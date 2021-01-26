The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Keyshia Cole is apologizing for delaying the Verzuz event with Ashanti. Days after setting a new record for the music celebration, the singer decided to address what happened in the Instagram Live room that night and why she was over an hour late.
"I want to apologize for not sitting my a** in that seat, okay? Because I was there and I should’ve sat down," said the Fox Soul talk show host to her friend, singer-songwriter Elijah Blake on Instagram Live. "I should’ve just sat in the seat, no matter if I felt like the visual wasn’t clear or [if] they said my music wasn’t gonna be right or whatever it was. I think that more so than anything, people wanted me to sit, be present…even though they didn’t know that I was present.”
Cole explained how rapper and newfound singing friend O.T. Genasis pointed out the quality of the live stream as she prepared to step into the Verzuz camera. She shared how she became skeptical of the Internet connection and wanted to make sure it was fixed to avoid her video quality turning out like that of the Teddy Riley vs. Babyface celebration.
"When I was literally in the back, and putting on the last touches and I'm looking at the video from back in my dressing room. I said, 'Why does my picture look so dark?' As soon as that happened, O.T. came back and said, you know, they've gotta fix the internet connection because you're going to be experiencing another situation...I was like, 'I don't want to go on and they not see me. And I'm looking blurry, the connection is not right.' I said. 'Y'all to fix that first and then I'll go out there.'"
She went on to say how her sound connection became an issue and needed to be changed prior to her sitting down. Cole also denied that she was tipsy while taking part in the Verzuz. "People were thinking I was taking shots the whole time. That's not true. That's a known fact that you can't really be sauced up while you're trying to sing and hit notes. It wasn't until the end of the show when I was like let me get a shot."
Blake brought up how Keyshia wasn't feeling well and was drinking tea, but Cole made it clear that her health had nothing to do with what went down at the Verzuz. If anything, the singer says she was nervous as all hell. "Oh my God, I was shaking. I was like nervous, but I always get nervous no matter what show."
Watch the full interview below.
View this post on Instagram
Dr. Dre was released from L.A. Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Friday (Jan. 15), nearly two weeks after he suffered a reported brain aneurysm. Ice T confirmed the news tweeting, “Just FaceTimed with @drdre. He just made it home. Safe and looking good.”
The 55-year-old music mogul will remain under 24-hour care for the next few weeks as medical professionals continue to monitor his progress. Doctors are still unclear on what caused the aneurysm.
Dre’s hospital release comes days after new details were revealed in his divorce from estranged wife, Nicole Young. According to court documents publicized this week, Nicole accuses Dre, birth name Andre Young, of putting a gun to her head in 2000 and 2001. She also details other alleged abuse incidents in 1995 (before they were married) and in 2016, when he allegedly punched her in the face and kicked down her door.
The Grammy winner has denied Nicole’s abuse claims.
Nicole and Dre tied the knot in 1996. The pair share two adult children, Truice and Truly. Nicole filed for divorce last summer.
In addition to demanding that Dre cover her legal fees, Nicole wants the court to take the abuse allegations into account when “awarding support and fees.” Dre has already agreed to pay $500,000 of Nicole’s legal bills and $2 million in temporary spousal support.
Cardi B is making her way back to the big screen. The Bronx native officially landed her first leading role in the upcoming Paramount comedy, Assisted Living.
According to Variety, Cardi will play a small time crook struggling to find a hiding place after her latest heist fails. Her character, “Amber,” disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out at her grandmother's nursing home. The film is described as a “raucous comedy” similar to Mrs. Doubtfire and Sister Act.
Paramount acquired the rights to Assisted Living in 2019. The film’s script was penned by This Is Us writer, Kay Oyegun.
Cardi, 28, made her film debut in the 2019 celeb-heavy stripper flick, Hustlers. The “WAP” rapper appears to have hinted at her Assisted Living role in a recent interview with Billboard where she dished on filming scenes for Fast & Furious 9.
“After ‘Hustlers’ I filmed a little bit for 'Fast & Furious' so I felt like ‘I’m ready for this,’ I knew what to expect,” she explained. “But the characters were a little different so I was like ‘Oh wow, I’m going to need more acting classes.’ I’m planning on doing a movie this year and I’m going to be the lead role so I’m like ‘I need to execute this flawlessly.’”
Besides film, Cardi was a judge on the Netflix completion show, Rhythm & Flow, and landed her own Facebook Watch series, Cardi Tries.