Pop Smoke’s Older Brother Opens Up About Rapper’s Murder

Busta Rhymes penned beautiful tribute to his late friend, collaborator and “brother,” MF DOOM. The grieving MC broke his silence on DOOM’s shocking death in a lengthy Instagram post.
“It has taken me days to come to terms with this enough to type about it and I still can’’t believe it or come to terms with it,” Busta wrote on Sunday (Jan. 3). “I’m completely f*cked up by the loss of this GOD MC & incredible human being!!! Over 30 years of friendship and brotherhood almighty!! I wanted to believe this was another elaborate scheme by the great Whodunit MF Doom himself but this time I have [received] the confirmations that it wasn’t. From before our records came out, grinding together trying to figure it out and navigating through this sh*t.”
Busta reminisced about collaborating with DOOM on “Nitty Fitty Remix” and “In the Streets,” to “still being brothers to this day and will always be despite your transition.”
He continued, “Words can’t express how much I love and appreciate you king!! I hurt bad over this news. This man has meant something to our culture that no other MC has because he figured out something that none of us has before him and that was to be completely free!”
DOOM, whose birth name was Daniel Dumile, passed away last October but his death wasn’t revealed until New Year’s Eve. The New York MC would’ve celebrated his 50th birthday this weekend.
Read Busta’s full tribute below.
2021 will mark the return of Bobby Shmurda. After spending the last several years in prison, the “Hot N*gga” rapper could be getting released as soon as next month, provided that he's on his best behavior.
The Department of Corrections moved his conditional release date to Feb. 23, 2021. According to TMZ, the Time Allowance Committee pushed up the potential release after determining that the 26-year-old rhymer was eligible for early release given his participation in prison programs, as well as good behavior. His parole eligibility date is listed as Dec. 11, 2021.
Shmurda, whose birth name is Ackquille Jean Pollard, was denied parole last summer. If freed next month, he will remain under the parole board's supervision, which means that he could get sent back to prison for violating. He is currently serving time at New York's Clinton Correctional Facility.
The Brooklyn-bred recording artist was originally arrested in a 2014 gang bust. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession charges in 2016 and was sentenced to seven years with credit for time served. Since being in prison, Shmurda has been involved in a number of physical altercations. In 2017, he was charged with sneaking contraband into prison for which he was hit with four years to run concurrently with his seven-year sentence.
The announcement of the passing of Daniel Dumile aka MF DOOM was released today in an Instagram post by his wife, Jasmine. This news comes as a shock to the Hip-Hop community as the information included that the eccentric, super talented MC/producer died on October 31st of this year at the age of 49.
Details about his cause of death have not yet been released.
Some industry and many fans took the words of his wife in a confused manner almost doubting them, as it is worded as a letter to Dumile almost as if he were still here. Yet, the skepticism of whether he really passed away comes from the many times Dumile would dupe awaiting crowds and show promoters with DOOM impersonators performing in his trademark metal face mask.
Despite his unpredictable antics, it cannot be disputed that Dumile was a master craftsman of slick rap bars and insane instrumentals. Starting out first in the late ‘80s/early ‘90s in the New York-based K.M.D. group, along with his brother Subroc (who passed away in 1993) and rapper Onyx, Dumile shined as an ambidextrous flow monster along side Def Jam legends, 3rd Bass (see hit track "Gas Face" below).
From that initial look with "Gas Face," the KMD trio burst on the scene with a mellow flow for the ladies with "Peachfuzz," the first single of their 1991 debut album Mr. Hood.
With a hiatus by the group fueled by the death of Dumile's brother and tension with their Elecktra record label, Dumile went silent for most of the mid-90s and he reappeared as a solo artist sans the Zev Love X moniker and with the new Super Villain name MF DOOM. He donned a metal face mask that leaned into Marvel Entertainment's Doctor Doom character.
Famed hip-hop radio host, Bobbito Garcia, released MF DOOM's debut album Operation Doomsday on his now defunct Fondle 'Em Records to mass fan fare. It is considered a classic in high critic Hip-Hop circles. The mashed up musical muses mesh magically with MF's maniacal mandates of witty word wizardry.
From the underground swell of love MF DOOM received, he remained covert and out of the limelight while adding on to his alias list with alter egos like King Geedorah, Viktor Vaughn and many more. The best explanation of how dope DOOM is probably comes from the mighty Mos Def below.
There are many iterations of the DOOM musical collabrations. He was a frequent partner to other like-minded music minds like Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan to the young rap spitter Bishop Nerhu. Yet, his most celebrated connections were with producers Madlib (as Madvillian) and Danger Mouse (as Danger Doom), which offered Madvilliany and The Mouse And The Mask, respectively.
As more information surfaces, we will report an update, but the Hip-Hop world mourns the loss of a true creative...love to his family and fans.