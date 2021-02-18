The Vibe Mix Newsletter
We've heard every version of Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace's life over the past two decades...and that's a good thing. Yet, getting the ultimate story of hip-hop's poet laureate from those that knew him best, his family and true friends is the best way to learn about the MC that changed the game and left us all too soon.
Netflix and Wallace's estate announced the forthcoming documentary, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell a few years ago in 2017, and with plans to release the massive project a few years ago, life happened and March 1st, 2021 became the target date. What makes this edition of replaying Wallace's moves and music, is the fact that his Mom, Voletta Wallace, and his former management Wayne Barrow and Mark Pitts, and Bad Boy Entertainment founder, Sean "Diddy" Combs all had their hands in the creation as executive producers. Emmett Malloy (and his brother Brendan) handled the director duties.
"So many stories have been written and produced on the life and death of Christopher Wallace...," says producer and estate manager Barrow. "We felt it was important to humanize our brother and tell the story that made the legend, not the story of the legend. That's what this documentary represents."
One of the perks of being a rap journalist in the 90s was the access to major artists and their fam. While working on a music feature for Biggie's little bro, Lil Cease, during his debut solo album press run for The Wonderful World of Cease A Leo in 1999, I was presented with a shoebox full of mini camcorder tapes to view various personal moments of Biggie and his wild and crazy crew's travels around the globe. It was amazing to see the carefree movements they enjoyed as well as the tense situations that started to form towards the end of his life. We tend to romanticize the times in hindsight, yet we must realize that Big was murdered in cold blood...and the case isn't solved over two decades later.
To put some of the negative energy to rest, and to properly frame his meaning to those close to him and the people that loved him, this doc is most necessary. Watch the trailer, catch a vibe and get ready to view the project in full on Netflix on March 1st.
Michelle Obama will be premiering a new television series on Netflix called Waffles + Mochi. According to the children's show's synopsis, the 10-episode program—starring the former First Lady—"is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe."
The Becoming author shared the news on Twitter, tweeting: "I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I'm excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world."
She continued, "I’m also excited to work with @PHAnews [Partnership for a Healthier America] to help kids build healthy habits and help families in need cook with fresh ingredients together at home. I hope you'll join us by watching on March 16! #WafflesAndMochi."
The Obamas' production company, Higher Ground, recently announced their exclusive partnership with Netflix to "produce scripted films, TV series, children's programs, and documentaries." Aside from Waffles + Mochi, eight other projects are in the works, ranging from young adult series to history-inspired features.
"We created Higher Ground to tell great stories. This group of projects builds upon that goal and the incredible path forged by films like Crip Camp, Becoming, and the Oscar-winning American Factory," wrote the Obamas in the Netflix press release. "From science fiction to the beauty of our natural world to the relationships that define us, Higher Ground continues to strive for fresh perspectives, compelling characters, and a healthy dose of inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud to team up with the brilliant artists behind each of these stories. Each of them has something important to say."
You and your little ones can catch the premiere of Waffles + Mochi on March 16, only on Netflix.
"What is that, velvet?" We all know the one-liners from the original 1988 classic film, Coming To America. The star, Eddie Murphy, is back to reprise his role as Price Akeem, but now as King Akeem the ruler of the African nation of Zamunda. With all the follies and funnies of the first movie, Coming 2 America looks to do the same with the release of the newest trailer by distribution platform, Amazon Prime Video.
The good people of the production like, Kenya Barris (Black-ish) on screenplay/executive producer, costume designer Ruth E. Carter (Black Panther) and director Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow), with many more, all brought into the idea of the film's premise which Amazon Prime Video explains as such:
"Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began."View this post on Instagram
Seeing newcomers to the sage in Jermaine Fowler, R&B star Teyana Taylor and actor/singer Rotimi, is a sure fire treat. Yet, it's the tried and true comedic skill masters in Tracy Morgan and Leslie Jones of Saturday Night Live fame that are sure to get the people cracking up at their antics while watching from the comfort of their homes.
What makes this release so unique, is the fact that the movie drops on March 5th through Amazon's Prime Video service. So watching from the crib will be a breeze if you are already a memeber. If not, we guess you'll be signing up or signing in under your homie's account. Either way, get in on this cultural event as everyone will be talking about it for years to come.