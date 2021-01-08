Raven Goodwin Cast As Hattie McDaniel In ‘Behind The Smile’ Biopic

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Video: Tessa Thompson & Nnamdi Asomugha On Black Male Vulnerability And Not Having To Choose In 'Sylvie's Love'
Life has a funny way of creating full-circle moments. Sylvie's Love follows the love story of Sylvie Parker (Tessa Thompson) and Robert Halloway (Nnamdi Asomugha) who meet during their summer job at a New York City record store. By the time the season ends, their friendship grows and naturally they part ways to pursue their dreams—Sylvie's goal is to work in television, while Robert has his eyes set on becoming a jazz musician. After years go by and making it to their dream careers, they unexpectedly cross paths again and realize their true love.
The Eugene Ashe-directed film, not only touches on the meaning of true love but also portrays the reality of sacrifices it sometimes endures. In the case of Parker who eventually becomes a married woman, the tradition of starting a family and becoming a stay at home mother is put on the back burner for the sake of her thriving career.
"If the film says anything, it's that you shouldn't have to choose," says Thompson in a sit-down interview with VIBE correspondent Jazzie Belle in a Zoom interview. "Sylvie finds herself in a marriage with a man who is a great man, but not the right man for her, because she has aspirations that extend beyond her household and domesticity, and she's not a woman who feels defined."
She adds, "Motherhood is an incredible accomplishment and Sylvie wants other things, too. She wants to make little babies in the world that look like stories and I can certainly relate to that."
As for Asomugha, he hopes viewers can take away the value of male vulnerability. "I think what I'd want people to take away is this aspect of male vulnerability or Black male vulnerability," he said. "That was so prevalent in the script that Eugene Ashe wrote and we were able to bring to the film.
He continues, "It wasn't just Robert's character, but it was also Lacy who plays Sylvie's husband in the film. And just being able to have that level of communication with your significant other and have that level of vulnerability, I think was important."
When it comes to the true price of love, Ashe—who's also the film's screenwriter—add that sometimes it's difficult but necessary to move in order to grow as a human being. "I think the true price of love is allowing yourself to let someone go if it means they'll be happier without you," he said. "What happens is that they realize, of course, at the end, that it's exactly what she [Sylvie] says."
Sylvie's Love is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.
Soul. Where does it come from? How do you know if you have it? What is it?
Ask an artist and they’ll tell you it’s in the way a musical instrument is passionately played or in the way a dynamic voice expresses every note when singing goosebump-inducing runs. Turn to a religious or philosophical person and you’ll hear words like “afterlife,” “immortal,” “essence,” “heaven” or even “hell.” In all honesty, it depends on who you ask. But one question that’s often asked about the matter is “What happens to it when you leave this earth?”
Pixar’s latest comedy-drama animated film, Soul, takes viewers on a metaphysical adventure after its main character Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a middle-school music teacher with dreams of becoming a world-renown jazz musician, falls (literally) to his untimely demise. Shortly after, he finds himself in another esoteric plane where he discovers he’s no longer human, but a miniature-sized essence among others like him. He meets another “soul” named 22 (Tina Fey) who has preconceived notions about life on earth and wants no parts of potentially living it. While trying to make it back to his body on Earth, Gardner helps 22 and others find their purpose while learning many life lessons of his own along the way.
“What it means to have a soul is to have compassion,” Foxx tells VIBE correspondent Jazzie Belle in a sit-down interview via Zoom. “What it means to have a soul is to have compassion for other people that may not have as much. Other people who may look different. Other people that may be struggling with certain things. That's what soul is.”
Soul also features the likes of the television and film veterans Phylicia Rashad and Angela Bassett who voice Libba Gardner and Dorothea Williams, respectively. To them and Fey, this film offers more inspirational nuggets for people of all ages and walks of life.
“I will say to not be afraid to live your life, just because it might be scary, but to run toward life,” shared Fey. “Be determined to live and breathe your own particular uniqueness,” said Bassett, who plays Williams, a jazz musician. Rashad, who plays Joe’s mother, Libba Gardner, summed it up by adding, “And I would say that's all true. Life is a continuum.”
