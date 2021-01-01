Rappers Skillz And Uncle Murda Release Their Annual Year-End Rap Up Tracks, 2020 Gets Slandered

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Rapper Saweetie has been announced as a performer set to perform at this year's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.
Beginning at 8 pm ET from the Hollywood Party, the songwriter will be one of the West Coast performers joining the likes of Nelly, Brandy, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, Maluma, and more. As part of Dick Clark's "Countdown," more Los Angeles performers will be announced on each day leading up to December 31.
Ciara will also return for the fourth year as host of the Los Angeles festivities of the show, Ryan Seacrest is returning for his 16th year as host. He'll be co-hosting with actors Lucy Hale and Billy Porter from New York City.
Jennifer Lopez will perform live from Times Square, minutes before the iconic ball drop. Porter and Cindi Lauper will also reunite on the New Year's Rockin' Eve stage for a duet performance.
2020 marks the 49th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, America’s most-watched annual New Year’s tradition which celebrates the year’s very best in music. After a challenging 2020, this year’s show will focus on bringing viewers messages of hope and unity throughout the night filled with spectacular performances, as we turn a new page to 2021.
With more than five and a half hours of performances airing until 2 am ET, the show sets the stage to ring in the new year and while giving viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve airs Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8 pm ET on ABC.
It's not easy to make a name for yourself in the midst of a viral pandemic, but as Skillibeng explains on his smash hit "Mr. Universe," he's built for this. "From before Corona me social distance," spits Skilli, who celebrated his 24th birthday yesterday with the release of his highly anticipated project, The Prodigy Skilltape, and an interview with Reshma B of Boomshots. It's been a breakthrough year for the artist known as The Fresh Prince. On the strength of his relentless creativity and tireless work ethic, Skillibeng has emerged as the face of dancehall's new era.
If you're just getting acquainted with the artist's mind-bending lyrical artistry, check out his remix of "Dior" by the late Pop Smoke, or the hardcore Johnny Wonder production "Crocodile Teeth." Although the Jamaican parish of St. Thomas does have rivers full of crocs, the teeth in this song are a metaphor for rounds in the AK.
When Emwah Warmington was fresh out of Morant Bay High School in St. Thomas, he made a song called "Brain Parts" on the Purge Riddim. His ode to ganja smoke made a powerful impact for the aspiring artist, whose name evokes vintage dancehall slang that dates back to a time before the young lyrical prodigy set foot inside a session. While his moniker may be steeped in tradition, make no mistake—Skillibeng is all about forward progress. "The name Skillibeng is a representation of Jamaican music overall," the artist says, "because it is a word people automatically associate with dancehall and reggae, so it connects but I have a different more modern approach to the art form."
Although he was a gifted student, Skilli decided to pursue his passion for music and never looked back. Flash forward to 2020 and Skilli has become the hottest new artist in the streets of Jamaica, invited to collaborate with Kartel on his epic Of Dons And Divas album. He has also made hits with fellow St. Thomas natives Popcaan and Jada Kingdom.
Clocking in at a full 1 hour and minutes, The Prodigy encompasses 35 tracks featuring inventive flows over straight-to-the-face trap-influenced beats, and guest appearances by Tommy Lee, Dre Island, Jakal, and the Unruly Boss. (Popcaan also hails from St. Thomas and has been a major inspiration to Skilli over the years, and they recently collaborated on a ballistic affair called "Have It.") From the very first track ("My Gun") there is a clear recurring theme here (other standout cuts include "Shell Out," "Brand New Gun," "Bullet," "Gun Talk," "Grumpy," "Badman," and "AK"). Skilli refers to such tunes as "Cinema for Ears" even as he admits that they reflect the reality of certain youths in the streets of Jamaica circa 2020. But the project also includes more uplifting tunes like "How Life Sweet" and "One Life" featuring the Mobay-born and Brooklyn-based rapper Jakal.
The Prodigy also showcases rising talents like Street Gena, Quenga, F.S., and One Sparkes, who guest on the posse cut "Not." Check out Skilli's thoughts on the project up top and his latest track below.
Stream The Prodigy Skilltape here.
From making history as Atlanta's first solo female rapper to go gold to having her 1st hit-record to make the Billboard Hot 100, 2020 has been a major year for Mulatto.
At the top of the year, the young rapstress signed to RCA records and had set her sights on performing on stages at festivals, and getting more connected with her fans, while preparing to release her debut album, Queen of da Souf. Unfortunately, the global pandemic had other plans for Big Latto. “In the beginning, I was so depressed, then I was like, 'We gotta get creative.'”
As time progress, Mulatto recorded and mixed new music, shot music videos while practicing safety guidelines, and the world watched as she became some of your favorite female rapper’s favorite female rapper.
In our first Women in Hip Hop's 2020 recap, Mulatto sits with VIBE correspondent Jazzie Belle and delves into what it took to finally overcome the “kiddie reality show” stigma, her current relationship w/ Jermaine Dupri, and the hardships women have to overcome in every industry, especially in music—from rappers and producers propositioning her during business dealings then losing interest in collaborating once rejected, to being pit against her female counterparts. And surprisingly she enjoys that, but within the context of battle rap.
Watch the full interview above and her new music video for "Spend It" down below.