YFN Lucci Wanted By Atlanta Police On Felony Murder Charge

The rapper was named as a suspect in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man.

Atlanta police are looking for YFN Lucci in connection with a fatal shooting that went down last month. The 29-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Rayshawn Bennett, faces several charges including felony murder and aggravated assault, the FADER reports.

On Dec. 10, police responded to a shooting on the 900 block of Peeple’s Street in southwest Atlanta at around 5:20 p.m. The victim, 28-year-old James Adams, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. EMT's attempted to give Adams medical treatment at the scene before rushing him to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A second victim, 32-year-old Kevin Wright, survived. According to Atlanta’s CBS affiliate, Wright was able to make his way to a nearby fire station minutes after the shooting. He arrived with a gun shot wound in his chest.

“He was alert, conscious and breathing and when officers arrived on scene and asked him what happened, the male was uncooperative and would not answer any questions,” said Atlanta Police.

During the investigation, police determined that both shootings were connected. Authorities have already arrested two suspects, Ra’von Boyd, 23, and a 17-year-old boy. The suspects had reportedly fled to Florida where they were apprehended.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information on the shooting contact Crime Stoppers.

Lucci, who is dating Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter, hasn’t publicly addressed the allegations, but he has been active on social media most recently sharing a clip of his latest music video for “1DA.”