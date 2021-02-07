J Dilla's First Annual 'Dilla Fest' Honors 47th Bday And 20th Anniversary of 'Welcome 2 Detroit' Album

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
New Music: Cardi B, Talib Kweli & Diamond D, VanJess, Vellcrow, Kai Ca$h, Passport Rav, Kay Anthony, Conway & Big Ghost
The times are so ill, that Cardi B is back with a banger ("Up"), while Talib and Diamond D return with one as well. In Cardi's case, you have to wonder if Covid-19 tests were on deck at that video shoot! We are sure they were, but those tongue licks looked super serious (!). What needs to be mentioned is how confident Cardi is in this particular video. You can tell she feels a way about the throng of pushing the sexual limit women rappers that are coming for the crown that she rocks. So if you thought she was raunchy with with raps and imagery before, then don't even bother putting your pearls on to clutch. She's going to knock your socks off with this one. Added note, I like how it ends and you think she's starting another verse. Would be ill if she did a remix and started from that point (hey, Atlantic Records...pay me in bitcoin for that one!).
Cardi B - "Up"
Talib and D joined forces as a new duo named Gotham...word to Batman. "On Mamas" finds them rocking all over the metropolitan (mainly New York), with notable celebs like Doug E. Fresh, Aloe Black, Common and more. It's really good to hear some boom bap beats and fresh rhymes attached. In an Instagram reply to me about the union's music, Talib said the album they created is an ode to New York. I can't wait to hear it.
Talib Kweli & Diamond D - "On Mamas"
I was looking around for some new R&B to add and it literally came across my search organically by way of one of those gossip sites that I love on the low (will have more on that later, haha). Yet, the duo of VanJess are the ones that won my heart today. The beautiful and angelic vocals of Ivana and Jessica Nwokike (Nigerian sisters) are sure to have you floating. The collab with Brooklyn's groovy PhonyPpl is the perfect match in cool out camp. The soulful disco bounce of "Caught Up" is needed in these trap R&B times, a refreshing throwback that fits for the now.
VanJess - "Caught Up"
With Vellcrow, I first heard about him last year when his high octane single, "Go" made the rounds. It was poppin' so much that comparisons between his song and Lil Pump's "Pump Rock" got sized up as a copy of Crow's. Regardless of the mini-drama, 'Crow kept it moving and has reshaped his sound to go even deeper into the rock and rap rage machine with his newest single, "New Rock." The Kiss rock group/Dead Presidents movie inspired face paint may throw you for a loop at first, but once you hear him and the energy he's bringing, you'll understand his movement fully. Be on the look out for the Philly native's new LP called The Crow’s Nest.
Vellcrow - "New Rock"
There are guys that make headway in this music game based on who they know and are affiliated with, thus being able to make strides that those without those connections can't make. Even with Kai Ca$h's big time links he still prefers his way of letting his talent and music break the barriers for him. I totally respect him for it, as through his musical journey, we are able to see him refine his skills and become more in tune with his path and more consistent in producing quality product. Check Kai and his homie, CEO Trayle on this new heat beater, "Back Doe."
Kai Ca$h X CEO TRAYLE - "Back Doe"
It's amazing to see new artists come up in the game and find their lane. Not just a signature sound, but how to maneuver and make unions to enhance their skills and soundwave. Passport Rav has done this and continues to improve with every outing. The last project I checked from him was the album titled, Pink Range, a collab with the homie BWLR of Harlem, NY. It was more an homage to the old New York. Very street soul, but hard and direct at the same time. I found Rav's newest solo offering, Travel Ban, finds him holding on to the more rugged but ever smooth side of explaining his mental state, especially on tracks like "Drift In The Darkness." He also features the Chicago rap renegade, Chris Crakk, one of my faves of the times. Get into Rav's sound.
Passport Rav - "Too Close to the TV"
Now, Kay Anthony is one of those artists that just bleeds his art. I believe if this dude didn't get to release his thoughts through music, he would lose his mind. It's amazing how music and the flow of sonic expression is truly medicine for the mental. Kay has some of the best ideas and implements his visions in various videos and projects, while doing so, he's another one that is growing and learning the business at the same time. When an artist, like say a Jay-Z, is able to focus on only music, greatness happens. That learning curve doesn't always present its self for many artists that have to create and control their careers on the business side at the same time. You don't get to learn them at the same speed often without help. I see Kay doing it all on his own and understand his pursuit of happiness and prosperity within the music industry. Kay, you got this...keep going.
Kay Anthony - "2K21 Freestyle"
Conway The Machine & Big Ghost LTD - If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed
And all I can say about Conway & Big Ghost linking up again for another album is to listen to If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed, because they are dope. End of story.
