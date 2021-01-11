The Vibe Mix Newsletter
We all have our favorite singers and swear by their voices or videos or how deep their lyrics touch our souls, but the one Mary J. Blige is forever our Queen of hearts when it comes to detailing our pain, happiness, and extreme connection to every aspect of Black Love.
So today, on Blige's 50th birthday, the good women of the Professional Black Girl organization are honoring the first lady of Uptown Records with a full day of odes on social media and a website titled "To Mary With Love," dealing with her music, her style, her dances, interviews and more.
The crew of dynamic women in, scholar/activist Yaba Blay, media historian/archivist Syreeta Gates, former VIBE editor/accomplished writer Karen Good-Marable and founder of the #MeToo Movement Tarana J. Burke, have scheduled the perfect day of events to honor Mary J.'s living legacy. "Our intention is to give this phenomenal woman her flowers; this woman who has given over so much of herself through song for the past three decades," states Gates. "This virtual birthday party is powered by Professional Black Girl, a multi-platform digital community that celebrates the everyday, round-the-way culture of Black women and girls, in conjunction with The Gates Preserve Archive, a rigorous, exhaustive hip-hop treasury."
So much has been shared from Blige's personal life over the years, that seeing her reach this special age, and doing it on her own terms is the beauty of a black woman's journey that has inspired so many. "Mary is the inspiration! As SUPER Mary fans (dare we say stans), we knew we wanted to somehow say “Happy Birthday” bigger than just a social media post or tribute post," Blay exclaims and continues. "I have been thinking about this for a while, at least a year. Thinking about how Professional Black Girl, the brand, and the community, could pay homage to our Patron Saint. I ran the idea by my girls, Syreeta & Tarana, and they both responded like it wasn’t even an option NOT to do something for Mary."
The team even gathered a slew of celebrities to leave messages of appreciation and love for the Queen on her special day:
The sights, sounds, and sweet message in exhaulting Blige isn't lost on Good-Marble in these times, as she states, "as the saying goes, it’s important to give folks their flowers. Our community has been on lockdown for almost a year, but joy--in particular Black joy--is as essential as air." So true are her words, which leads to the question by Good-Marble, "what better way to spread joy than to gather together (virtually!) and celebrate the 50th birthday of the woman we call Queen?"
Burke drives the theme home about VIBE magazine's most featured cover subject, "Mary’s legacy is our legacy. She is an icon in her own right as an entertainer, but so many of us can track our lives along the timeline of Mary’s albums. We can literally track our progression along with Mary’s progression because she helped so many of us in that progress! Her legacy and a generation of Black women’s legacies are intertwined and that means everything to me."
And she means everything to us as well...Happy 50th Birthday Mary Jane Blige!
After years of using Twitter to spew hatred, lies, racism, sexism, xenophobia, and homophobia, Donald Trump’s account has been permanently suspended, the social media giant announced on Friday (Jan. 8).
The decision was made following a “close review” of Trump’s account and comes two days after he incited the terroristic siege on the U.S. Capitol.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company explained in a blog post.
“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”
The statement continues, “However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”
With no Twitter account, Trump no longer has a personal social media platform to use during his last two weeks in office as he has been banned from Facebook and Instagram indefinitely.
Miya Ponsetto, the woman who wrongfully accused a 14-year-old Black boy of stealing her iPhone and then attacked him inside a Soho hotel, sat down for a virtual interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning Friday (Jan. 8).
In the combative interview, 22-year-old Ponsetto attempts to defend herself, denies being racist, and issued a half-hearted apology to the boy.
“I don’t feel this one mistake defines me but I do sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart that if I made the son feel as if I assaulted him, or if I hurt his feelings or [his] father’s feelings,” she said.
The interview cuts off just as Ponsetto snaps at King and tries to shush her. CBS This Morning is expected to air part two on Monday (Jan 11).
Ponsetto claimed the boy, Keyon Harris Jr., stole her cell phone during an incident last month. In actuality, she left the phone in an Uber and it was returned to the hotel later that day. The boy’s father, Grammy-nominated musician Keyon Harris Sr., recorded the footage that later went viral. Ponsetto was arrested in Southern California on Friday and is expected to be extradited to New York for the case.
Watch the interview below.
The 22-year-old woman caught on camera allegedly physically attacking a 14-year-old Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone was arrested in California.
In an exclusive interview, Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer spoke with @GayleKing hours before she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezaGkcWZ8j
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2021