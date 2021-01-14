YFN Lucci Denied Bond After Turning Himself In On Murder Charge

The rapper surrendered after authorities asked the public for information leading to his arrest.

YFN Lucci turned himself in to Atlanta Police on Wednesday (Jan. 13) in connection with the murder of a man believed to be apart of his crew. The 29-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Rayshawn Bennett, is currently being held without bond at Fulton County Jail.

Lucci faces a felony murder charge, in addition to aggravated assault, participation in street gang activity, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was denied bond at a court hearing Thursday (Jan. 14).

A day before he surrendered, Atlanta Police held a press conference asking the public for details leading to his arrest.

“The presumption of innocence is a fundamental constitutional right for every citizen,” Lucci's lawyer said in a statement to CNN. “We have no further comments at this time.”

The victim, James Adams, was riding in a car with Lucci when they drove into rival gang territory, TMZ reports. Adams and Lucci were supposedly in the front seat of an SUV allegedly shooting at rival gang members when Adams got hit by return fire.

In a 911 call published by the outlet, a witness can be heard telling the operator that a male (Adams) was hanging from the side of an SUV. “They just pushed him out the truck and left him for dead,” the caller says.

Another victim, Kevin Wright, was shot at least once in the abdomen. Wright, however, was reportedly able to drive himself to a nearby fire station for help.

Lucci was the third suspect to be arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.