Who wants to see more of Megan Thee Stallion dancing with all that body-ody-ody-ody-ody...? You too? Well here is your chance to catch the rhyme slayer bouncing like crazy with the bars: "His friends and his dad hate me (Yeah) / I broke his lil' heart, he a crybaby (Wah-wah-wah)
Megan's team details the video like this:
"Opening with none other than the hilarious BlameitonKWay, who sets the scene as a toy shop employee, Megan and DaBaby take us on an unruly ride as they get up to no good. Since its release, ‘Cry Baby’ has garnered over 120 million streams globally, also sparking the viral #CryBabyChallenge which has seen the likes of City Girls’ Yung Miami, Mulatto, and more, take part."
DaBaby makes his verse pop with his tag-team rap partner, as they have traded words before on Megan's "Cash Shit" single. A duet album with the superstar pair would be kinda hotView this post on Instagram
The frequent work relationship with director Colin Tilley ("Body" and "WAP"), clearly shows that their union is one of creative success. Check for them in the near future.
Lee "Scratch" Perry has seen it all. The notoriously eccentric reggae producer, vocalist, and visionary has created classics with artists ranging from Bob Marley & The Wailers to The Clash and The Beastie Boys. A literal living legend, he may be the only person on earth to have collaborated and quarreled with such iconic Jamaican producers as Coxsone Dodd, Joe Gibbs, and King Tubby—and outlived them all. When he burned his own Black Ark studio to the ground in 1979, people called him a madman, but Scratch just has his own way of doing things.
One rainy night in the English countryside, filmmaker Reshma B sat with Scratch in a spooky old mansion, interviewing the man who's also known as The Upsetter, The Super Ape, and Pipecock Jackxon for her film Studio 17: The Lost Reggae Tapes, which has its worldwide debut today on Quincy Jones's Qwest.TV and Jay-Z's Tidal.
Scratch was describing to her why he preferred the sound quality at Studio 17 in downtown Kingston, where he recorded immortal tunes like "Trenchtown Rock" and "Mr. Brown" with Marley, Peter Tosh, and Bunny Wailer long before The Wailers took the world by storm. "One of the studios was humming," Scratch explained—demonstrating the problem by imitating the low hum. Next, he changed to an irrititating high-pitched sound, like a cold wind blowing. "But Randy's wasn't humming or Randy's wasn't [shhhh-ing]." Moments like these make the Studio 17 film a rare treat for music lovers seeking to understand the creative alchemy that makes reggae the most mystical and misunderstood music in the world.
Hailed as "one of the finest reggae documentaries ever made" by acclaimed author John Masouri and "a magical piece of work" by veteran UK reggae radio DJ David Rodigan, the Studio 17 doc premiered in late 2019 on BBC television where it was viewed by over 1 million people. Plans to hit the film festival circuit in 2020 were put on pause by the pandemic, but the film is finally streaming worldwide just in time for Reggae Month, the international celebration of Jamaican music that kicks off today, Dennis Brown's birthday, and runs through Bob Marley's birthday on February 6 all the way until the end of the month.
But for people like Scratch and Reshma B—whom VIBE readers know as the Boomshots correspondent who does IG Live interviews with all the top dancehall stars—every month of the year is reggae month. Scratch, who will turn 85 next month, describes reggae music as "a spiritual organization that I put together," which isn't much of an exaggeration. "It was like a weapon, a revolution weapon," he said. "Redemption music. Sufferer's music. Music to let you have freedom, set you free."
As he spoke, Reshma B noticed that Scratch's red suit was covered with dollar, pound, and Euro signs, apparently written in Magic Marker. While posing for a picture at the end of the interview, he pulled back his lips to show his initials embossed in gold on his teeth. Upon closer inspection, Reshma noticed that the L was a pound sign and the S was a dollar sign. "Call him crazy if you like," Reshma says, "but Scratch is all about his business. Revolutionaries have to eat too."
One quality that sets Studio 17: The Lost Reggae Tapes apart from most other films about Jamaican music is that the filmmakers do not shy away from telling the truth about the economic exploitation faced by many reggae pioneers. "Homeless and down on their luck—that's the story of the average Jamaican musician," says Ali Campbell, the lead singer of the UK reggae band UB40. "A lot of the people that we consider to be stars were being ripped off by the producers in Jamaica and in London and were making great records for boxed chicken."
Although UB40 has enjoyed the success of chart-topping reggae hits like "Red Red Wine," the group started as a bunch of unemployed lads in Birmingham, England. (UB40 is the name of the Unemployment Benefits form British citizens must fill out to go on the dole.) "I grew up in West London listening to UB40 in my house," Reshma B recalls. "One of my favorite songs was 'Kingston Town,' but like most people, I didn't realize that they didn't write that song."
