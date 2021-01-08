The Vibe Mix Newsletter
After years of using Twitter to spew hatred, lies, racism, sexism, xenophobia and homophobia, Donald Trump’s account has been permanently suspended, the social media giant announced on Friday (Jan. 8).
The decision was made following a “close review” of Trump’s account and comes two days after he incited the terroristic siege on the U.S. Capitol.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company explained in a blog post.
“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”
The statement continues, “However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”
With no Twitter account, Trump no longer has a personal social media platform to use during his last two weeks in office as he has been banned from Facebook and Instagram indefinitely.
Miya Ponsetto, the woman who wrongfully accused a 14-year-old Black boy of stealing her iPhone and then attacked him inside New York City’s Soho hotel, sat down for a virtual interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning Friday (Jan. 8).
In the combative interview, 22-year-old Ponsetto attempts to defend herself, denies being racist, and issued a half-hearted apology to the boy.
“I don’t feel this one mistake defines me but I do sincerely apologize from the bottom of my hear that if I made the son feel as if I assaulted him, or if I hurt his feelings or [his] father’s feelings,” she said.
The interview cuts off just as Ponsetto snaps at King and tries to shush her. CBS This Morning is expected to air part two on Monday (Jan 11).
Ponsetto claimed the boy, Keyon Harris Jr., stole her cell phone during an incident last month. In actuality, she left the phone in an Uber and it was returned to the hotel later that day. The boy’s father, Grammy nominated musician Keyon Harris Sr., recorded the footage that later went viral. Ponsetto was arrested in Southern California on Friday and is expected to be extradited to New York for the case.
Watch the interview below.
The 22-year-old woman caught on camera allegedly physically attacking a 14-year-old Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone was arrested in California.
In an exclusive interview, Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer spoke with @GayleKing hours before she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezaGkcWZ8j
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2021
In celebration of the launch of MONOGRAM, Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter's cannabis brand has premiered High Tales, a video series spotlighting music artists recounting their memorable ganja experiences. The L.O.X.'s own Jadakiss kicks things off in Episode 1 where he shares a funny story about his first time smoking with hip-hop O.G. Snoop Dogg.
After telling his friends how Snoop is a "top of the line smoker" and how "his lungs off top can tell him whatever he's smoking," they decide to test the cannabis connoisseur while kicking it in between shots of the "WW III" music video. "My man gave me thing [joint], I light it and gave it to him. '[I ask] Snoop, what's this?' 'That's that Purple Haze, nephew!' Everybody started laughing."
But Jadakiss' craziest story happened at a 2005 Grammys afterparty at a home where Prince happened to be performing. He begrudgingly decided to attend the star-studded event, but after rolling one up, he remembers how actress Penny Marshall walked up to him and asks to take a hit. "Me?! Laverne from Laverne & Shirley? Hell yeah!" the Yonkers native recalls before sharing how other actors came up to him for a hit, too.
"The dude from Bad Boys. Not the Martin and Will joints, the Sean Penn bad boy. The guy he had beef with. Him. [He said] 'Yo, let me hit that.' Me! What the f**k is going on?! I let him hit it. [Then] Mark Wahlberg, out of nowhere, 'Kiss, what's up!' I said, 'I can't believe it. This is crazy!'"
Watch Jadakiss share his anecdotes about the power of cannabis and how it has helped him not only build traditional rapport but also smoking rapport. Upcoming episodes of High Tales will feature N.O.R.E, 2 Chainz, and The-Dream. Stay tuned.