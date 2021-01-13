jonathan-major-regina-king-idris-1610598687
Getty Images

Netflix Gives Sneak Peek Of Jay-Z Produced Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

January 13, 2021 - 11:37 pm by VIBE Staff

The cast includes Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, and Regina King.

Netflix gave a preview of the streaming giant's upcoming films on Tuesday (Jan. 12). Among them, the highly anticipated western, The Harder They Fall.

Produced by Jay Z and written and directed by musician Jeymes Samuel, the film stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz and Woody McClain.

The Harder They Fall follows the fictional character, Nat Love (Majors), as he seeks revenge on the man who murdered his parents. Besides signing on as a producer, Hov also created original music for the film.

The Covid-19 pandemic delayed filming, which began in March of last year in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Filming resumed in September but was paused again after one of the actors tested positive for coronavirus.

“What I love about movies is that they can make you feel every emotion,” King says in the Netflix teaser.

“And show you something you’ve never seen before,” adds Majors while clips from their film plays on the screen.

The Harder They Fall is one of 27 films headed to Netflix. See more in the video below.

In This Story:

Popular

Anna Wintour Addresses Backlash Over Underwhelming Kamala Harris 'Vogue' Cover Image

From the Web

More on Vibe

Issa Rae- The 23rd Annual Webby Awards - Arrivals
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Webby Awards

Issa Rae Announces ‘Insecure’ Will End After Season 5

Insecure will return this year for a fifth and final season, Issa Rae revealed on Wednesday (Jan. 13). In a statement to Deadline, Rae and executive producer Prentice Penny showed gratitude to HBO and fans of the show.

“Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept the faith in us to see our vision through the end,” said Rae.“We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

HBO’s Programming EVP Amy Gravitt, noted that Rae has “turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy.”

Based off the 36-year-old’s popular Awkward Black Girl YouTube series, lnsecure was created by Rae and Larry Wilmore. The series premiered on HBO in 2016.

Season five will reportedly begin filming later this month with Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales all expected to return. The previous season ended with Rae’s character at yet another crossroads with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Lawrence (played by Ellis).

Season five of Insecure debuts later this year.

Continue Reading

Andra Day Is The Fearless "Lady Day" In Lee Daniels' 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' Trailer

The story of the legendary Billie Holiday is finally here and the actress bringing "Lady Day" to life is none other than Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Andra Day.

Directed and produced by Lee Daniels (Monster's Ball, Precious, The Butler), The United States vs. Billie Holiday follows the traumatic life of the fearless jazz singer as she fights against racism and for civil rights, navigates love while succumbing to her alcohol and drug addiction. But the focus of the film revolves around the artists' persecution by the U.S. government over her performance of the poetic song about the horrors of lynching, "Strange Fruit."

In an interview with V magazine, Day and Daniels shared how they hope the insightful film will impact viewers.

"I hope this is a revelation. First of all, telling Black women’s stories is huge for me," shared the budding actress. "One of the biggest things is I wanted people to get to know her. We have to understand that a lot of [Black people’s] stories have been intentionally kept from people, and that the history we hear is not accurate.

"I want this to tell the truth of our narrative. I want it to be a revelation like, 'Okay, apparently I’ve been lied to about a lot of these stories.'”

Daniels added: When people walk away from this film, I want them to feel the way I felt making it. I looked at the way she stood up to the government, and it just made me think, “[I want to] get people to grow, to not be afraid of the system.” The system is flawed. It was never meant for Black people, for us. I think [Billie] understood that and was able to speak about it.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday—co-starring Tyler James Williams, Trevante Rhodes, Miss Lawrence, Evan Ross, and more— premieres on February 26, 2021, on Hulu.

Continue Reading
malcolm-and-marie-1610158307
Netflix

Zendaya And John David Washington Showcase Relationship Woes In ‘Malcolm & Marie’ Trailer

The emotional hazards of a rocky relationship take center stage in the trailer for Netflix’s Malcolm & Marie. The film teaser, released on Friday (Jan. 8), finds Zendaya and John David Washington flexing their dramatic acting muscles with sharp, and somewhat intense, dialogue giving viewers a snapshot of what the film will offer.

Written and directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Malcolm & Marie chronicles an argumentative night between Marie (Zendaya) and her film director boyfriend (played by Washington). The story unfolds on the night of Malcolm’s movie premiere.

Zendaya and Washington are executive producers on the film, which was secretly shot during quarantine last year.

Debuting on Feb. 5, Malcolm & Marie could end up being an Oscar-winning role for Zendaya, Variety reports. The 24-year-old actress won an Emmy for Euphoria last September making her the youngest actress to win the award in the leading category.

Check below to watch the trailer for Malcolm & Marie.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

YFN Lucci Wanted By Atlanta Police On Felony Murder Charge

News

1d ago

Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Tears Up While Accepting Award On His Behalf

News

1d ago

Derek Chauvin To Be Tried Separately For Murder Of George Floyd