved to television but McDaniel was diagnosed with breast cancer during filming. She died from the disease in 1952 at age 59.
Goodwin will be the latest actress to play McDaniel after Queen Latifah took on the role in the Netflix series, Hollywood.
Video: Tessa Thompson & Nnamdi Asomugha On Black Male Vulnerability And Not Having To Choose In 'Sylvie's Love'
Life has a funny way of creating full-circle moments. Sylvie's Love follows the love story of Sylvie Parker (Tessa Thompson) and Robert Halloway (Nnamdi Asomugha) who meet during their summer job at a New York City record store. By the time the season ends, their friendship grows and naturally they part ways to pursue their dreams—Sylvie's goal is to work in television, while Robert has his eyes set on becoming a jazz musician. After years go by and making it to their dream careers, they unexpectedly cross paths again and realize their true love.
The Eugene Ashe-directed film, not only touches on the meaning of true love but also portrays the reality of sacrifices it sometimes endures. In the case of Parker who eventually becomes a married woman, the tradition of starting a family and becoming a stay at home mother is put on the back burner for the sake of her thriving career.
"If the film says anything, it's that you shouldn't have to choose," says Thompson in a sit-down interview with VIBE correspondent Jazzie Belle in a Zoom interview. "Sylvie finds herself in a marriage with a man who is a great man, but not the right man for her, because she has aspirations that extend beyond her household and domesticity, and she's not a woman who feels defined."
She adds, "Motherhood is an incredible accomplishment and Sylvie wants other things, too. She wants to make little babies in the world that look like stories and I can certainly relate to that."
As for Asomugha, he hopes viewers can take away the value of male vulnerability. "I think what I'd want people to take away is this aspect of male vulnerability or Black male vulnerability," he said. "That was so prevalent in the script that Eugene Ashe wrote and we were able to bring to the film.
He continues, "It wasn't just Robert's character, but it was also Lacy who plays Sylvie's husband in the film. And just being able to have that level of communication with your significant other and have that level of vulnerability, I think was important."
When it comes to the true price of love, Ashe—who's also the film's screenwriter—add that sometimes it's difficult but necessary to move in order to grow as a human being. "I think the true price of love is allowing yourself to let someone go if it means they'll be happier without you," he said. "What happens is that they realize, of course, at the end, that it's exactly what she [Sylvie] says."
Watch the full interview above and below.
Sylvie's Love is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.