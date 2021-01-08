Zendaya And John David Washington Showcase Relationship Woes In ‘Malcolm & Marie’ Trailer

“This is not a love story, this is the story of love.”

The emotional hazards of a rocky relationship takes center stage in the trailer for Netflix’s Malcolm & Marie. The film teaser, released on Friday (Jan. 8), finds Zendaya and John David Washington flexing their dramatic acting muscles with sharp, and somewhat intense, dialogue giving viewers a snapshot of what the film will offer.

Written and directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Malcolm & Marie chronicles an argumentative night between Marie (Zendaya) and her film director boyfriend (played by Washington). The story unfolds on the night of Malcolm’s movie premiere.

Zendaya and Washington are executive producers on the film, which was secretly shot during quarantine last year.

Debuting on Feb. 5, Malcolm & Marie could end up being an Oscar-winning role for Zendaya, Variety reports. The 24-year-old actress won an Emmy for Euphoria last September making her the youngest actress to win the award in the leading category.

Check below to watch the trailer for Malcolm & Marie.