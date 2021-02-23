Bobby Shmurda Returns Home After Serving 6 Years In Prison

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Today (Feb. 22), the great MC, Fred The Godson, was honored posthumously with a street naming by his Bronx community and hip-hop industry comrades. Among the dozens of those that showed love to the rapper that passed away in April 2020 due to COVID-19 were BX native Fat Joe and Harlem repper Jim Jones. The street's South Bronx location of Leggett avenue and Kelly street will now also be called Fredrick "Fred The Godson" Thomas Way.
While snow fell heavily, the crowd of supporters and the organizers stood strong and watched as the sign was unveiled to cheers of joy. The Fred The Godson Foundation worked hard to make this day happen on what would have been Fred's 36th birthday. "Shortly after Fred’s passing, the Fred The Godson Foundation was created to carry on his legacy for his children and family, and the commitment to his dreams for the Bronx," says the foundation's mission statement. "The mission is to inspire, empower and nourish individuals, children and families in underserved communities, starting with Fred’s birthplace. The foundation will foster community unity through the common pursuit of wellness, prosperity, and opportunity."
Known for having one of the most celebrated flows that included a barrage of double entendres and metaphors that were rarely matched, Fred was a respected MC with enormous skills that were able to get him featured on the famed 2011 XXL 'Freshman' class magazine cover along with Meek Mill, Mac Miller (RIP) and Kendrick Lamar. Jim Jones had some heartfelt words for the one named 'Gordo' at the ceremony, "Fred inspired me to do this music, a lot all over again. There was a time I really didn't want to do no music...and Fred would say, 'Nah, you gotta get in that booth Capo.'"
The Thomas family announced thank you's and love to Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. of District 17 in the South Bronx, Bronx Borough President Ruban Diaz, NYPD's 41st Precinct, and the Bronx community for helping make the Frederick “Fred the Godson” Thomas Way street co-naming possible.View this post on Instagram
Much respect to the legacy of the husband and father, Fred The Godson.
Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac aka Ace of Spaces has sold 50% of its stake in an acquisition by Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH). On Monday morning (Feb. 22), The two leading luxury spirits brands announced their new alliance which includes a global distribution agreement.
“I’m proud to welcome the Arnault family into ours through this partnership that began with Alexandre Arnault and continued with his father Bernard Arnault and Philippe Schaus, at my home in Los Angeles," said Carter in a press release. "It is a partnership that has felt familiar the entire time. We are confident that the sheer power of the Moët Hennessy global distribution framework, its unparalleled portfolio strength and its long-established track record of excellence in developing luxury brands will give Armand de Brignac the commercial power it needs to grow and flourish even further.”
Moët Hennessy's president and CEO, Philippe Schaus shared how his company has been a long-admirer of Armand de Brignac's success in the champagne and wine categories.
“Often referred to as 'Ace of Spades,' Armand de Brignac breaks barriers and reflects contemporary luxury, while preserving the traditions of the Champagne terroirs. Today, we are incredibly proud to be partnering with them and believe that the combination of our Champagne experience and international network coupled with Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter’s vision, the strength of the Armand de Brignac brand and quality of its range of prestige cuvées will allow us to take the business to new heights across the world.”
Watch Jay-Z's sitdown interview with CNBC's Squawk Box (which aired shortly after the published announcement) where he talks about how the deal came to fruition and his growth since entering the wine and spirits space after boycotting the champagne line, Cristal back in 2006.
2021 continues to tear our heartstrings apart. Reports are circulating that Mark Anthony Morales, bka Prince Markie Dee, of legendary '80s rap group The Fat Boys has passed away at the age of 52. Word on the cause of death has not been confirmed.
Being an early superstar on the hip-hop scene, Morales was typically viewed as the leader of the group known to rap with vigor about being obese but also dope on the mic. The trio of Morales as Prince Markie Dee, Darren "Buff Love (The Human Beat Box)" Robinson, and Damon Wimbley aka Kool Rock-Ski were originally named "The Disco 3," but later changed to "The Fat Boys" which stuck with them for the remainder of their career. Starting out in 1983, Morales and the crew won a talent show that put them in the bright lights of New York's Radio City Music Hall.
After the success of breaking through and meeting music executives, the placement on the mega-popular Fresh Fest Tour with Run-DMC catapulted the group to stardom and even appearing in early hip-hop film classics like Krush Groove and later their own movie, Disorderlies. Having a happy-go-lucky appearance and a hard rap style with strong flows and funny punchlines, kept Morales and crew from being laughing stocks and more respected MCs than one would think. Their albums and singles charted on Billboard with their biggest hit being "Wipeout" landing at #12 on the Hot 100.
Morales stayed more involved with the music industry as the Fat Boys went their separate ways by the late 80s into the 90s, by becoming a music executive as well as a songwriter and producer for Mary J. Blige, J. Lo, and many others. He also took his talents to Miami, Florida, and became a radio jock for stations in the area. Most recently, Morales took over the midday slot that his friend and ailing buddy Biz Markie vacated on LL Cool J's Rock The Bells Radio on Sirius/XM. You would hear Morales with his booming voice, smiling tone, and wild stories entertaining his listeners.
Please take some time to listen to the Fat Boys albums and watch a natural star in Prince Markie Dee as he commands every scene he was featured on in videos and film. Love to his family, friends, and fans.