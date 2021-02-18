Prince Markie Dee Of Legendary '80s Hip-Hop Group, 'The Fat Boys,' Dies At 52

2021 continues to tear our heartstrings apart. Reports are circulating that Mark Anthony Morales, bka Prince Markie Dee, of legendary '80s rap group The Fat Boys has passed away at the age of 52. Word on the cause of death has not been confirmed.

Being an early superstar on the hip-hop scene, Morales was typically viewed as the leader of the group known to rap with vigor about being obese but also dope on the mic. The trio of Morales as Prince Markie Dee, Darren "Buff Love (The Human Beat Box)" Robinson, and Damon Wimbley aka Kool Rock-Ski were originally named "The Disco 3," but later changed to "The Fat Boys" which stuck with them for the remainder of their career. Starting out in 1983, Morales and the crew won a talent show that put them in the bright lights of New York's Radio City Music Hall.

After the success of breaking through and meeting music executives, the placement on the mega-popular Fresh Fest Tour with Run-DMC catapulted the group to stardom and even appearing in early hip-hop film classics like Krush Groove and later their own movie, Disorderlies. Having a happy-go-lucky appearance and a hard rap style with strong flows and funny punchlines, kept Morales and crew from being laughing stocks and more respected MCs than one would think. Their albums and singles charted on Billboard with their biggest hit being "Wipeout" landing at #12 on the Hot 100.

Morales stayed more involved with the music industry as the Fat Boys went their separate ways by the late 80s into the 90s, by becoming a music executive as well as a songwriter and producer for Mary J. Blige, J. Lo, and many others. He also took his talents to Miami, Florida, and became a radio jock for stations in the area. Most recently, Morales took over the midday slot that his friend and ailing buddy Biz Markie vacated on LL Cool J's Rock The Bells Radio on Sirius/XM. You would hear Morales with his booming voice, smiling tone, and wild stories entertaining his listeners.

Please take some time to listen to the Fat Boys albums and watch a natural star in Prince Markie Dee as he commands every scene he was featured on in videos and film. Love to his family, friends, and fans.