While making the documentary, producer Reshma B and director Mark James tracked down Lord Creator, the Trinidadian singer who originally recorded the song (then titled "King and Queen") over a ska beat at Studio 17. Although he was a household name in Jamaica during his heyday, Lord Creator told Reshma that he received no royalties for all the hits he made. He was destitute when he found out that UB40 had covered one of his songs, and the profits from its success changed his life forever. But not all reggae stars of yesteryear are so lucky.
Even a legend like Scratch has suffered from bad business deals. "We have a lot of songs but in those times we just tried to get them to the outside world, and we didn't have enough money to do it weself," he explained to Reshma B. "So we have to give it to another company, but most of them don't like doing promotion." Despite his extensive catalog, Scratch earned much of his living by appearing on music festivals all over the world—before the Coronavirus put a stop to live performances, that is.
"I respect the fact that UB40 made a point of registering all of their cover versions with PRS, to ensure that the original composers of these classic tunes are properly compensated," says Reshma B. "Ali Campbell's father was a singer and songwriter himself, so he instilled that in his kids."
Fathers and sons are another major theme of Studio 17: The Lost Reggae Tapes, which tells the story of Clive Chin, firstborn son of Vincent Chin, the Chinese-Jamaican entrepreneur who founded Randy's Records and opened the recording studio upstairs. Clive fell in love with studio life, learning the art of production from his dad and the many iconic artists, musicians, and engineers who would pass through the studio on a daily basis. Clive and his schoolmate Augustus Pablo linked up at Studio 17 to record Java Java Java, one of the world's first dub albums, and Clive and his father amassed an extensive catalog, much of it released on the famous Impact! record label.
In last year's book Rockers, the late filmmaker Ted Bakaloukos described the experience of visiting Randy's Studio 17 during the mid-1970s: "Kingston proper. The center. Busses, cars, bikes, noise, dust, honking, and way too many people... There is a small street, more like an alley, with a few parked cars and bikes and a dozen or so guys, dreads, leaning against the wall on the shady side. This is the legendary 'Idler's Rest,' next to Randy's Record Shop. It's where musicians, singers, and hangers on get together every day. It functions as a private office, employment agency, public relations agency, and talent show for many singers and studio musicians, and young upstarts looking for a place in the music business. Next door at Randy's Record Shop they're spinning the new 45s. The sound, blending with street noise, flows around the corner."
Footage from Bakaloukos's classic reggae film Rockers appears in the Studio 17 doc, along with stories from people like Scratch and Clive and his stepmother Patricia Chin, who ran the record shop while her husband worked in the studio. Their voices, and those of the musical geniuses who would gather each day at Idlers' Rest, enliven the film, shedding light on the way artists whose music went on to make shockwaves around the world would end up literally singing for their supper.
When political violence in Jamaica forced the Chin family to relocate to New York in search of a better life, they left in such a hurry that they abandoned over 1,000 reels of audio tape. The documentary tells the story of Clive's quest to rescue that treasure trove of precious recordings, which miraculously survived in a storage room for years despite the ravages of Hurricane Gilbert, looting, and intense tropical heat.
Patricia Chin, who has recently published her own memoir titled Miss Pat, went on to build V.P. Records, the world's largest independent reggae label, in Jamaica Queens. Clive's son Joel became an A&R executive for V.P., working closely with chart-topping acts like Sean Paul and Beenie Man. Joel would often encourage his father to do something with the tapes that he'd rescued, but somehow Clive never got around to it. Then in 2011, Joel was tragically murdered in Kingston while coming home to his wife and infant daughter. As a way of honoring his son's memory, Clive resolved to restore the tapes. In the process, he discovered a never-before-released song by Dennis Brown, the late great Crown Prince of Reggae, which can be heard for the first time in Studio 17: The Lost Reggae Tapes. What better way to celebrate D.Brown's birthday than to watch the documentary right now?
"This film has taken a long time to make because there's been so many twists and turns," says Reshma B. "But that's how life is." Although the filmmakers look forward to the day when Studio 17 can have a proper screening in major cities like Kingston, Jamaica, they've been able to make the film available to Qwest.TV subscribers—and free of charge for the next seven days on Tidal, where Reshma B curates all the reggae and dancehall content and writes the monthly column Murda She Wrote.
Studio 17: The Lost Reggae Tapes will be featured as part of Tidal's first-ever Reggae Month celebration, packed with carefully curated playlists honoring Jamaica's legendary recording studios, producers, and pioneers. "Shout out to Tidal for showing love to reggae on their home page for the first time ever," says Reshma B, "We've taken it all the way back to the legends of the ska era, and gone straight up through classic dancehall, paying homage to the culture all the way. Look out for new content dropping each week throughout February."
Born out of struggle, reggae has been preparing longtime listeners for challenging times like the ones we're living through now. "This is a music that was made because people needed a way to survive," says Reshma B. "What better way to get through the rough times than to tap into that message?" There may have been some delays in bringing her documentary to the world, but as the old Jamaican saying goes, nothing before the time.