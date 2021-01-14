Wendy Williams Reveals She Was Date Raped By ‘80s R&B Singer

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Cardi B is making her way back to the big screen. The Bronx native officially landed her first leading role in the upcoming Paramount comedy, Assisted Living.
According to Variety, Cardi will play a small time crook struggling to find a hiding place after her latest heist fails. Her character, “Amber,” disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out at her grandmother's nursing home. The film is described as a “raucous comedy” similar to Mrs. Doubtfire and Sister Act.
Paramount acquired the rights to Assisted Living in 2019. The film’s script was penned by This Is Us writer, Kay Oyegun.
Cardi, 28, made her film debut in the 2019 celeb-heavy stripper flick, Hustlers. The “WAP” rapper appears to have hinted at her Assisted Living role in a recent interview with Billboard where she dished on filming scenes for Fast & Furious 9.
“After ‘Hustlers’ I filmed a little bit for 'Fast & Furious' so I felt like ‘I’m ready for this,’ I knew what to expect,” she explained. “But the characters were a little different so I was like ‘Oh wow, I’m going to need more acting classes.’ I’m planning on doing a movie this year and I’m going to be the lead role so I’m like ‘I need to execute this flawlessly.’”
Besides film, Cardi was a judge on the Netflix completion show, Rhythm & Flow, and landed her own Facebook Watch series, Cardi Tries.
YFN Lucci turned himself in to Atlanta Police on Wednesday (Jan. 13) in connection with the murder of a man believed to be apart of his crew. The 29-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Rayshawn Bennett, is currently being held without bond at Fulton County Jail.
Lucci faces a felony murder charge, in addition to aggravated assault, participation in street gang activity, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was denied bond at a court hearing Thursday (Jan. 14).
A day before he surrendered, Atlanta Police held a press conference asking the public for details leading to his arrest.
“The presumption of innocence is a fundamental constitutional right for every citizen,” Lucci's lawyer said in a statement to CNN. “We have no further comments at this time.”
View this post on Instagram
The victim, James Adams, was riding in a car with Lucci when they drove into rival gang territory, TMZ reports. Adams and Lucci were supposedly in the front seat of an SUV allegedly shooting at rival gang members when Adams got hit by return fire.
In a 911 call published by the outlet, a witness can be heard telling the operator that a male (Adams) was hanging from the side of an SUV. “They just pushed him out the truck and left him for dead,” the caller says.
Another victim, Kevin Wright, was shot at least once in the abdomen. Wright, however, was reportedly able to drive himself to a nearby fire station for help.
Lucci was the third suspect to be arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.
If there’s one thing to know about Azealia Banks it’s that she’s none too concerned with outside opinions. The Harlem native caught some backlash this week after she recorded herself digging up her dead cat and cooking his remains.
According to Banks, the seemingly horrific act was akin to taxidermy. The 29-year-old rapper says she was actually cleaning the cat, whose name was “Lucifer,” to prepare to take him with her to Florida. She also plans to have his skull gilded.
“Why do you think I would eat a dead cat when I can barely eat a dead cow,” Banks posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (Jan.13). “It’s called taxidermy. Plenty of hunters with preserved deer heads hanging off their wall. Darlings….you guys are being racist and this is very un-black lives matter of you all.”
In another post Banks explained, “Lucifer was an icon. He deserves to be preserved. You girls are not though like me.”
LEAVE AZEALIA BANKS AND HER DEAD CAT ALONE 🙄 pic.twitter.com/CljHABT1l8
— 80hd 🏳️🌈 (@chum6ucket) January 13, 2021
In subsequents posts, Banks compared the cleaning ritual to those found in Catholicism, Christianity and Judaism, before adding that she was “heartbroken” when the cat died.
Azealia Banks shares a video of her cat Lucifer that she went viral about the other day. pic.twitter.com/z6W00eqVTv
— Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) January 14, 2021
Banks went on to address accusations of body shaming Doja Cat who she called fat and pre-diabetic. “These girls are f*cking overweight and drunk and you all know it,” wrote Banks. “Quit the bullsh*t.”