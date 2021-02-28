Daniel Kaluuya Becomes 5th Black Actor To Win Best Supporting Actor At Golden Globes

Major congratulations are in order for Daniel Kaluuya as he won the Golden Globes' Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award for his role as Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

On Sunday night (Feb. 28), the British actor kicked off the night as the first award recipient and—thankfully after a bit of technical difficulty—delivered his first Golden Globes acceptance speech. After thanking his family, friends, and colleagues, he thanked London rapper C. Biz for creating "The Biz Is Mine," a song he'd listen to before every speech, Judas and the Black Messiah's director Shaka King, Ryan Coogler, and his castmates LaKeith Stansfield and Dominique Fishback.

"Man, this took all of me. I gave everything. Like the great Nipsey Hussle says, 'We're here to give 'til we're empty' and I gave everything," Kaluuya said. "And I couldn't give it to a more nobleman and that's Chairman Fred Hampton. I hope generations after this can see how brilliantly he thought, how brilliantly he spoke, and how brilliantly he loved. He taught me about myself and made me grow as a man and I appreciate him with all my heart. There's a lot of information about how he died, but I hope [that] you people out there will grow and learn about how incredibly he lived."

Kaluuya made history as the fifth Black actor to receive the Supporting Actor award. In 1983, Louis Gossett Jr. won the award for his role in An Officer and a Gentleman. Denzel Washington took home the award in 1990 for his role in Glory. Seventeen years later, Eddie Murphy won for his role in the 2006 film Dreamgirls. And in 2019, Mahershala Ali received the honor for his role in Moonlight.

Watch Kaluuya's full acceptance speech down below. Judas and the Black Messiah is steaming now on HBO Max.