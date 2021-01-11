We all have our favorite singers and swear by their voices or videos or how deep their lyrics touch our souls, but the one Mary J. Blige is forever our Queen of hearts when it comes to detailing our pain, happiness, and extreme connection to every aspect of Black Love.

So today, on Blige's 50th birthday, the good women of the Professional Black Girl organization are honoring the first lady of Uptown Records with a full day of odes on social media and a website titled "To Mary With Love," dealing with her music, her style, her dances, interviews and more.

The crew of dynamic women in, scholar/activist Yaba Blay, media historian/archivist Syreeta Gates, former VIBE editor/accomplished writer Karen Good-Marable and founder of the #MeToo Movement Tarana J. Burke, have scheduled the perfect day of events to honor Mary J.'s living legacy. "Our intention is to give this phenomenal woman her flowers; this woman who has given over so much of herself through song for the past three decades," states Gates. "This virtual birthday party is powered by Professional Black Girl, a multi-platform digital community that celebrates the everyday, round-the-way culture of Black women and girls, in conjunction with The Gates Preserve Archive, a rigorous, exhaustive hip-hop treasury."

So much has been shared from Blige's personal life over the years, that seeing her reach this special age, and doing it on her own terms is the beauty of a black woman's journey that has inspired so many. "Mary is the inspiration! As SUPER Mary fans (dare we say stans), we knew we wanted to somehow say “Happy Birthday” bigger than just a social media post or tribute post," Blay exclaims and continues. "I have been thinking about this for a while, at least a year. Thinking about how Professional Black Girl, the brand, and the community, could pay homage to our Patron Saint. I ran the idea by my girls, Syreeta & Tarana, and they both responded like it wasn’t even an option NOT to do something for Mary."

The team even gathered a slew of celebrities to leave messages of appreciation and love for the Queen on her special day:

The sights, sounds, and sweet message in exhaulting Blige isn't lost on Good-Marble in these times, as she states, "as the saying goes, it’s important to give folks their flowers. Our community has been on lockdown for almost a year, but joy--in particular Black joy--is as essential as air." So true are her words, which leads to the question by Good-Marble, "what better way to spread joy than to gather together (virtually!) and celebrate the 50th birthday of the woman we call Queen?"

Burke drives the theme home about VIBE magazine's most featured cover subject, "Mary’s legacy is our legacy. She is an icon in her own right as an entertainer, but so many of us can track our lives along the timeline of Mary’s albums. We can literally track our progression along with Mary’s progression because she helped so many of us in that progress! Her legacy and a generation of Black women’s legacies are intertwined and that means everything to me."

And she means everything to us as well...Happy 50th Birthday Mary Jane Blige!

