YFN Lucci Denied Bond After Turning Himself In On Murder Charge

Cardi B is making her way back to the big screen. The Bronx native officially landed her first leading role in the upcoming Paramount comedy, Assisted Living.
According to Variety, Cardi will play a small time crook struggling to find a hiding place after her latest heist fails. Her character, “Amber,” disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out at her grandmother's nursing home. The film is described as a “raucous comedy” similar to Mrs. Doubtfire and Sister Act.
Paramount acquired the rights to Assisted Living in 2019. The film’s script was penned by This Is Us writer, Kay Oyegun.
Cardi, 28, made her film debut in the 2019 celeb-heavy stripper flick, Hustlers. The “WAP” rapper appears to have hinted at her Assisted Living role in a recent interview with Billboard where she dished on filming scenes for Fast & Furious 9.
“After ‘Hustlers’ I filmed a little bit for 'Fast & Furious' so I felt like ‘I’m ready for this,’ I knew what to expect,” she explained. “But the characters were a little different so I was like ‘Oh wow, I’m going to need more acting classes.’ I’m planning on doing a movie this year and I’m going to be the lead role so I’m like ‘I need to execute this flawlessly.’”
Besides film, Cardi was a judge on the Netflix completion show, Rhythm & Flow, and landed her own Facebook Watch series, Cardi Tries.
Wendy Williams revealed that she was date raped by ‘80s R&B singer, Sherrick, early in her radio career. The talk show host shared the story with reporters while promoting her Lifetime biopic Wendy Williams: The Movie on Tuesday (Jan. 12).
“He mesmerized me with his twinkling eyes,” she recalled. “He flipped the interview around to where he was interviewing me — I was just gaga over this man and he asked me to go to an album release party with him that night.
“Before the party, I was date raped by him,” said Williams.
Sherrick, born Lamotte Smith, was a member of the group Kagny, whose song is featured on The Last Dragon soundtrack. He signed to Warner Bros. Records in 1987 and scored a marginal hit with the single “Just Call” off his debut self-titled album. Sherrick struggled with sobriety but declared himself “drug-free” before dying of unknown causes in 1999.
Williams says that she was raped in Sherrick’s Washington D.C. hotel room and it, unfortunately, wasn’t her first time being sexually assaulted. The New Jersey native had been date raped in college. “Those types of things happen to girls all the time and they’ve been happening a lot, to a lot of our mothers, grandmothers, great-grandmothers, and their great-great-grandmothers too.”
From the sounds of it, Sherrick's widow doesn't exactly believe Williams' story. She not only questioned Williams' account but wondered why she waited so long to go public, and why she didn't call police at the time of the incident.
“As I will never minimize or dismiss the horrid actions of sexual assault, I am saddened that Ms. Williams feels the need to publicly make these allegations when the man she is accusing is no longer on this earth to defend himself,” Lynne Conner Smith said in a statement to Page Six. “Our family does not know Ms. Williams and are not aware of any relationship or encounter they may have had.”
The sexual assault will be chronicled in the film, as well as other details from Williams' life -- like her rise to talk show fame, her battle with drug addiction, and marriage to ex-husband Kevin Hunter.
Wendy Williams: The Movie premieres on Lifetime on Jan. 30.
If there’s one thing to know about Azealia Banks it’s that she’s none too concerned with outside opinions. The Harlem native caught some backlash this week after she recorded herself digging up her dead cat and cooking his remains.
According to Banks, the seemingly horrific act was akin to taxidermy. The 29-year-old rapper says she was actually cleaning the cat, whose name was “Lucifer,” to prepare to take him with her to Florida. She also plans to have his skull gilded.
“Why do you think I would eat a dead cat when I can barely eat a dead cow,” Banks posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (Jan.13). “It’s called taxidermy. Plenty of hunters with preserved deer heads hanging off their wall. Darlings….you guys are being racist and this is very un-black lives matter of you all.”
In another post Banks explained, “Lucifer was an icon. He deserves to be preserved. You girls are not though like me.”
LEAVE AZEALIA BANKS AND HER DEAD CAT ALONE 🙄 pic.twitter.com/CljHABT1l8
— 80hd 🏳️🌈 (@chum6ucket) January 13, 2021
In subsequents posts, Banks compared the cleaning ritual to those found in Catholicism, Christianity and Judaism, before adding that she was “heartbroken” when the cat died.
Azealia Banks shares a video of her cat Lucifer that she went viral about the other day. pic.twitter.com/z6W00eqVTv
— Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) January 14, 2021
Banks went on to address accusations of body shaming Doja Cat who she called fat and pre-diabetic. “These girls are f*cking overweight and drunk and you all know it,” wrote Banks. “Quit the bullsh*t.”