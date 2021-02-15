Netflix Releases Trailer For 'Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell' Doc w/His Estate Dropping March 1st

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Michelle Obama will be premiering a new television series on Netflix called Waffles + Mochi. According to the children's show's synopsis, the 10-episode program—starring the former First Lady—"is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe."
The Becoming author shared the news on Twitter, tweeting: "I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I'm excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world."
She continued, "I’m also excited to work with @PHAnews [Partnership for a Healthier America] to help kids build healthy habits and help families in need cook with fresh ingredients together at home. I hope you'll join us by watching on March 16! #WafflesAndMochi."
The Obamas' production company, Higher Ground, recently announced their exclusive partnership with Netflix to "produce scripted films, TV series, children's programs, and documentaries." Aside from Waffles + Mochi, eight other projects are in the works, ranging from young adult series to history-inspired features.
"We created Higher Ground to tell great stories. This group of projects builds upon that goal and the incredible path forged by films like Crip Camp, Becoming, and the Oscar-winning American Factory," wrote the Obamas in the Netflix press release. "From science fiction to the beauty of our natural world to the relationships that define us, Higher Ground continues to strive for fresh perspectives, compelling characters, and a healthy dose of inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud to team up with the brilliant artists behind each of these stories. Each of them has something important to say."
You and your little ones can catch the premiere of Waffles + Mochi on March 16, only on Netflix.
"What is that, velvet?" We all know the one-liners from the original 1988 classic film, Coming To America. The star, Eddie Murphy, is back to reprise his role as Price Akeem, but now as King Akeem the ruler of the African nation of Zamunda. With all the follies and funnies of the first movie, Coming 2 America looks to do the same with the release of the newest trailer by distribution platform, Amazon Prime Video.
The good people of the production like, Kenya Barris (Black-ish) on screenplay/executive producer, costume designer Ruth E. Carter (Black Panther) and director Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow), with many more, all brought into the idea of the film's premise which Amazon Prime Video explains as such:
"Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began."View this post on Instagram
Seeing newcomers to the sage in Jermaine Fowler, R&B star Teyana Taylor and actor/singer Rotimi, is a sure fire treat. Yet, it's the tried and true comedic skill masters in Tracy Morgan and Leslie Jones of Saturday Night Live fame that are sure to get the people cracking up at their antics while watching from the comfort of their homes.
What makes this release so unique, is the fact that the movie drops on March 5th through Amazon's Prime Video service. So watching from the crib will be a breeze if you are already a memeber. If not, we guess you'll be signing up or signing in under your homie's account. Either way, get in on this cultural event as everyone will be talking about it for years to come.
Black Panther co-writer Ryan Coogler will be making his television show directing debut on Disney+, now that his multi-media company, Proximity Media, has inked a 5-year deal with The Walt Disney Company.
In the exclusive agreement revealed on Marvel's website, he and his colleagues will be creating a Black Panther drama series spin-off focusing on the characters within the Kingdom of Wakanda.
“It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true," stated Coogler in an issued statement. "As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden, and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella. We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms."
He continues: "We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share.”
Proximity Media will also produce television shows for other divisions of the Disney empire. Walt Disney Company executive chairman, Bob Iger, shared his organization's delight to be working with the Oakland native.
“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation. With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”
Shortly after its 2018 world premiere, Black Panther hit the $1 billion mark in the global box office, making Coogler the second Black director to do so, following F. Gary Gray for The Fate of the Furious (2017).
Following the untimely death of actor extraordinaire and Black Panther lead Chadwick Boseman, Disney revealed that his character, T'Challa, will not be recast in Black Panther 2, the sequel due in July 2022. It's not clear whether King T'Challa will be recast in the Wakanda-focused television series.
Black Panther is now streaming on Disney+.