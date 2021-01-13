Netflix Gives Sneak Peek Of Jay-Z Produced Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Insecure will return this year for a fifth and final season, Issa Rae revealed on Wednesday (Jan. 13). In a statement to Deadline, Rae and executive producer Prentice Penny showed gratitude to HBO and fans of the show.
“Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept the faith in us to see our vision through the end,” said Rae.“We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”
HBO’s Programming EVP Amy Gravitt, noted that Rae has “turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy.”
Based off the 36-year-old’s popular Awkward Black Girl YouTube series, lnsecure was created by Rae and Larry Wilmore. The series premiered on HBO in 2016.
Season five will reportedly begin filming later this month with Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales all expected to return. The previous season ended with Rae’s character at yet another crossroads with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Lawrence (played by Ellis).
Season five of Insecure debuts later this year.
The story of the legendary Billie Holiday is finally here and the actress bringing "Lady Day" to life is none other than Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Andra Day.
Directed and produced by Lee Daniels (Monster's Ball, Precious, The Butler), The United States vs. Billie Holiday follows the traumatic life of the fearless jazz singer as she fights against racism and for civil rights, navigates love while succumbing to her alcohol and drug addiction. But the focus of the film revolves around the artists' persecution by the U.S. government over her performance of the poetic song about the horrors of lynching, "Strange Fruit."
In an interview with V magazine, Day and Daniels shared how they hope the insightful film will impact viewers.
"I hope this is a revelation. First of all, telling Black women’s stories is huge for me," shared the budding actress. "One of the biggest things is I wanted people to get to know her. We have to understand that a lot of [Black people’s] stories have been intentionally kept from people, and that the history we hear is not accurate.
"I want this to tell the truth of our narrative. I want it to be a revelation like, 'Okay, apparently I’ve been lied to about a lot of these stories.'”
Daniels added: When people walk away from this film, I want them to feel the way I felt making it. I looked at the way she stood up to the government, and it just made me think, “[I want to] get people to grow, to not be afraid of the system.” The system is flawed. It was never meant for Black people, for us. I think [Billie] understood that and was able to speak about it.
The United States vs. Billie Holiday—co-starring Tyler James Williams, Trevante Rhodes, Miss Lawrence, Evan Ross, and more— premieres on February 26, 2021, on Hulu.
The emotional hazards of a rocky relationship take center stage in the trailer for Netflix’s Malcolm & Marie. The film teaser, released on Friday (Jan. 8), finds Zendaya and John David Washington flexing their dramatic acting muscles with sharp, and somewhat intense, dialogue giving viewers a snapshot of what the film will offer.
Written and directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Malcolm & Marie chronicles an argumentative night between Marie (Zendaya) and her film director boyfriend (played by Washington). The story unfolds on the night of Malcolm’s movie premiere.
Zendaya and Washington are executive producers on the film, which was secretly shot during quarantine last year.
Debuting on Feb. 5, Malcolm & Marie could end up being an Oscar-winning role for Zendaya, Variety reports. The 24-year-old actress won an Emmy for Euphoria last September making her the youngest actress to win the award in the leading category.
Check below to watch the trailer for Malcolm & Marie.