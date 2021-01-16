Rah-C Emerges With New Album 'An Unsurfaced Melancholy'

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R. have tag-teamed on an honest and introspective song, "Girl Like Me," the second single from Sullivan's forthcoming project, Heaux Tales.
Produced by Bongo ByTheWay, the guitar-laden song walks us through the real thoughts that tend to go through a woman's mind after her man leaves her for another woman. Why doesn't he love me anymore? Was it me? Is it because of how I carry myself? Should I have dressed more like a stripper to keep him? What did I do and not do? Is being a good girl really worth it? Maybe I should just let go and be more like a hoe...
The ladies alternate between verses and background adlibs as they address these very things. By the bridge, Sullivan and H.E.R.'s powerful vocals weave in and out of each other as they get frank about why we've resorted to anger, frustration, and "acting like we don't care," even though it "breaks us to the core" when we're not wanted anymore. But their deliverance of the chorus drives the message of this song home.
"Boy, you must wanted somethin' different/ Still don't know what you was missin'/ What you asked I would've given/ It ain't right how these hoes be winnin'/ Why they be winnin'?/ No hope for a girl like me/ How come they be winnin'?/ I ain't wanna be/ But you gon' make a hoe out of me..."
Jazmine Sullivan's Heaux Tales project drops on Friday (Jan. 8). The world is ready to hear more from those pipes again.
Skillz and Uncle Murda did it again! The anticipation for these two Hip-Hop historian rappers to drop their separate thought versions of the same year usually starts happening around Thanksgiving. Fiends for the flavor of their flows on the ups and downs of the past 365 days tend to harass the Virginia and New York natives until the tracks drop, which are due on or just before the new year. This year was no different...well, in a way it was. The former rivals set aside any personal drama and stuck to the script of detailing the few highs and mad lows of 2020.
In an interview on music journalist Shaheem Reid's Twitch show, The Walkthrough, Skillz revealed that he didn't plan on doing it this year, but he pushed through and did it anyway. Just think, Skillz has been doing this Rap Up series since 2002, he was due for a break (he's been on a streak of 10 years straight with it as well).
For the love of the people and the culture, Skillz delivered another stellar offering of raps putting 2020 in its place as a trash a** year. The difference this year though is the elevation of the visuals that went along with his mellow flow and original music to back it. There are too many one-liners to name and he also made sure to give the project a soul message...so press play below and enjoy.Skillz’s 2020 Rap Up
Now of course the Brooklyn bully of bars had to come through as well. Uncle Murda's versions of the same theme is usually more aggressive and filled with pot-shots that you probably thought of but wouldn't say. Even Instagram funny man @rayyyrayyy__ was applying the pressure to Murda.
Yet, even with the many call outs on his head, Murda (who also dropped a new mixtape, Don't Come Outside Vol. 3, with the Rap Up) came through with over 13 minutes of heat for damn near every moment we experienced this past year. Get your popcorn ready, press play and be prepared to laugh.Uncle Murda’s Rap Up 2020
Don't Come Outside Vol. 3
Rapper Saweetie has been announced as a performer set to perform at this year's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.
Beginning at 8 pm ET from the Hollywood Party, the songwriter will be one of the West Coast performers joining the likes of Nelly, Brandy, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, Maluma, and more. As part of Dick Clark's "Countdown," more Los Angeles performers will be announced on each day leading up to December 31.
Ciara will also return for the fourth year as host of the Los Angeles festivities of the show, Ryan Seacrest is returning for his 16th year as host. He'll be co-hosting with actors Lucy Hale and Billy Porter from New York City.
Jennifer Lopez will perform live from Times Square, minutes before the iconic ball drop. Porter and Cindi Lauper will also reunite on the New Year's Rockin' Eve stage for a duet performance.
2020 marks the 49th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, America’s most-watched annual New Year’s tradition which celebrates the year’s very best in music. After a challenging 2020, this year’s show will focus on bringing viewers messages of hope and unity throughout the night filled with spectacular performances, as we turn a new page to 2021.
With more than five and a half hours of performances airing until 2 am ET, the show sets the stage to ring in the new year and while giving viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve airs Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8 pm ET on ABC.