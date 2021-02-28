Chadwick Boseman's Wife Accepts His Posthumous Best Actor Win At Golden Globes

The late great Chadwick Boseman received his first Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role as the confidently talented trumpet player Levee Green in the Netflix original film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. On Sunday night (Feb. 28), his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the major win and delivered an emotional speech on his behalf.

“He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices,” Ledward Boseman began. “He would thank his incredible team...he would thank his team on set for this film...He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, ‘You can,’ that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

She went on to say how he would thank the likes of Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, the many people at Netflix, and more.

“I don’t have his words," she said tearfully. "But we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA, for this opportunity to do exactly that. And, honey, you keep ’em coming. Thank you."

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was Boseman's last role during his four-year battle with colon cancer and before his untimely death in August 2020 at the age of 43. His second-to-last role was as Norman Earl Holloway aka "Stormin'" in Spike Lee's war drama Da 5 Bloods.

Watch Taylor's tear-jerking acceptance speech down below.