The Roots’ own Questlove lent his vocal talent to play Curly, a drummer in Gardner’s high school band. He pointed out how the Dana Murray-produced film makes one question one’s way of life in the grand scheme of things.
“On the surface, it's about a dream deferred. Can you get your spark back? Can you have a redo? Is it too late for you to fulfill a dream?” he said. “I think [Soul] it's going to hit a lot of people that have already learned this lesson from March on down to Christmas. This is going to really affirm to them and push them over to the ledge that they were scared to jump over to take that leap of faith into our new lives.”
VIBE also had an opportunity to chat with the film’s co-directors Pete Docter and Kemp Powers as well as Murray who share their most enjoyable moment while creating the film and working with Jon Baptiste on the official soundtrack, and what they want viewers to learn from the film as it pertains to life itself.
“Everyone's lives have value. People, and their importance and their opinions, they shouldn't just matter if they're rich, or famous, because not everyone aspires to the same things,” said Powers who is also a screenwriter. “It's okay to have a whole different set of aspirations, or have no aspirations and still find fulfillment in life.“
Dope Facts: Soul is Pixar’s first animated movie with a Black man as the lead character; this film is Phylicia Rashad’s first voiceover role; Kemp Powers serves as the first Black co-director of a Pixar motion picture. Talk about history!
Soul is set to play on Disney+ beginning on Christmas Day.
Background music provided by Gus.
Coming 2 America, the long-awaited sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 romantic comedy, will be premiering on Amazon Prime in March 2020 and VIBE has the first look at Wesley Snipes and Teyana Taylor in their roles as General Izzi and his daughter Bopoto.
In the sequel, Murphy’s Prince Akeem is now a King who has had three daughters with his wife, Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley) but discovers that he fathered a son back in the United States. However, it appears that he still has some unfinished business to attend to in Zamunda.
“We’re just paying a visit to the neighbors. That’s all,” Snipes tells VIBE of General Izzi, giving context to this first look photo. “He’s a diplomat. We were being good neighbors. We didn’t bring coffee, we brought Kalashnikovs.”
If the name Izzi sounds familiar, Colonel Izzi (Calvin Lockhart) was the father of the bride, Imani Izzi (Vanessa Bell Calloway), who Prince Akeem was supposed to marry in the original. “We’re not playing no games,” Teyana Taylor further clarifies of the scene captured in the photo. “I just think my father Izzi wanted to make some things really clear to King Akeem. To make sure there wouldn’t be any more misunderstandings that maybe happened 30 years ago.”
Snipes, who worked with director Craig Brewer and Murphy on 2019’s Dolemite Is My Name, was more than happy to work with them again and fulfill a longtime dream. Back in the ‘80s, Wesley auditioned for the role of Darryl, The Soul Glo heir, that eventually went to Eriq La Salle.
“What was different this time was I was more familiar with Eddie and the tempo and with Craig and how he approaches filmmaking,” he says of working on Coming 2 America. “So, that gave me a little more latitude to play with the character and be confident with some of the choices that we were going to make. And the idea that I was doing what I actually wanted to do thirty years prior was just overwhelming, man. I took Dolemite because I had been wanting to work with Eddie for those many years. But when this one came around I was like, ‘If you sit by the river long enough you just might get lucky.’”
Snipes had a ball working with singer and actor Taylor and teased a musical collaboration that audiences are sure to love. Teyana, who wasn’t born when the original premiered in theaters, is still in awe of the experience of working with Hollywood royalty.
“We have father and daughter conversations over text and I can hear General Izzi’s voice over the text,” she says of working with Snipes. “He sent me voice notes a few times, too. He’s always in his character. I love that. That’s my boy. And it’s a true honor, too. There was a scene where I had one line, the very first scene I had with him, and I couldn’t remember this one line for the life of me. I was nervous, excited, and overwhelmed because I’m in a scene with Wesley Snipes as my father introducing me to Eddie Murphy. I enjoyed every bit of the experience. It was dope and I’m just grateful to be a part of it.”
Coming 2 America premieres on March 5, 2021, on Amazon Prime.