Naomi Osaka Named Louis Vuitton's Newest Brand Ambassador

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has taken a moment to address the backlash surrounding the leaked cover image choice of Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris for their February 2021 print issue.
In an interview with The New York Times, the tenured fashion editor released a statement explaining her team's decision to go with the more casual photo of Harris dressed in a black blazer, black slacks, and a pair of black and white Chuck Taylor Converse sneakers. "Obviously, we have heard and understood the reaction to the print cover and I just want to reiterate that it was absolutely not our intention to, in any way, diminish the importance of the Vice-President-elect’s incredible victory," she says. "We want nothing but to celebrate Vice President-elect Harris's amazing victory and the important moment this is in America's history and particularly for women of color all over the world."
Wintour also brought up how both parties—Vogue's editorial staff and Harris' team—did not come to a collaborative decision prior to the revealing of the print cover image, one that Harris' squad was reportedly not expecting.
"There was no formal agreement about what the choice of the cover would be, and when the two images arrived at Vogue, all of us felt very, very strongly that the less formal portrait of the vice president-elect really reflected the moment that we were living in, which we were in the midst, as we still are, of the most appalling pandemic that is taking lives by the minute," she clarified. "We felt to reflect this tragic moment and global history, a much less formal picture, something that was very, very accessible and approachable and real, really reflected the hallmark of the Biden-Harris campaign and everything they're trying to, and, I'm sure, will achieve."
Although the initial, underwhelming image was leaked as the official print cover, Vogue revealed the more fitting image of Harris wearing a powder blue suit as a digital cover on Sunday morning (Jan. 10). Tyler Mitchell, the young Black photographer commissioned for the cover shoot, posted this version along with another. According to The Times, Vogue is considering printing the formal version as a second edition.
Meanwhile, many Harris supporters are pushing for every woman to dress casually like the vice president-elect in honor of her on Inauguration Day. "My cousin BeBe @bernadettemarsh sent this to me," wrote Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson under her Instagram post. "She asked that every woman dress like this on Inauguration Day to honor Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Jeans, blazer, Converse tennis shoes, pearls. I think it is a great idea! I will do it! What do y'all think ?"
The cover on the left (with the Chuck Ts) had no business being selected or even offered as an option.
This speaks volumes of how you view our Madam Vice President.
— Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw) January 10, 2021
Beyoncé posed for three separate covers for the December 2020 issue of British Vogue. The covers debuted on Friday (Oct. 30), and were shot by 21-year-old Kennedi Carter, the youngest photographer in history to shoot a British Vogue cover.
In a rare interview with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, Bey shares how 2020 changed her life. “It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed,” she says. “I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life.
“I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop. I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay [Z], then Black is King, all back to back. It’s been heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focussing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on joy.”
View this post on Instagram
British Vogue December 2020
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Elsewhere in the issue, which , hits newsstands on Nov. 6, Queen Bey speaks about her mission to elevate Black voices, and how becoming a mother changed her outlook, particular after welcoming her first child (Blue Ivy Carter) and giving birth to a son. “After having my son, Sir Carter, I felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children’s books and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value and our rich history. That’s why [Black is King] is dedicated to him.”
In other Bey news, the adidas x Ivy Park “Drip 2” collection debuted on Adidas.com on Thursday (Oct. 29), and in Adidas stores on Friday (Oct. 30). Needless to say, the online portion nearly sold out within minutes.
The lot includes women’s, men’s and gender neutral clothing options that includes cozy, oversized, and cropped hoodies, figure-hugging biker shorts, tights, bodysuits, sneakers, hats, socks, and more. The line comes in coral, canary, azure, honey, and dark green color pallets, and is available in plus sizes.
See photos below.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Last week’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 event had people talking for more than a few reasons. The show was mostly praised for the overall creative direction, celebrity cameos and performances, but the use of the song “Doom” (by London producer Coucou Chloe) caught backlash for its sample of a recitation of an Islamic Hadith, which is sacred to Muslims.
if you’re not a Muslim then dont tell us to not get offended.
For people still wondering what Rihanna did open this thread.
— ً (@lvstberry) October 5, 2020
Song that contains Islamic hadith was used in Rihanna's SavageXFenty show, which is disrespectful, and your non-muslim a$$ telling muslims if they should be offended or not? Is it crack? pic.twitter.com/a7wpy93Z7o
— Isla (@islaflow) October 4, 2020
i feel like islamaphobia is so normalised to the point where people are calling us dramatic for being mad when our religion gets disrespected? hadith are sacred words of the prophet, they’re used to guide muslims & are second to only the Quran. rihanna should know better.
— kirry🍷| limit (@ZARRYKISSY) October 4, 2020
Once aware of the mishap, Rihanna promptly apologized and thanked the Muslim community for “pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive,” she wrote in a message posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (Oct. 6). “I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.”
She continued, “We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding.”
Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 was the latest fashion installment in Rih’s growing empire. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Read Rihanna’s full apology below.