Netflix Releases Trailer For 'Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell' Doc w/His Estate Dropping March 1st

We've heard every version of Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace's life over the past two decades...and that's a good thing. Yet, getting the ultimate story of hip-hop's poet laureate from those that knew him best, his family and true friends is the best way to learn about the MC that changed the game and left us all too soon.

Netflix and Wallace's estate announced the forthcoming documentary, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell a few years ago in 2017, and with plans to release the massive project a few years ago, life happened and March 1st, 2021 became the target date. What makes this edition of replaying Wallace's moves and music, is the fact that his Mom, Voletta Wallace, and his former management Wayne Barrow and Mark Pitts and Bad Boy Entertainment founder, Sean "Diddy" Combs all had their hands in the creation as executive producers. Emmett Malloy (and his brother Brendan) handled the director duties.

"So many stories have been written and produced on the life and death of Christopher Wallace...," says producer and estate manager Barrow. "We felt it was important to humanize our brother and tell the story that made the legend, not the story of the legend. That's what this documentary represents."

One of the perks of being a rap journalist in the 90s was the access to major artists and their fam. While working on a music feature for Biggie's little bro, Lil Cease, during his debut solo album press run for The Wonderful World of Cease A Leo in 1999, I was presented with a shoe box full of mini camcorder tapes to view various personal moments of Biggie and his wild and crazy crew's travels around the globe. It was amazing to see the carefree movements they enjoyed as well as the tense situations that started to form towards the end of his life. We tend to romanticize the times in hindsight, yet we must realize that Big was murdered in cold blood...and the case isn't solved over two decades later.

To put some of the negative energy to rest, and to properly frame his meaning to those close to him and the people that loved him, this doc is most necessary. Watch the trailer, catch a vibe and get ready to view the project in full on Netflix on March 1st.