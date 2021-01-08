Nicki Minaj And Tracy Chapman Reach $450K Settlement In Copyright Lawsuit

The rapper has also agreed to pay Chapman's expenses and legal fees associated with the case.

The legal dispute between Nicki Minaj and Tracy Chapman has finally come to an end. On Dec. 17, 2020, both parties agreed to Minaj paying Chapman $450,000 to avoid taking the case to trial, according to documents made public in a California federal court.

According to the initial report by The Hollywood Reporter, Chapman accepted Minaj's offer, which includes absolving any and "all costs and attorney fees incurred" by Chapman since the filing date of the copyright infringement lawsuit.

“As a songwriter and an independent publisher I have been known to be protective of my work,” Chapman shared in a statement issued to The New York Times and other outlets. “I have never authorized the use of my songs for samples or requested a sample. This lawsuit was a last resort.”

In October 2018, Chapman sued Minaj for the unauthorized interpolated sampling of her 1988 single, "Baby Can I Hold You," after the rapper's unreleased song, "Sorry," was leaked by Hot 97's DJ Funkmaster Flex. Months prior to the song hitting the web, the New York City native revealed her Queen album hit a clearance snag due to the Chapman sample being used without her knowledge. Minaj publicly asked Chapman to contact her via Twitter but to no avail.

Minaj's lawyer, Peter W. Ross, issued the following comment about the closed case: “We settled for one reason only. It would have cost us more to go to trial.”

Read Tracy Chapman's full statement below.