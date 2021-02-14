Nicki Minaj's Dad, Robert Maraj, Dies In Fatal Hit-And-Run

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
The Supremes co-founder and member Mary Wilson has died at the age of 76 on Monday (Feb. 8). Many family, friends, and fans took to social media to remember the late Detroit native. Among those to honor Wilson was none other than her former bandmate, Diana Ross.
“I just woke up to this news, my condolences to you Mary’s family," wrote the former lead singer of the legendary Motown group. "I am reminded that each day is a gift, I have so many wonderful memories of our time together. The Supremes will live on, in our hearts.”
View this post on Instagram
Motown Records founder Berry Gordy issued the following statement on Monday : “I was extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family, Mary Wilson of the Supremes,” said Berry Gordy in a statement Monday night. “The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown.’ Mary, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, came to Motown in the early 1960s. After an unprecedented string of No. 1 hits, television and nightclub bookings, they opened doors for themselves, the other Motown acts, and many, many others. … I was always proud of Mary. She was quite a star in her own right and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of the Supremes. Mary Wilson was extremely special to me. She was a trailblazer, a diva and will be deeply missed.”
View this post on Instagram
The legends are leaving us. Ricky Powell, born in Brooklyn, New York (and later moved to Manhattan), was the photographer of the mid-80s that documented the careers of rising hip-hop stars Run-DMC, LL Cool J, and most famously the Beastie Boys (among others), died today at the age of 59. It is being reported that he passed away from heart failure.
Having a camera in hand at the moments that made these super heroes of rap visual icons, is what he did best. Cey Adams, friend and founder of the Drawing Board creative agency and creator of Def Jam's visual presence in the 80s and 90s said it best, "New Yorker Ricky Powell reinvented street photography in the '80s."
Powell, the type of guy who wrote his name in graffiti tag script, spoke heavy street slang, and had style for days looked at his work as something fun to do while having fun with his friends. He was often named the "fourth member" of the Beastie Boys, because of his tight relationship with the trio. Most of his iconic photos of the group came from the early days of traveling the world with them on the Def Jam record label powered Licensed To Ill tour. Many more tours would follow, but the frozen frames of tour life on buses and planes and in dressing rooms showed what life was like for young rap performers. Ricky provided the raw look as well as the sharp scenes of definition.
View this post on Instagram
Often one to chill off the hustle of the industry lights, Powell took time to publish books of his work and muse on the times that shaped his life and New York culture. Just turning the pages of Oh Snap! The Rap Photography of Ricky Powell, all the way to the everyday shots of The Individualist, you can grasp that he loved the simple dope moments that time creates. He was just great enough to capture them. He had a famous pose that defined his mood, his right hand would pinch his thumb and index finger to replicate the holding of a joint, brought up to his pierced lips as if to inhale the invisible smoke. Such a dope look.
View this post on Instagram
In Feburary 2020, just weeks before the quarantine, I got the chance to speak to Powell at a photo gallery exhibit that featured the work of many influential photographers. There he was, signing the photos of Run-DMC in Paris by the Eiffel Tower with his black sharpie...tagging it like a grimy NYC subway train car. He finishes and I ask him about the shot and the tours. "We were young, having fun. I shot what I saw. Rarely set up," his New York accent in full mode. "Wild times." I assured that they were, but now I know of them because Powell made sure we didn't forget to see them.
Respect and rest well, legend.
Ava DuVernay, Yara Shahidi, D-Nice, Viola Davis And More Mourn The Life Of TV/Film Icon Cicely Tyson
As the news of today's (Jan. 28th) passing of Cicely Tyson, the incredible acting icon of tv, film, and theatre, started to make its way through social media, celebrities of all status' gave tribute to the 96-year-old legend.
Her reach within Black culture, and that of mainstream entertainment was far and wide for one who soared to award-winning levels over a 60-plus career span. With classic roles in films and television like Sounder, Diary of a Mad Black Woman and The Help, to East Side/West Side, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, and Roots, Tyson shined with black gold soul.
Born in Harlem, NY in 1924, Tyson was one of three children to her West Indian parents. Taking her talents to the hilt of the times and beyond will be what her legacy can rest safely on. The overwhelming love that is being poured over her life can be found in the words and thoughts of those that follow below.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
This week, Tyson released her memoir, Just As I Am, where the actress reflects on her well-lived life—including her complicated marriage to jazz legend Miles Davis—and her decades-long career in television, film, and theatre.
In a recent interview with The New York Times, she spoke candidly about her views on death: “I’m not scared of death. I don’t know what it is. How could I be afraid of something I don’t know anything about? People say it is this and it is that. But they don’t know. They’ve not been there. I’ve not been there. I’m not in a hurry to go either! I take it a day at a time.”