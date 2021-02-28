The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Major congratulations are in order for Daniel Kaluuya as he won the Golden Globes' Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award for his role as Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.
On Sunday night (Feb. 28), the British actor kicked off the night as the first award recipient and—thankfully after a bit of technical difficulty—delivered his first Golden Globes acceptance speech. After thanking his family, friends, and colleagues, he thanked London rapper C. Biz for creating "The Biz Is Mine," a song he'd listen to before every speech, Judas and the Black Messiah's director Shaka King, Ryan Coogler, and his castmates LaKeith Stansfield and Dominique Fishback.
"Man, this took all of me. I gave everything. Like the great Nipsey Hussle says, 'We're here to give 'til we're empty' and I gave everything," Kaluuya said. "And I couldn't give it to a more nobleman and that's Chairman Fred Hampton. I hope generations after this can see how brilliantly he thought, how brilliantly he spoke, and how brilliantly he loved. He taught me about myself and made me grow as a man and I appreciate him with all my heart. There's a lot of information about how he died, but I hope [that] you people out there will grow and learn about how incredibly he lived."
Kaluuya made history as the fifth Black actor to receive the Supporting Actor award. In 1983, Louis Gossett Jr. won the award for his role in An Officer and a Gentleman. Denzel Washington took home the award in 1990 for his role in Glory. Seventeen years later, Eddie Murphy won for his role in the 2006 film Dreamgirls. And in 2019, Mahershala Ali received the honor for his role in Moonlight.
Watch Kaluuya's full acceptance speech down below. Judas and the Black Messiah is steaming now on HBO Max.
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is teaming up with actor and director Kenya Barris to create a television series based on Jackson's New York Times bestseller, The 50th Law, co-written by author Robert Greene. The Power executive producer and black-ish creator will join forces to create an original show that will stream on Netflix. No word on its premiere date or who has been cast for the series.
In true, 50 Cent fashion, Jackson took to his official Instagram to celebrate and share the news. "Netflix now you know this is a problem, Kenya Barris is no joke," reads his post's caption. "And if me and you ain’t cool, you ain’t gonna make it. 😆Let’s work! 💣Boom🔥 🚦GreenLight Gang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #bottlerover"
Jackson will serve as co-producer by way of his G-Unit Film & Television company which has a hand in Starz's Power Book II: Ghost and ABC's For Life. Barris will work alongside his #blackAF co-executive producer Hale Rothstein for the pilot and show's script under his production company, Khalabo Ink Society.
Speaking of Khalabo Ink Society, Barris' and his company will have a hand in a couple of upcoming projects: Kid Cudi's upcoming adult animated music series, Entergalactic and MGM's upcoming biopic on the career and life of comedy legend, Richard Pryor.
Fif's G-Unit Film & Television imprint, more original programming is on the way: Power Book III: Raising Kanan premieres this summer and Black Mafia Family has begun shooting its series debut. His current shows —Power Book II; and For Life—have been renewed for another season on Starz and ABC, respectively.
Jackson and Greene's The 50th Law is a semi-autobiographical book that tackles lessons around fearlessness and strategy while including inspiring stories from 50 Cent's life and tales from notable historical figures. It went on to be a New York Times Bestseller in 2009.
The Roots' own Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson will be directing a documentary about the life of Sly Stone, founding member of legendary funk band, Sly and the Family Stone.
The untitled feature film "follows the story of the influential artist, king of funk, and fashion icon Sly Stone, a musician who was breaking all the rules at a time when doing so was extremely challenging, even dangerous. The pressure of explosive mainstream pop success and the responsibility of representing Black America forced him to walk the fine line of impossible expectations."
“It goes beyond saying that Sly’s creative legacy is in my DNA," said Questlove in a press release. "....it’s a black musician’s blueprint....to be given the honor to explore his history and legacy is beyond a dream for me.”
“Sly’s influence on popular music and culture as a whole is immeasurable, and what his career represents is a parable that transcends time and place,” expressed Amit Dey, Head of MRC Non-Fiction. “Questlove’s vision, sensitivity and reverence brings the urgency that Sly’s story and music deserve, and we’re excited to be working with him to bring Sly’s story to life.”
The project will mark the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist's second directorial project (see his Sundance award-winning Summer of Soul) by way of his Two One Five Entertainment production company. Award-winning actor and rapper Common will serve as an executive producer via his Star Child Productions along with Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone via ID8 Multimedia. Derik Murray and Brian Gersh of Network Entertainment will serve as producers with Zarah Zohlman and Shawn Gee as producing partners.
The film's official title and release date has not been announced.
Earlier today in partnership with BET Digital and Sony Music's “This Is Black” Black History Month campaign, an animated music video for the group's 1968 hit single, "Everyday People." Revisit the classic song down below.