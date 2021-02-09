Diana Ross And Motown Founder, Berry Gordy, Pay Tribute To Mary Wilson

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The legends are leaving us. Ricky Powell, born in Brooklyn, New York (and later moved to Manhattan), was the photographer of the mid-80s that documented the careers of rising hip-hop stars Run-DMC, LL Cool J, and most famously the Beastie Boys (among others), died today at the age of 59. It is being reported that he passed away from heart failure.
Having a camera in hand at the moments that made these super heroes of rap visual icons, is what he did best. Cey Adams, friend and founder of the Drawing Board creative agency and creator of Def Jam's visual presence in the 80s and 90s said it best, "New Yorker Ricky Powell reinvented street photography in the '80s."
Powell, the type of guy who wrote his name in graffiti tag script, spoke heavy street slang, and had style for days looked at his work as something fun to do while having fun with his friends. He was often named the "fourth member" of the Beastie Boys, because of his tight relationship with the trio. Most of his iconic photos of the group came from the early days of traveling the world with them on the Def Jam record label powered Licensed To Ill tour. Many more tours would follow, but the frozen frames of tour life on buses and planes and in dressing rooms showed what life was like for young rap performers. Ricky provided the raw look as well as the sharp scenes of definition.
Often one to chill off the hustle of the industry lights, Powell took time to publish books of his work and muse on the times that shaped his life and New York culture. Just turning the pages of Oh Snap! The Rap Photography of Ricky Powell, all the way to the everyday shots of The Individualist, you can grasp that he loved the simple dope moments that time creates. He was just great enough to capture them. He had a famous pose that defined his mood, his right hand would pinch his thumb and index finger to replicate the holding of a joint, brought up to his pierced lips as if to inhale the invisible smoke. Such a dope look.
In Feburary 2020, just weeks before the quarantine, I got the chance to speak to Powell at a photo gallery exhibit that featured the work of many influential photographers. There he was, signing the photos of Run-DMC in Paris by the Eiffel Tower with his black sharpie...tagging it like a grimy NYC subway train car. He finishes and I ask him about the shot and the tours. "We were young, having fun. I shot what I saw. Rarely set up," his New York accent in full mode. "Wild times." I assured that they were, but now I know of them because Powell made sure we didn't forget to see them.
Respect and rest well, legend.
As the news of today's (Jan. 28th) passing of Cicely Tyson, the incredible acting icon of tv, film, and theatre, started to make its way through social media, celebrities of all status' gave tribute to the 96-year-old legend.
Her reach within Black culture, and that of mainstream entertainment was far and wide for one who soared to award-winning levels over a 60-plus career span. With classic roles in films and television like Sounder, Diary of a Mad Black Woman and The Help, to East Side/West Side, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, and Roots, Tyson shined with black gold soul.
Born in Harlem, NY in 1924, Tyson was one of three children to her West Indian parents. Taking her talents to the hilt of the times and beyond will be what her legacy can rest safely on. The overwhelming love that is being poured over her life can be found in the words and thoughts of those that follow below.
This week, Tyson released her memoir, Just As I Am, where the actress reflects on her well-lived life—including her complicated marriage to jazz legend Miles Davis—and her decades-long career in television, film, and theatre.
In a recent interview with The New York Times, she spoke candidly about her views on death: “I’m not scared of death. I don’t know what it is. How could I be afraid of something I don’t know anything about? People say it is this and it is that. But they don’t know. They’ve not been there. I’ve not been there. I’m not in a hurry to go either! I take it a day at a time.”
It's been one year since the heartbreaking loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna aka "Gigi." Today, on the anniversary of their passing, Bryant's wife, Vanessa shared an emotional letter penned by her late daughter's best friend, Aubrey Callaghan.
"Dear Mrs. Bryant," starts the one-page letter by the teen. "I am thinking and praying for you constantly. Please do not feel like you have to read this. I cannot begin to comprehend what you are going through." Callaghan goes on to write about Gianna's caring spirit and how she was a "fiery and stubborn" girl who fought for what she believed in.
Vanessa posted the full letter on her Instagram account, thanking Aubrey, while also sharing how she misses her daughter and husband dearly. "Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you)," wrote Bryant in her caption. "Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig."
She added: "My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. ♥️ I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!"
Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven other passengers were killed in a helicopter crash in Santa Monica Mountains as they made their way to a basketball tournament on the morning of Jan. 26, 2020. Although the investigation has been ongoing, the National Transportation Safety Board will be releasing its final report on the cause of the accident on Feb. 9.
Last year, Vanessa filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the pilot's estate, employer, Island Express, and OC Helicopters, a travel agency that has made flight arrangements for the Bryant family over the years.